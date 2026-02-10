The artist Faiz Al-Malki revealed his friends' reactions after he informed them about his diagnosis of cancerous tumors.

My life is over

He said in a video clip he posted on his social media accounts: "After the results came out, I lived in a whirlwind, thinking about my children and my life and how it has ended, and I was emotionally affected."

He added: "I told Dr. Hamad bin Jarwan that I have cancerous tumors, and he said: 'Okay, what do you want, my dear? I have 12 tumors; I've been a regular patient in hospitals for 20 years. I spend more time in the hospital than at home, between chemotherapy and cancer-related illnesses, so just trust in God and relax. I want to sleep; I just took some pills.' He continued: 'His words made me feel silly in comparison.'

They didn’t pay attention to me

He continued: "After that, I called Sami Al-Shibani and Faisal Al-Abdulkarim, and I said I want to see you and talk and shout without anyone interrupting me. I informed them that I have a tumor and I'm tired, and their reaction was nice; they didn’t pay attention to me and cried with me, saying: 'Treatment has advanced, and the world has progressed; it's now considered normal.'