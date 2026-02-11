أعلن نادي توتنهام هوتسبير، المنافس في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الاستغناء عن خدمات مدربه الدنماركي توماس فرانك، بعد 9 أشهر من توليه المسؤولية، وذلك على خلفية سلسلة من النتائج المخيبة التي تركت الفريق في المركز الـ16 بفارق 5 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.
وجاء القرار عقب الهزيمة الأخيرة أمام نيوكاسل يونايتد 2-1، والتي مثلت الخسارة الـ11 لتوتنهام في الدوري منذ قدوم فرانك من برنتفورد، إذ ساهم سابقاً في صعود النادي إلى الدوري الممتاز وترسيخ مكانته في البطولة.
وقال النادي في بيان رسمي: «تم تعيين توماس فرانك في يونيو 2025، وكنا مصممين على منحه الوقت والدعم اللازمين لبناء مستقبل الفريق. ومع ذلك، دفعت النتائج والأداء مجلس الإدارة إلى استنتاج أن التغيير في هذه المرحلة من الموسم أصبح ضرورياً». وأضاف البيان: «طوال فترة وجوده في النادي، أظهر فرانك التزاماً راسخاً وبذل أقصى جهده للنهوض بالنادي، ونتقدم له بالشكر على مساهماته، ونتمنى له كل التوفيق في مسيرته المستقبلية».
وتعرض فرانك لضغوط متزايدة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، إذ لم يحقق الفريق سوى انتصارين في 13 مباراة على ملعبه هذا الموسم، وسجلت الهزيمة أمام نيوكاسل السابعة على أرضه، في مؤشر واضح على ضعف الأداء المحلي. وأظهر جمهور توتنهام غضبه بوضوح، عبر إطلاق صافرات الاستهجان وهتافات تتوقع إقالة المدرب، فيما هتف بعض المشجعين باسم المدرب السابق ماوريسيو بوكيتينو الذي قاد الفريق إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2019.
ويعد هذا القرار الإقالة الخامسة في البريميرليغ هذا الموسم، بعد استغناء نوتينغهام فورست عن نونو سانتو وأنجي بوستيكوغلو، ورحيل غراهام بوتر عن وست هام يونايتد وفيتور بيريرا عن وولفرهامبتون واندررز، مما يعكس طبيعة المنافسة الضاغطة في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.
Tottenham Hotspur, competing in the English Premier League, announced today (Wednesday) the dismissal of their Danish coach Thomas Frank, after 9 months in charge, following a series of disappointing results that left the team in 16th place, just 5 points above the relegation zone.
The decision came after the recent defeat against Newcastle United 2-1, which marked Tottenham's 11th loss in the league since Frank's arrival from Brentford, where he previously helped the club rise to the Premier League and establish its position in the competition.
The club stated in an official announcement: "Thomas Frank was appointed in June 2025, and we were determined to give him the time and support needed to build the team's future. However, the results and performance led the board to conclude that a change at this stage of the season had become necessary." The statement added: "Throughout his time at the club, Frank has shown a steadfast commitment and has done his utmost to uplift the club, and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future career."
Frank faced increasing pressure in recent times, as the team managed only two victories in 13 home matches this season, with the defeat against Newcastle being the seventh at home, clearly indicating a decline in local performance. Tottenham fans expressed their anger openly, through boos and chants calling for the coach's dismissal, while some supporters chanted the name of former coach Mauricio Pochettino, who led the team to the Champions League final in 2019.
This decision marks the fifth managerial dismissal in the Premier League this season, following Nottingham Forest's parting ways with Nuno Santo and Ange Postecoglou, and the departures of Graham Potter from West Ham United and Vitor Pereira from Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting the intense competitive nature of the English Premier League.