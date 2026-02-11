The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr, it is 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 12.46 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.16 EGP for buying and 12.50 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 12.41 EGP for buying and 12.50 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at Banque Misr 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 12.17 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling.