The Japanese teams Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe have officially qualified for the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League for the 2025/2026 season, after achieving two important victories in the seventh round of the Eastern region competitions.



At their home ground in Hiroshima, Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated their guest Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia with a score of 2-1 in a match that was thrilling from the start. The visiting team took an early lead through Brazilian Marcos Guilherme, but the hosts quickly regrouped thanks to goals from Akito Suzuki, one from a penalty and another at the beginning of the second half, securing three valuable points that strengthened their position in the standings with 14 points in third place.



In the second match, Vissel Kobe imposed its dominance over its guest Seoul from South Korea, successfully sealing the encounter with two late goals scored by Yoshinori Muto and Gotoku Sakai, confirming the team's readiness to continue their continental journey steadily, regaining the top spot in the group standings with 16 points, while Seoul remained at 9 points in sixth place.



The Japanese superiority was not limited to these two teams, as FC Machida Zelvia confirmed their advancement to the Round of 16 after defeating their host Shanghai Shenhua from China 2-0, thanks to the brilliance of Yuki Soma, who scored both goals for the Japanese team, bringing Machida's total to 14 points in second place and ensuring qualification, while Shenhua exited the competition with 4 points.



With these results, Japanese dominance is clearly evident in the East Asia section of the tournament, affirming their strong presence in the race for qualification to the knockout stages, set to begin next March, with Saudi Arabia hosting the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final in a consolidated format during April.