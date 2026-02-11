The Ministry of Health has set the working hours in health facilities in various regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan. It stated that the working hours for contractors and employees covered by the civil service regulations, self-employment, and administrators under the self-employment program will be a single period starting from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM from Sunday to Thursday, with the exception of those working on a shift basis who are required to be present according to the schedules set for each hospital, department, or center. It clarified that the holiday for the Foundation Day anniversary coincides with an official holiday for all employees.

Regarding the Eid al-Fitr holiday, it begins for Saudi employees at the end of Thursday, 23 Ramadan, and ends at the end of Tuesday, 5 Shawwal. The holiday for non-Saudi employees starts on Thursday, 30 Ramadan, for a duration of 4 working days.