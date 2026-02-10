قدّم نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، شكوى للمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، ضد البلوغر «أم جاسر»؛ بسبب مقطع فيديو على موقع «فيسبوك».
تهكُّم غير لائق
وأكد المجلس تلقي شكوى من المحامي شعبان سعيد، وكيلاً عن نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، ضد البلوغر «أم جاسر»، لقيامها بنشر فيديو عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تتهكّم فيه على نقيب المهن التمثيلية بطريقة غير لائقة، مدعيةً قدرتها على العمل في مهنة التمثيل دون الحاجة إلى عضوية النقابة أو الحصول على التصاريح اللازمة لممارسة المهنة.
وبناء عليه قرر رئيس المجلس إحالة الشكوى إلى لجنة الشكاوى، لبحثها ودراسة ما ورد بها، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية، وفقاً لما تقضي به القوانين واللوائح المنظمة.
إيقاف روح OFF
وأصدرت نقابة المهن التمثيلية المصرية في قت سابق قراراً بإيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» ومنعه من العرض رمضان القادم
وأوضحت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، أن قرار الإيقاف جاء بعد توجيه أكثر من تنبيه وتحذير لمنتج المسلسل بلال صبري بضرورة الالتزام بلوائح النقابة والقوانين المنظمة للعمل الفني، إلا أنه استمر في تجاهل تلك التعليمات ومخالفتها.
كما بينت أن آخر تلك المخالفات تمثلّت بظهور المنتج في مقطع فيديو متداول يجمعه بالبلوغر «أم جاسر»، أثناء التعاقد معها على المشاركة في أحد الأعمال الفنية، في مخالفة واضحة وصريحة لقرارات النقابة التي تحظر الاستعانة بغير المقيدين بجداولها الحاصلين على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.
فما كان من «أم جاسر» إلا أن قامت بنشر مقطع فيديو عبر صفحتها بموقع «فيسبوك»، وهي تتحدث بشكل غير لائق على قرار النقابة، كما ذكرت اسم النقيب بطريقة ساخرة، ما تسبب في حالة من الجدل.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, filed a complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation against the blogger "Um Jaser" due to a video clip on Facebook.
Inappropriate Mockery
The council confirmed receiving a complaint from lawyer Shaaban Said, representing the head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, against the blogger "Um Jaser," for publishing a video on social media in which she mockingly addressed the head of the Actors' Syndicate in an inappropriate manner, claiming her ability to work in the acting profession without the need for syndicate membership or obtaining the necessary permits to practice the profession.
Accordingly, the council's president decided to refer the complaint to the Complaints Committee for review and to study its contents, and to take legal action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
Stopping "Spirit OFF"
The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate previously issued a decision to stop the series "Spirit OFF" and prevent it from airing next Ramadan.
The syndicate clarified in an official statement that the decision to stop came after more than one warning was directed to the series' producer, Bilal Sabry, emphasizing the need to adhere to the syndicate's regulations and the laws governing artistic work. However, he continued to ignore and violate those instructions.
It also indicated that the latest of these violations was represented by the producer appearing in a circulated video alongside the blogger "Um Jaser," during their contract for participation in one of the artistic works, in a clear and explicit violation of the syndicate's decisions that prohibit employing individuals who are not registered with it and who do not have the necessary legal permits.
In response, "Um Jaser" published a video on her Facebook page, speaking inappropriately about the syndicate's decision, and mentioned the head of the syndicate in a sarcastic manner, which caused a stir.