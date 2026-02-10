قدّم نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، شكوى للمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، ضد البلوغر «أم جاسر»؛ بسبب مقطع فيديو على موقع «فيسبوك».

تهكُّم غير لائق

وأكد المجلس تلقي شكوى من المحامي شعبان سعيد، وكيلاً عن نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، ضد البلوغر «أم جاسر»، لقيامها بنشر فيديو عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تتهكّم فيه على نقيب المهن التمثيلية بطريقة غير لائقة، مدعيةً قدرتها على العمل في مهنة التمثيل دون الحاجة إلى عضوية النقابة أو الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة لممارسة المهنة.

وبناء عليه قرر رئيس المجلس إحالة الشكوى إلى لجنة الشكاوى، لبحثها ودراسة ما ورد بها، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية، وفقاً لما تقضي به القوانين واللوائح المنظمة.

إيقاف روح OFF

وأصدرت نقابة المهن التمثيلية المصرية في قت سابق قراراً بإيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» ومنعه من العرض رمضان القادم

وأوضحت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، أن قرار الإيقاف جاء بعد توجيه أكثر من تنبيه وتحذير لمنتج المسلسل بلال صبري بضرورة الالتزام بلوائح النقابة والقوانين المنظمة للعمل الفني، إلا أنه استمر في تجاهل تلك التعليمات ومخالفتها.

كما بينت أن آخر تلك المخالفات تمثلّت بظهور المنتج في مقطع فيديو متداول يجمعه بالبلوغر «أم جاسر»، أثناء التعاقد معها على المشاركة في أحد الأعمال الفنية، في مخالفة واضحة وصريحة لقرارات النقابة التي تحظر الاستعانة بغير المقيدين بجداولها الحاصلين على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.

فما كان من «أم جاسر» إلا أن قامت بنشر مقطع فيديو عبر صفحتها بموقع «فيسبوك»، وهي تتحدث بشكل غير لائق على قرار النقابة، كما ذكرت اسم النقيب بطريقة ساخرة، ما تسبب في حالة من الجدل.