The Sudan Doctors Network announced today (Wednesday) that 16 civilians, including 3 children from the same family, were injured in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on residential neighborhoods in the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan.



The network explained in a statement today that the Rapid Support Forces targeted residential neighborhoods in the city of Kadugli last night using drones, resulting in injuries to 16 civilians with varying degrees of wounds, including 3 children from the same family, in addition to extensive property damage. It clarified that the shelling also targeted the airport neighborhood, Hajer Al-Mak, and the employees' area.



The network described the direct targeting of residential neighborhoods by the Rapid Support Forces as a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," which criminalizes attacks on civilians and civilian property. It emphasized that the continuation of drone attacks since the lifting of the siege on the city within populated areas deepens the humanitarian catastrophe and increases pressure on the health sector amid extremely difficult conditions.



The network called on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to pressure for an end to the targeting of civilians, ensure their protection, open safe corridors for delivering medical and relief assistance, and work to document these violations and hold those responsible accountable under international law.



Meanwhile, a UN source revealed today that a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the city of Kadugli, which is suffering from famine, was attacked by a drone today.



The source stated in press remarks: "A drone struck the WFP warehouse in the city of Kadugli (Wednesday), causing destruction to the building and damage to the stored food supplies," but did not specify the party responsible for the attack.