The head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, filed a complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation against the blogger "Um Jaser" due to a video clip on Facebook.

Inappropriate Mockery

The council confirmed receiving a complaint from lawyer Shaaban Said, representing the head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, against the blogger "Um Jaser," for publishing a video on social media in which she mockingly addressed the head of the Actors' Syndicate in an inappropriate manner, claiming her ability to work in the acting profession without the need for syndicate membership or obtaining the necessary permits to practice the profession.

Accordingly, the council's president decided to refer the complaint to the Complaints Committee for review and to study its contents, and to take legal action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Stopping "Spirit OFF"

The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate previously issued a decision to stop the series "Spirit OFF" and prevent it from airing next Ramadan.

The syndicate clarified in an official statement that the decision to stop came after more than one warning was directed to the series' producer, Bilal Sabry, emphasizing the need to adhere to the syndicate's regulations and the laws governing artistic work. However, he continued to ignore and violate those instructions.

It also indicated that the latest of these violations was represented by the producer appearing in a circulated video alongside the blogger "Um Jaser," during their contract for participation in one of the artistic works, in a clear and explicit violation of the syndicate's decisions that prohibit employing individuals who are not registered with it and who do not have the necessary legal permits.

In response, "Um Jaser" published a video on her Facebook page, speaking inappropriately about the syndicate's decision, and mentioned the head of the syndicate in a sarcastic manner, which caused a stir.