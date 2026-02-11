أعلن نادي توتنهام هوتسبير، المنافس في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الاستغناء عن خدمات مدربه الدنماركي توماس فرانك، بعد 9 أشهر من توليه المسؤولية، وذلك على خلفية سلسلة من النتائج المخيبة التي تركت الفريق في المركز الـ16 بفارق 5 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.


وجاء القرار عقب الهزيمة الأخيرة أمام نيوكاسل يونايتد 2-1، والتي مثلت الخسارة الـ11 لتوتنهام في الدوري منذ قدوم فرانك من برنتفورد، إذ ساهم سابقاً في صعود النادي إلى الدوري الممتاز وترسيخ مكانته في البطولة.


وقال النادي في بيان رسمي: «تم تعيين توماس فرانك في يونيو 2025، وكنا مصممين على منحه الوقت والدعم اللازمين لبناء مستقبل الفريق. ومع ذلك، دفعت النتائج والأداء مجلس الإدارة إلى استنتاج أن التغيير في هذه المرحلة من الموسم أصبح ضرورياً». وأضاف البيان: «طوال فترة وجوده في النادي، أظهر فرانك التزاماً راسخاً وبذل أقصى جهده للنهوض بالنادي، ونتقدم له بالشكر على مساهماته، ونتمنى له كل التوفيق في مسيرته المستقبلية».


وتعرض فرانك لضغوط متزايدة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، إذ لم يحقق الفريق سوى انتصارين في 13 مباراة على ملعبه هذا الموسم، وسجلت الهزيمة أمام نيوكاسل السابعة على أرضه، في مؤشر واضح على ضعف الأداء المحلي. وأظهر جمهور توتنهام غضبه بوضوح، عبر إطلاق صافرات الاستهجان وهتافات تتوقع إقالة المدرب، فيما هتف بعض المشجعين باسم المدرب السابق ماوريسيو بوكيتينو الذي قاد الفريق إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2019.


ويعد هذا القرار الإقالة الخامسة في البريميرليغ هذا الموسم، بعد استغناء نوتينغهام فورست عن نونو سانتو وأنجي بوستيكوغلو، ورحيل غراهام بوتر عن وست هام يونايتد وفيتور بيريرا عن وولفرهامبتون واندررز، مما يعكس طبيعة المنافسة الضاغطة في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.