بدأ وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، زيارة رسمية إلى مملكة بلجيكا تستمر حتى 12 فبراير الجاري؛ بهدف تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية الثنائية، وتطوير التعاون المشترك في القطاع الصناعي، واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية المشتركة بين البلدين في عددٍ من القطاعات الحيوية تتقدّمها الصناعات الدوائية والطبية.


ويعقد الوزير الخريّف خلال الزيارة عدداً من الاجتماعات رفيعة المستوى مع كبار المسؤولين في الحكومة البلجيكية، من بينهم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير العمل والاقتصاد والزراعة ديفيد كلارينفال، ووزيرة الطبقة المتوسطة والعاملين لحسابهم الخاص والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة إليونور سيمونيه، إلى جانب لقاءات مع عدد من ممثلي المفوضية الأوروبية، وقادة شركات صناعية عالمية.


وتؤكد زيارة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى مملكة بلجيكا التزام المملكة بتعزيز الشراكات الدولية، واستقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، ونقل المعرفة وأحدث التقنيات في الصناعات المتقدمة، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الرامية إلى تحويل المملكة إلى قوة صناعية رائدة عالميّاً.


علاقات تاريخية راسخة


وتأتي الزيارة امتداداً لعلاقات تاريخية راسخة بين البلدين منذ أكثر من سبعة عقود، مبنية على الاحترام المتبادل والتعاون المشترك، شهدت عدداً من الزيارات المتبادلة بين قيادتي البلدين، نتج عنها توقيع اتفاقية تفادي الازدواج الضريبي عام 1997م، واتفاقية تشجيع وحماية الاستثمارات في أبريل 2021، كما وقّع اتحاد الغرف السعودية عام 2022 مذكرة تفاهم مع غرفة التجارة العربية البلجيكية اللوكسمبورغية، لتأسيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي البلجيكي اللوكسمبورغي؛ بهدف تعزيز التبادل التجاري والاستثماري بين الجانبين.


تجارة غير نفطية


وبلغ حجم التجارة البينية غير النفطية بين المملكة وبلجيكا 16 مليار ريال في عام 2024، إذ تصدرت المواد الكيميائية والبلاستيك والمطاط والوقود والزيوت المعدنية صادرات المملكة، فيما شملت أبرز وارداتها من بلجيكا المنتجات الدوائية والكيميائية والمعدات البصرية والمنتجات الغذائية.


ولأكثر من عقدين، أدت الشركة السعودية للصناعات الأساسية (سابك) دوراً محوريّاً في تعزيز العلاقات الاستثمارية بين البلدين، عبر استثمارها في منشآت تدعم إنتاج اللدائن المتقدمة والمواد الكيميائية ببلجيكا، بحجم استثمارات تجاوزت قيمتها 536 مليون ريال. وفي المقابل، عززت الشركات البلجيكية حضورها في المملكة باستثمارات تُقدّر بنحو 315 مليون دولار في قطاع الألومنيوم.


ويتقاطع التقدم الذي حققته بلجيكا في الصناعات الدوائية والكيميائية والطبية مع مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة في المملكة، التي تركز على توطين الإنتاج في هذه الصناعات الحيوية، وتعزيز سلاسل الإمداد، وتوسيع قاعدة الصادرات الصناعية.


السعودية وجهة مثالية


وأسهمت رؤية المملكة 2030 والإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة ببرامجها وممكناتها في تحسين بيئة الاستثمار الصناعي، وزيادة جاذبيتها ومزاياها التنافسية، مما جعل المملكة وجهة مثالية للمستثمرين الدوليين، خصوصاً مع ما تمتلكه من مقومات إستراتيجية فريدة، منها الموقع الجغرافي، والبنية التحتية الصناعية واللوجستية المتقدمة في 42 مدينة صناعية، والمنظومة المتكاملة للتصنيع المتقدم، والكفاءات الشابة المؤهلة، ووفرة الموارد الطبيعية، وتنافسية أسعار الطاقة، إلى جانب ما توفره المملكة من فرص نوعية في العديد من القطاعات الصناعية ذات الأولوية، تدعم بناء شراكات استثمارية فاعلة بين المملكة وبلجيكا.