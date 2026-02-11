Under the patronage of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Human Capability Development Program organizes the third edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference under the slogan "The Human Code," to be held from the 16th to the 17th of Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH, corresponding to May 3rd to 4th, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The conference will highlight three main axes: communication, reflection, and innovation, as they are the cornerstones for developing human capabilities, enhancing their future readiness in light of technological acceleration. It aims to attract more than 15,000 visitors, including experts and specialists in the field of human capability development, and will host over 250 local and international speakers from thought leaders, experts, and policymakers from governments, the private sector, the non-profit sector, and think tanks from around the world in the capital, Riyadh; to share best practices and showcase inspiring global success stories.



Al-Bunyan: Leadership is interested in investing in people

On this occasion, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, Youssef Al-Bunyan, confirmed that the generous patronage of the Crown Prince embodies the leadership's interest in developing human capabilities to keep pace with the rapid changes the world is witnessing and the importance of investing in people as they are the most crucial pillar in building a competitive economy and a knowledge-based society capable of continued growth and prosperity.



He pointed out that the third edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference is an extension of the successes achieved in the previous two editions and reflects the Kingdom's interest in investing in people, harnessing efforts, and enriching global dialogue to contribute to the development of human capabilities in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



In a qualitative step that reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the fields of human capability development, the conference in its third edition will host the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a guest of honor, which confirms efforts to enhance cooperation in economic and social development fields and solidifies the partnership based on the exchange of experiences and capacity building.



Al-Qasabi: Strengthening partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Britain

The Minister of Commerce, member of the Human Capability Development Program Committee, and Chairman of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, stated: "The hosting is an extension of the strategic cooperation achieved in the previous edition of the conference, which witnessed the launch of the 'Future Skills' initiative aimed at enhancing strategic partnerships between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the fields of economic development, education, and training. This hosting also emphasizes the importance of transferring experiences and exchanging qualitative knowledge to develop human capabilities in promising areas, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's global competitiveness."



The conference continues the successes achieved over the past two years, having witnessed the attendance of more than 23,000 visitors and the participation of over 550 local and international speakers, in addition to announcing 156 launches and agreements with local and international entities.