The Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting at the council's headquarters, chaired by the acting president of the council, Dr. Walid Mohammed Al-Samaani, with the presence of esteemed judges and council members.

Al-Samaani expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the generous support and continuous follow-up that the judicial facility receives. He then welcomed the members, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop judicial work to enhance its efficiency and the quality of its outputs.



During the meeting, the council discussed several topics related to judicial affairs and reviewed the recommendations prepared regarding them, which aim to improve performance and enhance the experience of beneficiaries.

The council addressed several topics related to employment affairs, including promotions and appointments, as well as the naming of several heads of courts and their assistants, which contributes to the swift resolution of cases and enhances quality.

This falls within the council's mandate to oversee the courts, judges, and their work, contributing to the development of the efficiency of the judicial facility and enhancing beneficiary satisfaction.