كشفت الفنانة المصرية شيماء سيف مفاجآت عدة تتعلق بتفكيرها الجاد في الاعتزال والابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الفترة المقبلة، مؤكدة أنها لا تضع خططاً واضحة لمسارها المهني في الوقت الحالي.

تفكير جاد في الاعتزال

وأوضحت شيماء سيف، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنها تترك أمورها تسير وفق ما يقدره الله، مشيرة إلى شعورها برغبة متزايدة في الابتعاد عن الأضواء والتفرغ لنفسها، دون أن تعرف السبب الحقيقي وراء هذا الإحساس بالاختفاء.
الفنانة المصرية شيماء سيف

أمنية ارتداء الحجاب

كما أعربت عن أمنيتها في ارتداء الحجاب، لكنها ترى أن الشهرة قد تمثّل عائقاً أمام اتخاذ هذه الخطوة بالشكل الذي تتمناه، مؤكدة أنها تتمنى أن تتمكن من تنفيذ هذا القرار في الوقت المناسب.

الحج نقطة تحول

وأشارت إلى أن أدائها فريضة الحج كان نقطة تحول مهمة في حياتها، إذ غيرت هذه التجربة الروحانية كثيراً من أفكارها، وجعلت فكرة الابتعاد عن الأضواء وارتداء الحجاب تراودها بقوة بعد عودتها.

شعور بالهداية

وأضافت الفنانة أن هذه الرغبة تشعرها بأنها هداية من الله، معبرة عن حزنها لتأخرها في اتخاذ القرار، ومتمنية أن يمنحها الله القوة لاتخاذ هذه الخطوة قريبًا.
كواليس انفصالها

تحدثت شيماء سيف عن تجربة زواجها وانفصالها عن المنتج المصري محمد كارتر، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما ما زالت قائمة على الاحترام والتقدير رغم الانفصال.

وأوضحت أن قرار الانفصال جاء بسبب ظروف صعبة حالت دون استمرارهما معاً، قائلة: «يا ريت ما اتجوزناش أصلاً ولا اتعشمنا… الظروف ما سمحتش نكمل، وهيفضل بينا كل احترام».