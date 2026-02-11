إن الدعوة إلى قيام «المملكة العربية السورية» ليست مجرد نكوص إلى الماضي أو بحث عن استعارة نظام سياسي من التاريخ، بل هي صرخة وعي تنطلق من تحت أنقاض التجربة الجمهورية التي أثبتت، ليس فقط في سوريا بل في محيطها العربي «الجمهوري»، أنها كانت وعاءً مثالياً لإنتاج الديكتاتوريات العسكرية وسحق التعددية السياسية وتجريف المجتمعات من نخبها الفاعلة، فمنذ جلاء المستعمر الفرنسي عام 1946 دخلت سوريا نفقاً مظلماً من الانقلابات العسكرية المتلاحقة التي كشفت هشاشة البنية الدستورية والسياسية للنظام الجمهوري الوليد، حيث عجزت تلك المنظومة عن خلق توازن يحمي الدولة من نزق الضباط وطموحات العسكر، حتى وصلنا إلى مرحلة «البعث» وحكم «الأسدين» التي تحوّلت فيها الجمهورية إلى مجرد لافتة خادعة لنظام شمولي حوّل البلاد إلى جحيم من الحزب الواحد والرئيس الأوحد والفكرة القسرية، فأُلغيت الحياة السياسية تماماً وصودرت كرامة المواطن تحت شعارات زائفة لم تنتج سوى التخلف الاقتصادي والتمزق الاجتماعي، وإذا ما أمعنا النظر في الخريطة العربية المحيطة بنا، فإن المقارنة التاريخية والواقعية تفرض نفسها بوضوح لا لبس فيه، حيث نجد أن الملكيات العربية استطاعت تحقيق معادلة الاستقرار السياسي المقترن بالازدهار الاقتصادي حتى في ظل أصعب الظروف الإقليمية، فالمؤسسة الملكية تعمل كصمام أمان يحول دون انزلاق البلاد نحو الفوضى أو الحروب الأهلية عند الأزمات الكبرى، لأن الملك يمثل رمزية وطنية تسمو فوق التجاذبات الحزبية والصراعات الطائفية والمناطقية، وهذا ما افتقدته الجمهوريات العربية التي غاصت في الدم وانتهت إلى دول فاشلة كما نرى اليوم في ليبيا والسودان وسوريا قبل سقوط النظام، فالنظام الملكي الدستوري يمنح الدولة شرعية تاريخية واستقراراً مؤسساتياً يسمح للعملية الديمقراطية بأن تنمو ببطء وثبات تحت سقف يمنع الانهيار الشامل، بعيداً عن صراعات «الجمهوريات الوراثية» المشوهة التي أهلكت الحرث والنسل، والآن ونحن نقف على أعتاب مرحلة انتقالية كبرى في تاريخ سوريا بعد سقوط نظام الاستبداد، يبدو من العبث ومن المخاطرة القاتلة إعادة تكرار التجربة الجمهورية الفاشلة التي أثبتت أنها الطريق الأقصر نحو حكم الفرد أو حكم المليشيات.

إن سوريا اليوم بحاجة إلى نموذج سياسي جديد يتجاوز عقدة «الجمهورية» التي ارتبطت في ذاكرة السوريين بالقمع والفقر والتهجير، والملكية الدستورية تطرح نفسها حلاً عقلانيّاً يجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة، ويضمن وحدة الأراضي السورية تحت رمز وطني جامع ينهي عهود الاستقطاب القاتل، ويؤسّس لمستقبل يسوده القانون والرفاه، فالتاريخ لا يرحم الشعوب التي تعيد تكرار أخطائها، والبناء على أنقاض الجمهورية المنهارة يتطلب شجاعة فكرية للقول إن المملكة العربية السورية هي المخرج الحقيقي نحو دولة الاستقرار والكرامة، وهي الضمانة الوحيدة لعدم عودة «تجار الثورات» لتصدّر المشهد السياسي مرة أخرى، فالسوريون الذين ذاقوا الويلات على مدار ثمانية عقود يستحقون نظاماً سياسياً يحميهم من أنفسهم ومن مطامع الخارج، ولن يجدوا ذلك إلا في مظلة ملكية دستورية راسخة تضع حداً لدوامة الانقلابات والدمار التي لم تتوقف منذ الاستقلال.