غيب الموت قبل قليل، الدكتور سعيد السريحي، بعد معاناة مع عارض صحي طويل انتهى برحيله وكان السريحي تعرض الى نزيف في الدماع وادخل إلى العناية المركزة في اكتوبر الماضي قبل ان تعلن وفاته اليوم.

وعرف الدكتور السريحي باسهاماته الكبيرة في المجالين الصحفي و الفكري والثقافي

و فقدت الحركة الثقافية في المملكة وجهاً مضيئاً من وجوهها؛ ممن أحدثوا حراكاً وتفاعلاً وطرحاً تنويرياً لا يغيب ولن يغيب برحيله المؤسف.

والفقيد من مواليد حي الرويس؛ عام ١٣٧٣ هـ، درس الابتدائية والمتوسطة والثانوية بجدة، وأكمل تعليمه الجامعي والدراسات العليا (لغة عربية) في كلية الشريعة ثم كلية اللغة العربية في جامعة أم القرى في مكة المكرمة. و عمل في حقل التعليم عشرين عاماً: سنتان في التعليم العام وثماني عشرة سنة بجامعة أم القرى. و التحق لقرابة ثلاثة عقود بحقل الصحافة بين متعاون ومتفرغ أشرف خلالها على القسم الثقافي والشؤون المحلية والشؤون الدولية والأقسام التنفيذية في جريدة «عكاظ»، كما عمل مساعداً لرئيس تحرير «عكاظ» ونائباً مكلفاً لرئيس التحرير. تقاعد من العمل الصحفي في شهر شعبان ١٤٣٣وتعاقد كاتباً لزاوية يومية في جريدة «عكاظ» بعنوان ((ولكم الرأي)).


- عضو مجلس إدارة نادي جدة الأدبي الثقافي سابقاً.
_ المشرف على جماعة ((حلقة جدة النقدية)) تحت مظلة النادي الأدبي بجدة.
- رئيس تحرير مجلة ((علامات)) الصادرة عن نادي جدة الأدبي الثقافي.
- ساهم خلال الثلاثين عاماً الماضية بجملة من الأبحاث والدراسات في منتديات ومؤتمرات داخل المملكة وخارجها.
- حاضر في كل من بغداد والكويت والبحرين والشارقة وأبو ظبي ومسقط وعمان ودمشق ومعرّة النعمان والقاهرة والاسكندرية وتونس والجزائر العاصمة والرباط والدار البيضاء وأصيلة ومعهد العالم العربي بباريس والجمعية العربية السويسرية في زيورخ.
- عضو تحكيم جائزة بلند الحيدري وجائزة الطيب صالح وجائزة محمد حسن عواد وجائزة محمد الثبيتي وجائزة صدام حسين في دورة سنة ١٩٨٩.


صدر له:


- شعر أبي تمام بين النقد القديم ورؤية النقد الجديد.


- الكتابة خارج الأقواس: دراسات في الشعر والسرد.


- تقليب الحطب على النار: دراسات في السرد.


- حركة اللغة الشعرية: مدخل لقراءة شعر المحدثين في العصر العباسي.


- حجاب العادة: أركولوجيا الكرم من الخطاب إلى التجربة.


- غواية الاسم: سيرة القهوة وخطاب التحريم.


وكما انتصر للكتابة داخل الأقواس؛ حرر كتابه السيري الحياة خارج الأقواس ليغادرها، متوّجاً بما أنجز من مشاريع ثقافية؛ أبرزها عنايته بتفكيك خطاب