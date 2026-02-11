The call for the establishment of the "Syrian Arab Kingdom" is not merely a regression to the past or a search for a borrowed political system from history, but rather a cry of awareness that emerges from beneath the rubble of the republican experience, which has proven, not only in Syria but in its Arab "republican" surroundings, to be an ideal vessel for producing military dictatorships, crushing political pluralism, and erasing active societal elites. Since the departure of the French colonizer in 1946, Syria has entered a dark tunnel of successive military coups that exposed the fragility of the constitutional and political structure of the nascent republican system. This system failed to create a balance that would protect the state from the whims of officers and the ambitions of the military, leading us to the era of the "Ba'ath" and the rule of the "Assads," during which the republic transformed into a mere deceptive facade for a totalitarian regime that turned the country into a hell of a single party, a sole president, and coercive ideology. Political life was completely abolished, and citizens' dignity was confiscated under false slogans that produced nothing but economic backwardness and social fragmentation. If we closely examine the surrounding Arab map, the historical and realistic comparison imposes itself with unmistakable clarity, as we find that Arab monarchies have managed to achieve the equation of political stability coupled with economic prosperity even in the most difficult regional circumstances. The monarchy acts as a safety valve that prevents the country from slipping into chaos or civil wars during major crises, because the king represents a national symbolism that transcends partisan pulls and sectarian and regional conflicts. This is what the Arab republics have lacked, which have sunk into bloodshed and ended up as failed states, as we see today in Libya, Sudan, and Syria before the fall of the regime. The constitutional monarchy grants the state historical legitimacy and institutional stability that allows the democratic process to grow slowly and steadily under a framework that prevents total collapse, away from the struggles of the distorted "hereditary republics" that have devastated the land and progeny. Now, as we stand on the brink of a major transitional phase in Syria's history after the fall of the oppressive regime, it seems absurd and dangerously risky to repeat the failed republican experience that has proven to be the shortest path to individual rule or militia governance.

Today, Syria needs a new political model that transcends the complex of the "republic," which has been associated in the memory of Syrians with oppression, poverty, and displacement. The constitutional monarchy presents itself as a rational solution that combines authenticity and modernity, ensuring the unity of Syrian territories under a unifying national symbol that ends the eras of deadly polarization and establishes a future governed by law and prosperity. History does not forgive peoples that repeat their mistakes, and building on the ruins of the collapsed republic requires intellectual courage to assert that the Syrian Arab Kingdom is the true exit towards a state of stability and dignity, and it is the only guarantee against the return of "revolution merchants" to dominate the political scene once again. The Syrians, who have endured suffering for eight decades, deserve a political system that protects them from themselves and from external ambitions, and they will find that only under a solid constitutional royal umbrella that puts an end to the cycle of coups and destruction that has not ceased since independence.