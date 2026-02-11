أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان اليوم (الأربعاء)، إصابة 16 مدنياً بينهم 3 أطفال من أسرة واحدة في قصف لقوات الدعم السريع على أحياء سكنية بمدينة كادقلي في جنوب كردفان.


وأوضحت الشبكة في بيان اليوم، أن قوات الدعم السريع استهدفت مساء أمس أحياء سكنية بمدينة كادقلي باستخدام الطيران المسيّر، مما أسفر عن إصابة 16 مدنياً بجروح متفاوتة بينهم 3 أطفال من أسرة واحدة، بالإضافة إلى خسائر واسعة في الممتلكات، موضحة أن القصف استهدف أيضاً أحياء المطار وحجر المك، والموظفين.


ووصفت الشبكة استهداف قوات الدعم السريع المباشر للأحياء السكنية، بـ«الانتهاك الصارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني» الذي يجرّم الاعتداء على المدنيين والممتلكات المدنية، مؤكدة أن استمرار الهجمات بالطيران المسيّر منذ فك الحصار عن المدينة داخل المناطق المأهولة بالسكان يعمّق من الكارثة الإنسانية ويضاعف الضغط على القطاع الصحي في ظل أوضاع بالغة الصعوبة.


طالبت الشبكة المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الحقوقية والإنسانية بالتحرك العاجل للضغط من أجل وقف استهداف المدنيين، وضمان حمايتهم، وفتح ممرات آمنة لإيصال المساعدات الطبية والإغاثية، والعمل على توثيق هذه الانتهاكات ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها وفقاً للقانون الدولي.


في غضون ذلك، كشف مصدر أممي اليوم عن تعرض مستودع لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي التابع للامم المتحدة في مدينة كادقلي التي تعاني من المجاعة لهجمات بطائرة مسيّرة اليوم.


وقال المصدر في تصريحات صحفية: «قصفت مسيرة مستودع برنامج الغذاء العالمي في مدينة كادقلي (الأربعاء) وأحدثت دماراً في المبنى وخسائر في المواد الغذائية المخزنة به»، ولم يحدد المصدر الجهة التي تقف خلف الهجوم.