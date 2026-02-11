The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, inaugurated the branch of the Al-Qadisiyah Club Academy in the governorate last night, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Badr Al-Raziza, and several officials. This step reflects the commitment to developing the sports sector in the governorate, investing in the energies of youth, and enhancing pathways for discovering and developing sports talents according to a comprehensive professional methodology.



He emphasized that the inauguration of the academy represents a qualitative investment in the youth of Al-Ahsa, through a professional pathway aimed at honing sports talents, building a generation capable of competing, and supporting the future of Saudi sports, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The Governor of Al-Ahsa pointed out that these initiatives enhance the approach to sports investment in the governorate, by expanding the attraction of academies and quality training programs, which contribute to raising the quality of sports outputs and providing an attractive and motivating environment for youth.



He explained that the Al-Qadisiyah Academy is a positive community platform that enhances community participation, attracts young energies, and supports the sports presence of Al-Ahsa at the national level, benefiting from the promising sports and human potentials that the governorate possesses.



He noted the significant support that the sports sector in the Kingdom receives from the wise leadership - may God support it, emphasizing that this support has contributed to the development of sports infrastructure, empowering clubs and academies, and opening wider horizons for national talents.



For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Badr Al-Raziza, expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Al-Ahsa for inaugurating and sponsoring this project, confirming that the opening of the academy branch comes within a strategic vision aimed at building a sustainable technical system, linking the outputs of the academy with high-performance pathways and age groups within the club. He pointed out that the Al-Qadisiyah Academy represents the beating heart of the sports project and is a fundamental pillar in building a sustainable technical system capable of serving the club and Saudi football in the long term.



It is worth mentioning that the Al-Qadisiyah Academy currently includes more than (1,500) players, working within a unified system across (6) branches in the Eastern Province, as part of a future plan aimed at serving more than (2,500) players, with a full commitment to quality, technical governance, and the sustainability of sports impact.