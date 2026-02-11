دشَّن محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، مساء أمس، فرع أكاديمية شركة نادي القادسية بالمحافظة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية بدر الرزيزاء، وعددٍ من المسؤولين، في خطوة تعكس الاهتمام بتنمية القطاع الرياضي بالمحافظة، واستثمار طاقات الشباب، وتعزيز مسارات اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية وتطويرها وفق منهجية احترافية متكاملة.


وأكَّد أن تدشين الأكاديمية يُمثِّل استثمارًا نوعيًا في شباب الأحساء، عبر مسار احترافي يهدف إلى صقل المواهب الرياضية، وبناء جيل قادر على المنافسة، ودعم مستقبل الرياضة السعودية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وأشار محافظ الأحساء إلى أن هذه المبادرات تعزز نهج الاستثمار الرياضي في المحافظة، من خلال التوسع في استقطاب الأكاديميات والبرامج التدريبية النوعية، التي تسهم في رفع جودة المخرجات الرياضية، وتوفير بيئة جاذبة ومحفزة للشباب.


وأوضح أن أكاديمية القادسية تُعد منصة مجتمعية إيجابية، تعزز المشاركة المجتمعية، وتستقطب الطاقات الشابة، وتدعم حضور محافظة الأحساء رياضيًا على مستوى المملكة، مستفيدة مما تزخر به المحافظة من إمكانات رياضية وبشرية واعدة.


ونوّه بالدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي في المملكة من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية، وتمكين الأندية والأكاديميات، وفتح آفاق أوسع أمام المواهب الوطنية.


من جانبه أعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية بدر الرزيزاء عن شكره لمحافظ الأحساء على تدشينه ورعايته لهذا المشروع، مؤكدًا أن افتتاح فرع الأكاديمية يأتي ضمن رؤية إستراتيجية تستهدف بناء منظومة فنية مستدامة، وربط مخرجات الأكاديمية بمسارات الأداء العالي والفئات السنية بالنادي، مشيرًا إلى أن أكاديمية القادسية تمثل القلب النابض للمشروع الرياضي، وأنها ركيزة أساسية في بناء منظومة فنية مستدامة قادرة على خدمة النادي والكرة السعودية على المدى الطويل.


يُذكر أن أكاديمية القادسية تضم في الموسم الحالي أكثر من (1,500) لاعب، يعملون ضمن منظومة موحدة عبر (6) فروع في المنطقة الشرقية، ضمن خطة مستقبلية تهدف إلى خدمة أكثر من (2,500) لاعب، مع الالتزام الكامل بالجودة، والحوكمة الفنية، واستدامة الأثر الرياضي.