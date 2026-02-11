كشفت الفنانة المصرية شيماء سيف مفاجآت عدة تتعلق بتفكيرها الجاد في الاعتزال والابتعاد عن الساحة الفنية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الفترة المقبلة، مؤكدة أنها لا تضع خططاً واضحة لمسارها المهني في الوقت الحالي.
تفكير جاد في الاعتزال
وأوضحت شيماء سيف، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنها تترك أمورها تسير وفق ما يقدره الله، مشيرة إلى شعورها برغبة متزايدة في الابتعاد عن الأضواء والتفرغ لنفسها، دون أن تعرف السبب الحقيقي وراء هذا الإحساس بالاختفاء.
أمنية ارتداء الحجاب
كما أعربت عن أمنيتها في ارتداء الحجاب، لكنها ترى أن الشهرة قد تمثّل عائقاً أمام اتخاذ هذه الخطوة بالشكل الذي تتمناه، مؤكدة أنها تتمنى أن تتمكن من تنفيذ هذا القرار في الوقت المناسب.
الحج نقطة تحول
وأشارت إلى أن أدائها فريضة الحج كان نقطة تحول مهمة في حياتها، إذ غيرت هذه التجربة الروحانية كثيراً من أفكارها، وجعلت فكرة الابتعاد عن الأضواء وارتداء الحجاب تراودها بقوة بعد عودتها.
شعور بالهداية
وأضافت الفنانة أن هذه الرغبة تشعرها بأنها هداية من الله، معبرة عن حزنها لتأخرها في اتخاذ القرار، ومتمنية أن يمنحها الله القوة لاتخاذ هذه الخطوة قريبًا.
كواليس انفصالها
تحدثت شيماء سيف عن تجربة زواجها وانفصالها عن المنتج المصري محمد كارتر، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما ما زالت قائمة على الاحترام والتقدير رغم الانفصال.
وأوضحت أن قرار الانفصال جاء بسبب ظروف صعبة حالت دون استمرارهما معاً، قائلة: «يا ريت ما اتجوزناش أصلاً ولا اتعشمنا… الظروف ما سمحتش نكمل، وهيفضل بينا كل احترام».
The Egyptian artist Shaimaa Saif revealed several surprises regarding her serious thoughts about retiring and stepping away from the artistic scene and social media in the upcoming period, confirming that she does not have clear plans for her professional path at the moment.
Serious Thoughts About Retirement
Shaimaa Saif explained in television statements that she lets her matters proceed according to what God decrees, noting her increasing desire to distance herself from the spotlight and dedicate time to herself, without knowing the true reason behind this feeling of wanting to disappear.
Desire to Wear the Hijab
She also expressed her wish to wear the hijab, but she sees that fame may represent an obstacle to taking this step in the way she desires, affirming that she hopes to be able to implement this decision at the right time.
Hajj as a Turning Point
She pointed out that performing the Hajj was an important turning point in her life, as this spiritual experience changed many of her thoughts and made the idea of stepping away from the spotlight and wearing the hijab strongly resonate with her after her return.
Feeling of Guidance
The artist added that this desire makes her feel that it is guidance from God, expressing her sadness for delaying the decision, and wishing that God grants her the strength to take this step soon.
Behind the Scenes of Her Separation
Shaimaa Saif talked about her experience of marriage and separation from the Egyptian producer Mohamed Carter, confirming that the relationship between them is still based on respect and appreciation despite the separation.
She explained that the decision to separate came due to difficult circumstances that prevented them from continuing together, saying: "I wish we had never married at all or had any hopes... the circumstances did not allow us to continue, and there will always be mutual respect between us."