أعلنت وزارة الثقافة في المملكة، ووزارة الثقافة والإعلام والرياضة في المملكة المتحدة، بشكلٍ مشترك اختيار عام 2029م ليكون عاماً ثقافياً سعودياً بريطانياً، وذلك على هامش الزيارة التي قام بها أمير ويلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية الأمير ويليام إلى المملكة العربية السعودية.

ويجسّد هذا الإعلان متانة العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكتين، التي تمتد جذورها لأكثر من قرن، وتطورت خلالها العلاقات الرسمية لتغدو شراكة دولية متعددة الأبعاد، وشملت هذه الشراكة مجالات الثقافة والتعليم والابتكار، بما يعكس القيم المشتركة والالتزام المتبادل ببناء شراكةٍ إستراتيجية طويلة الأمد بين البلدين.

وشهد التعاون الثقافي السعودي البريطاني خلال السنوات الأخيرة نمواً ملحوظاً، بوصفه أحد المحاور الرئيسة في مسار العلاقات بين البلدين، من خلال مبادرات مشتركة في مجالات حفظ التراث، والفنون البصرية، وفنون الطهي، والعمارة، والتعليم العالي.

ويُسهم هذا الزخم المتنامي في التبادل الثقافي في ترسيخ الأسس لانطلاق العام الثقافي السعودي البريطاني 2029، الذي يمتد على مدى عامٍ كامل؛ محتفياً بالحوار الإبداعي، والإرث الثقافي المشترك، ومُعززاً الروابط الثقافية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المتحدة، بما يخدم الأجيال القادمة في كلا البلدين.

ويُعدّ العام الثقافي السعودي البريطاني 2029 إضافةً نوعية في مسيرة العلاقات الثقافية بين البلدين الصديقين، في ضوء مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وما توليه المملكة المتحدة من اهتمامٍ مستمر بدعم الابتكار وتعزيز الإبداع الثقافي.