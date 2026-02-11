كشف الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد الدكتور أيمن غلام، لـ«عكاظ»، أن المركز أنجز مشروعاً نوعياً بإعادة رقمنة البيانات المناخية التاريخية للسعودية الممتدة لأكثر من 70 عاماً، مشيراً إلى أن هذه البيانات أصبحت اليوم جاهزة للاستخدام في الدراسات والتحليلات العلمية.


وأوضح أن البيانات المناخية التاريخية تُعد ثروة وطنية لا يمكن تجاهلها عند إعداد الدراسات المستقبلية، لافتاً إلى أن نماذج المناخ المستقبلية تعتمد بشكل أساسي على قراءة وتحليل التاريخ المناخي، ما دفع المركز إلى تنفيذ مشروع رقمنة منهجي يضمن حفظ هذه السجلات وإتاحتها بصورة علمية دقيقة.


وبيّن رئيس «الأرصاد» أن المشروع يفتح آفاقاً واسعة أمام الباحثين والمختصين للاستفادة من أرشيف مناخي متكامل، يسهم في تعزيز جودة الدراسات المناخية، ورفع دقة التوقعات المستقبلية، ودعم اتخاذ القرار في القضايا المرتبطة بالتغير المناخي والتخطيط التنموي.