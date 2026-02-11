تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس لجنة برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ينظم برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية النسخة الثالثة من مؤتمر مبادرة القدرات البشرية (HCI) تحت شعار «The Human Code»، وذلك خلال الفترة من 16 حتى 17 من ذي القعدة 1447هـ الموافق من 3 حتى 4 مايو 2026م، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بالرياض.

ويسلّط المؤتمر الضوء على 3 محاور رئيسة تشمل التواصل، والتفكّر، والابتكار، بوصفها مرتكزات لتنمية القدرات البشرية، بما يعزز جاهزيتها المستقبلية في ظل التسارع التقني، ويستهدف حضور أكثر من 15,000 زائر من خبراء ومختصين في مجالات تنمية القدرات البشرية، واستضافة أكثر من 250 متحدثًا محليًا وعالميًا من قادة الرأي والخبراء وصنّاع السياسات من الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي ومراكز الفكر في العالم بالعاصمة الرياض؛ لمشاركة أفضل الممارسات واستعراض قصص النجاح العالمية الملهمة.


البنيان: القيادة مهتمة بالاستثمار في الإنسان

وبهذه المناسبة، أكد وزير التعليم رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية لبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية يوسف البنيان، أن الرعاية الكريمة من ولي العهد تجسّد اهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بتنمية القدرات البشرية لمواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم وأهمية الاستثمار في الإنسان كونه الركيزة الأهم في بناء اقتصاد تنافسي ومجتمع معرفي قادر على مواصلة النمو والازدهار.


وأشار إلى أن النسخة الثالثة من مؤتمر مبادرة القدرات البشرية (HCI) تُعد امتدادًا للنجاحات التي تحققت في النسختين السابقتين وتعكس اهتمام المملكة بالاستثمار في الإنسان وتسخير الجهود وإثراء الحوار العالمي بما يسهم في تنمية القدرات البشرية تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وفي خطوة نوعية تعكس عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية في مجالات تنمية القدرات البشرية، يستضيف المؤتمر في نسخته الثالثة المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية كضيف شرف، مما يؤكد جهود تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، ويرسخ الشراكة القائمة على تبادل الخبرات وتنمية القدرات.


القصبي: تعزيز الشراكات بين السعودية وبريطانيا

وقال وزير التجارة عضو لجنة برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية رئيس اللجنة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بمجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجي السعودي - البريطاني الدكتور ماجد القصبي: «تعد الاستضافة امتدادًا للتعاون الإستراتيجي الذي تحقق في النسخة السابقة من المؤتمر، والتي شهدت تدشين أعمال مبادرة "مهارات المستقبل" وذلك بهدف تعزيز الشراكات الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المتحدة في مجالات التنمية الاقتصادية، والتعليم والتدريب، كما تؤكد هذه الاستضافة أهمية نقل الخبرات وتبادل المعرفة النوعية لتنمية القدرات البشرية في المجالات الواعدة بما يعزز تنافسية المملكة عالميًا».


ويأتي المؤتمر استمرارًا للنجاحات التي حققها خلال العامين الماضيين، إذ شهد حضور أكثر من 23,000 زائر، ومشاركة ما يزيد على 550 متحدثًا محليًا وعالميًا، إضافةً إلى الإعلان عن 156 إطلاقًا واتفاقية مع جهات محلية ودولية.