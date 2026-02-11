The Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom, along with the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport in the United Kingdom, jointly announced the selection of the year 2029 as the Saudi-British Cultural Year, during the visit of the Prince of Wales, the heir to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Prince William, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This announcement embodies the strength of the bilateral relations between the two kingdoms, which have roots extending over a century, during which official relations have evolved into a multidimensional international partnership. This partnership includes areas of culture, education, and innovation, reflecting shared values and a mutual commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries.

Saudi-British cultural cooperation has witnessed significant growth in recent years, serving as one of the main pillars in the trajectory of relations between the two countries, through joint initiatives in the fields of heritage preservation, visual arts, culinary arts, architecture, and higher education.

This growing momentum in cultural exchange contributes to laying the foundations for the launch of the Saudi-British Cultural Year 2029, which will span an entire year; celebrating creative dialogue, shared cultural heritage, and enhancing cultural ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, benefiting future generations in both countries.

The Saudi-British Cultural Year 2029 is considered a qualitative addition to the journey of cultural relations between the two friendly countries, in light of the objectives of Vision 2030 and the ongoing interest of the United Kingdom in supporting innovation and enhancing cultural creativity.