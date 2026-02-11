"Okaz" learned from its sources about the issuance of a court ruling obligating the club's management to pay an amount of six million riyals to the former German coach of Al-Wehda team, Joseph Zinnbauer, as financial dues owed to him by the club. Thus, financial claims against the club continue after the current management led by Hatim Khaimi received, in the past few days, two previous court rulings in favor of player Azam Al-Bishi for one million riyals, and an investor in women's gymnastics for one million riyals, bringing the total financial claims against the club to eight million riyals.



The financial demands come at a time when the current club management, headed by Hatim Khaimi, is striving to restore the glory of football and all other sports, which require spending millions of riyals to bring in players and coaches who can help restore the Al-Wehda teams to their lost prestige. However, the financial debts pose a significant obstacle to implementing the club's plan to revive all sports unless the Ministry of Sports, with the participation of the private sector, quickly addresses this dilemma that threatens the future of a prestigious club like Al-Wehda.



On another note, the medical team supervising the condition of club president Hatim Khaimi, after 24 hours, demanded that Khaimi stay away from work pressures and rest at home for five days, while avoiding receiving news related to the club to keep him away from stress. The medical team recommended closely monitoring his condition and conducting routine tests to ensure his health.