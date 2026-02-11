The Egyptian artist Shaimaa Saif revealed several surprises regarding her serious thoughts about retiring and stepping away from the artistic scene and social media in the upcoming period, confirming that she does not have clear plans for her professional path at the moment.

Serious Thoughts About Retirement

Shaimaa Saif explained in television statements that she lets her matters proceed according to what God decrees, noting her increasing desire to distance herself from the spotlight and dedicate time to herself, without knowing the true reason behind this feeling of wanting to disappear.



Desire to Wear the Hijab

She also expressed her wish to wear the hijab, but she sees that fame may represent an obstacle to taking this step in the way she desires, affirming that she hopes to be able to implement this decision at the right time.

Hajj as a Turning Point

She pointed out that performing the Hajj was an important turning point in her life, as this spiritual experience changed many of her thoughts and made the idea of stepping away from the spotlight and wearing the hijab strongly resonate with her after her return.

Feeling of Guidance

The artist added that this desire makes her feel that it is guidance from God, expressing her sadness for delaying the decision, and wishing that God grants her the strength to take this step soon.



Behind the Scenes of Her Separation

Shaimaa Saif talked about her experience of marriage and separation from the Egyptian producer Mohamed Carter, confirming that the relationship between them is still based on respect and appreciation despite the separation.

She explained that the decision to separate came due to difficult circumstances that prevented them from continuing together, saying: "I wish we had never married at all or had any hopes... the circumstances did not allow us to continue, and there will always be mutual respect between us."