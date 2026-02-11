عقد المجلس الأعلى للقضاء اجتماعاً في مقر المجلس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس المكلف الدكتور وليد محمد الصمعاني، وحضور أصحاب الفضيلة القضاة وأعضاء المجلس.

ورفع الصمعاني الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد على ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعمٍ كريم ومتابعة مستمرة، ثم رحّب بالأعضاء، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير العمل القضائي بما يعزز كفاءته وجودة مخرجاته.

وناقش المجلس خلال الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات المتصلة بالشأن القضائي، واطّلع على التوصيات المعدّة بشأنها، التي تهدف إلى تطوير الأداء، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.

وتناول المجلس عدداً من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالشؤون الوظيفية، شملت الترقيات والتعيين، إلى جانب تسمية عدد من رؤساء المحاكم ومساعديهم، بما يسهم في سرعة الفصل في القضايا، وتعزيز الجودة فيها.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن اختصاص المجلس بالإشراف على المحاكم والقضاة وأعمالهم، وبما يسهم في تطوير كفاءة المرفق العدلي، وتعزيز رضا المستفيدين.