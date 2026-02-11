The CEO of the National Center for Meteorology, Dr. Ayman Ghulam, revealed to "Okaz" that the center has completed a qualitative project to digitize historical climate data for Saudi Arabia, which spans over 70 years. He pointed out that this data is now ready for use in scientific studies and analyses.



He explained that historical climate data is considered a national treasure that cannot be ignored when preparing future studies, noting that future climate models primarily rely on reading and analyzing historical climate data. This prompted the center to implement a systematic digitization project that ensures the preservation of these records and makes them available in an accurate scientific manner.



The head of "Meteorology" indicated that the project opens wide horizons for researchers and specialists to benefit from a comprehensive climate archive, which contributes to enhancing the quality of climate studies, increasing the accuracy of future predictions, and supporting decision-making in issues related to climate change and developmental planning.