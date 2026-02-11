Tottenham Hotspur, competing in the English Premier League, announced today (Wednesday) the dismissal of their Danish coach Thomas Frank, after 9 months in charge, following a series of disappointing results that left the team in 16th place, just 5 points above the relegation zone.



The decision came after the recent defeat against Newcastle United 2-1, which marked Tottenham's 11th loss in the league since Frank's arrival from Brentford, where he previously helped the club rise to the Premier League and establish its position in the competition.



The club stated in an official announcement: "Thomas Frank was appointed in June 2025, and we were determined to give him the time and support needed to build the team's future. However, the results and performance led the board to conclude that a change at this stage of the season had become necessary." The statement added: "Throughout his time at the club, Frank has shown a steadfast commitment and has done his utmost to uplift the club, and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future career."



Frank faced increasing pressure in recent times, as the team managed only two victories in 13 home matches this season, with the defeat against Newcastle being the seventh at home, clearly indicating a decline in local performance. Tottenham fans expressed their anger openly, through boos and chants calling for the coach's dismissal, while some supporters chanted the name of former coach Mauricio Pochettino, who led the team to the Champions League final in 2019.



This decision marks the fifth managerial dismissal in the Premier League this season, following Nottingham Forest's parting ways with Nuno Santo and Ange Postecoglou, and the departures of Graham Potter from West Ham United and Vitor Pereira from Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting the intense competitive nature of the English Premier League.