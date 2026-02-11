The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, has begun an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium that will last until February 12; aimed at enhancing bilateral economic relations, developing joint cooperation in the industrial sector, and exploring common investment opportunities between the two countries in several vital sectors, led by the pharmaceutical and medical industries.



During the visit, Minister Al-Khorayef will hold a number of high-level meetings with senior officials in the Belgian government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor, Economy, and Agriculture David Clarinval, and Minister of the Middle Class, Self-Employed, and Small and Medium Enterprises Eléonore Simonet, in addition to meetings with several representatives of the European Commission and leaders of global industrial companies.



The visit of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to the Kingdom of Belgium reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing international partnerships, attracting quality investments, and transferring knowledge and the latest technologies in advanced industries, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to transform the Kingdom into a leading global industrial power.



Established Historical Relations



The visit comes as an extension of the established historical relations between the two countries for more than seven decades, based on mutual respect and joint cooperation, which has witnessed a number of reciprocal visits between the leaderships of the two countries, resulting in the signing of a double taxation avoidance agreement in 1997, and an investment promotion and protection agreement in April 2021. Additionally, the Saudi Chambers Federation signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 with the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce to establish the Saudi-Belgian-Luxembourg Business Council; aimed at enhancing trade and investment exchanges between the two sides.



Non-Oil Trade



The volume of non-oil trade between the Kingdom and Belgium reached 16 billion riyals in 2024, with chemicals, plastics, rubber, fuel, and mineral oils leading Saudi exports, while the main imports from Belgium included pharmaceutical products, chemicals, optical equipment, and food products.



For more than two decades, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has played a pivotal role in enhancing investment relations between the two countries, through its investments in facilities that support the production of advanced plastics and chemicals in Belgium, with investments exceeding 536 million riyals. In return, Belgian companies have strengthened their presence in the Kingdom with investments estimated at around 315 million dollars in the aluminum sector.



The progress achieved by Belgium in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical industries intersects with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy in the Kingdom, which focuses on localizing production in these vital industries, enhancing supply chains, and expanding the base of industrial exports.



Saudi Arabia: An Ideal Destination



Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy, with its programs and enablers, have contributed to improving the industrial investment environment, increasing its attractiveness and competitive advantages, making the Kingdom an ideal destination for international investors, especially with its unique strategic components, including geographical location, advanced industrial and logistical infrastructure in 42 industrial cities, an integrated advanced manufacturing system, qualified young talents, abundant natural resources, competitive energy prices, in addition to the quality opportunities the Kingdom offers in many priority industrial sectors, supporting the establishment of effective investment partnerships between the Kingdom and Belgium.