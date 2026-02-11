علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها عن صدور حكم قضائي يلزم إدارة الوحدة بسداد مبلغ ستة ملايين ريال لصالح المدرب الألماني السابق لفريق الوحدة جوزيف زينباور كمسحقات مالية له لدى النادي، وبذلك تتواصل المطالبات المالية على النادي بعد أن تلقت إدارة حاتم خيمي الحالية ، خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، حكمين قضائيين سابقين لصالح اللاعب عزام البيشي بمليون ريال، ومستثمر لعبة الجمباز للسيدات بمليون ريال، ليصبح إجمالي المطالبات المالية على النادي ثمانية ملايين ريال.


وتأتي المطالب المالية في وقت تسعى إدارة النادي الحالية برئاسة حاتم خيمي لإعادة التوهج للعبة كرة القدم وكافة الألعاب المختلفة، التي تحتاج لصرف ملايين الريالات من أجل جلب لاعبين ومدربين يعملون على استعادة فرق قدم الوحدة لهيبتها المفقودة، لكن المديونيات المالية تقف حجر عثرة في طريق تنفيذ خطة النادي لانتشال جميع الألعاب ما لم تسارع وزارة الرياضة وبمشاركة من القطاع الخاص في حل هذه المعضلة التي تهدد مستقبل ناد عريق بحجم نادي الوحدة.


من جهة أخرى، طالب الفريق الطبي الذي يشرف على حالة رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي بعد مرور 24 ساعة، بضرورة ابتعاد خيمي عن ضغوطات العمل والخلود للراحة خمسة أيام في المنزل، مع الابتعاد عن تلقي الأخبار التي تختص بالنادي لإبعاده عن التوتر، وأوصى الفريق الطبي بضروة متابعة حالته وإجراء فحوصات روتينية للاطمئنان على صحته.