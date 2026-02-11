حددت وزارة الصحة مواعيد الدوام في المنشآت الصحية في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية خلال شهر رمضان. وبينت أن دوام المتعاقدين والموظفين المشمولين بلائحة الخدمة المدنية والتشغيل الذاتي والإداريين على برنامج التشغيل الذاتي يكون على فترة واحدة تبدأ من الساعة العاشرة صباحاً حتى الساعة الرابعة عصراً من الأحد إلى يوم الخميس، ويستثنى من ذلك العاملون بأسلوب المناوبات الذين يتطلب العمل تواجدهم وفق الجداول المحددة لكل مستشفى أو إدارة أو مركز. وأوضحت أن إجازة ذكرى يوم التأسيس توافق عطلة رسمية لجميع الموظفين.

وفي ما يتعلق بإجازة عيد الفطر تبدأ للموظفين السعوديين بنهاية الخميس 23 رمضان وتنتهي بنهاية الثلاثاء الموافق 5 شوال، وتبدأ إجازة الموظفين غير السعوديين يوم الخميس 30 رمضان لمدة 4 أيام عمل.