كشف الفنان فايز المالكي ردة فعل أصدقائه بعدما أخبرهم بإصابته بأورام سرطانية.
حياتي انتهت
وقال خلال مقطع فيديو نشره على حساباته في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «بعد ما طلعت النتيجة عشت في دوامة، أفكر في أولادي وحياتي وأنها انتهت، وكنت متأثراً نفسيّاً».
وأضاف: «قلت للدكتور حمد بن جروان أنا عندي أورام سرطانية، فقال: طيب وش تبغى، حبيبي؟ أنا عندي 12 ورم، 20 سنة وأنا عميل مستدام للمستشفيات، أقعد في المستشفى أكثر مما أقعد في بيتي، بين الكيماوي وأمراض السرطان، فالبتالي توكل على الله، وريح نفسك، أنا أبي أنام توي ماخذ حبوب». وأردف: «الكلام حسسني أني سخيف بجانبه».
ما عطوني وجه
وتابع: «بعدها كلمت سامي الشيباني وفيصل العبدالكريم، وقلت أريد أن أراكم وأتكلم وأصيح ولا أحد يقاطعني، وعلمتهم أن عندي ورم وأنا تعبان، وكانت ردة فعلهم حلوة، إنهم ما أعطوني وجه وبكوا معي، وقالوا: العلاج تطور والعالم تطور، الآن صار عادي».
The artist Faiz Al-Malki revealed his friends' reactions after he informed them about his diagnosis of cancerous tumors.
My life is over
He said in a video clip he posted on his social media accounts: "After the results came out, I lived in a whirlwind, thinking about my children and my life and how it has ended, and I was emotionally affected."
He added: "I told Dr. Hamad bin Jarwan that I have cancerous tumors, and he said: 'Okay, what do you want, my dear? I have 12 tumors; I've been a regular patient in hospitals for 20 years. I spend more time in the hospital than at home, between chemotherapy and cancer-related illnesses, so just trust in God and relax. I want to sleep; I just took some pills.' He continued: 'His words made me feel silly in comparison.'
They didn’t pay attention to me
He continued: "After that, I called Sami Al-Shibani and Faisal Al-Abdulkarim, and I said I want to see you and talk and shout without anyone interrupting me. I informed them that I have a tumor and I'm tired, and their reaction was nice; they didn’t pay attention to me and cried with me, saying: 'Treatment has advanced, and the world has progressed; it's now considered normal.'