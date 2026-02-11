ضمن فريقا سانفريس هيروشيما وفيسيل كوبي اليابانيان رسمياً تأهلهما إلى دور الستة عشر من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2025/2026، بعد تحقيق فوزين مهمين ضمن الجولة السابعة من منافسات منطقة الشرق.
وعلى ملعبه في مدينة هيروشيما، تغلب سانفريس هيروشيما على ضيفه جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي بنتيجة 2-1 في مباراة اتسمت بالإثارة منذ البداية. وتقدم الفريق الضيف مبكراً عبر البرازيلي ماركوس غيليرمي، لكن أصحاب الأرض أعادوا ترتيب أوراقهم سريعاً بفضل هدفي أكتيو سوزوكي من ركلة جزاء ثم في بداية الشوط الثاني، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط ثمينة عززت موقعه في جدول الترتيب برصيد 14 نقطة في المركز الثالث.
وفي المباراة الثانية، فرض فيسيل كوبي سيطرته على ضيفه سيول الكوري الجنوبي، ونجح في حسم المواجهة بهدفين متأخرين أحرزهما كل من يوشينوري موتو وجوتوكو ساكاي، ليؤكد الفريق جاهزيته لمواصلة المشوار القاري بثبات، مستعيداً صدارة ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 16 نقطة، بينما بقي سيول عند 9 نقاط في المركز السادس.
ولم يقتصر التفوق الياباني على هذين الفريقين، فقد أكد إف سي ماتشيدا زيلفيا تقدمه إلى دور الستة عشر بعد الفوز على مضيفه شنغهاي شينهوا الصيني 2-0، بفضل تألق يوكي سوما الذي سجل هدفين للفريق الياباني، ليصل رصيد ماتشيدا إلى 14 نقطة في المركز الثاني ويضمن التأهل، بينما خرج شينهوا من المنافسة برصيد 4 نقاط.
بهذه النتائج، يظهر التفوق الياباني بوضوح في قسم شرق آسيا من البطولة، مؤكدين حضورهم القوي في سباق التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، المقرر أن تنطلق في مارس القادم، على أن تستضيف المملكة العربية السعودية مباريات ربع النهائي ونصف النهائي والنهائي بنظام التجمع خلال أبريل.
