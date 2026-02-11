Dr. Said Al-Suhaili passed away a short while ago after a long struggle with a health issue that ended with his departure. Al-Suhaili had suffered from a brain hemorrhage and was admitted to intensive care last October before his death was announced today.

Dr. Al-Suhaili was known for his significant contributions in the fields of journalism, thought, and culture.

The cultural movement in the Kingdom has lost a shining figure among its ranks; one who created a dynamic, interactive, and enlightening discourse that will not fade away with his unfortunate passing.

The deceased was born in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood in 1953. He studied primary, intermediate, and secondary education in Jeddah, and completed his university education and postgraduate studies (Arabic Language) at the College of Sharia and then the College of Arabic Language at Umm Al-Qura University in Mecca. He worked in the field of education for twenty years: two years in general education and eighteen years at Umm Al-Qura University. He joined the field of journalism for nearly three decades as both a collaborator and a full-time employee, during which he oversaw the cultural section, local affairs, international affairs, and executive departments at the newspaper "Okaz." He also served as the assistant editor-in-chief of "Okaz" and was appointed as the acting editor-in-chief. He retired from journalism in the month of Sha'ban 1433 and contracted as a writer for a daily column in "Okaz" titled "And You Have the Opinion."



- Former member of the Board of Directors of the Jeddah Literary Club.

- Supervisor of the "Jeddah Critical Circle" group under the umbrella of the Jeddah Literary Club.

- Editor-in-chief of the magazine "Alamaat," published by the Jeddah Literary Club.

- Contributed over the past thirty years with a series of research and studies in forums and conferences inside and outside the Kingdom.

- Lectured in Baghdad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Oman, Damascus, Ma'arrat al-Nu'man, Cairo, Alexandria, Tunis, Algiers, Rabat, Casablanca, Asilah, the Arab World Institute in Paris, and the Swiss Arab Society in Zurich.

- Member of the jury for the Blund Al-Haidari Prize, the Tayeb Saleh Prize, the Muhammad Hassan Awad Prize, the Muhammad Al-Thubaiti Prize, and the Saddam Hussein Prize in the 1989 session.



His publications include:



- The Poetry of Abu Tammam: Between Old Criticism and New Critique.



- Writing Outside the Parentheses: Studies in Poetry and Narrative.



- Turning Wood on Fire: Studies in Narrative.



- The Movement of Poetic Language: An Introduction to Reading Modern Poetry in the Abbasid Era.



- The Veil of Habit: The Archaeology of Generosity from Discourse to Experience.



- The Temptation of the Name: The Biography of Coffee and the Discourse of Prohibition.



Just as he championed writing within parentheses, he authored his autobiographical book "Life Outside the Parentheses" to leave them behind, crowned by the cultural projects he accomplished; most notably his attention to deconstructing discourse.