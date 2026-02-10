كشف الفنان فايز المالكي ردة فعل أصدقائه بعدما أخبرهم بإصابته بأورام سرطانية.

حياتي انتهت

وقال خلال مقطع فيديو نشره على حساباته في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «بعد ما طلعت النتيجة عشت في دوامة، أفكر في أولادي وحياتي وأنها انتهت، وكنت متأثراً نفسيّاً».

وأضاف: «قلت للدكتور حمد بن جروان أنا عندي أورام سرطانية، فقال: طيب وش تبغى، حبيبي؟ أنا عندي 12 ورم، 20 سنة وأنا عميل مستدام للمستشفيات، أقعد في المستشفى أكثر مما أقعد في بيتي، بين الكيماوي وأمراض السرطان، فالبتالي توكل على الله، وريح نفسك، أنا أبي أنام توي ماخذ حبوب». وأردف: «الكلام حسسني أني سخيف بجانبه».

ما عطوني وجه

وتابع: «بعدها كلمت سامي الشيباني وفيصل العبدالكريم، وقلت أريد أن أراكم وأتكلم وأصيح ولا أحد يقاطعني، وعلمتهم أن عندي ورم وأنا تعبان، وكانت ردة فعلهم حلوة، إنهم ما أعطوني وجه وبكوا معي، وقالوا: العلاج تطور والعالم تطور، الآن صار عادي».