أصدر الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي قرارًا بتولي الفريق أشرف سالم زاهر مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية منصب وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربي خلفًا للفريق أول عبد المجيد صقر القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربى.
الفريق أشرف سالم زاهر هو مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، ويشغل هذا المنصب الرفيع كقائد عسكري بارز، وأشرف على تأهيل وتدريب الكوادر العسكرية في الكليات الحربية، البحرية، الجوية، والدفاع الجوي بمقرها الجديد بالعاصمة الإدارية، ويلعب دورًا رئيسيًا في تطوير المناهج العسكرية وتوقيع بروتوكولات تعاون علمية وبحثية.
وأدت الحكومة المصرية بتشكيلها الجديد اليمن الدستورية، اليوم (الأربعاء) أمام الرئيس السيسي بعد موافقة مجلس النواب في جلسته الطارئة أمس على التعديلات الوزارية التي شملت وزراء جدد ونواب وزراء ودمج وفصل في عدد من الوزارات.
ملامح التعديل النهائي
وتضمن التعديل النهائي للحكومة المصرية برئاسة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، ما يلي:
الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء (رئيس الحكومة).
- الدكتور حسين محمد أحمد عيسى، نائبًا لرئيس مجلس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية. - الفريق/ أشرف سالم زاهر علي منصور، وزيراً للدفاع والإنتاج الحربي. - الدكتور خالد عاطف عبد الغفار محمد، وزيرًا للصحة والسكان. - المهندس كامل عبد الهادي فرج الوزير، وزيرًا للنقل. - الدكتورة منال عوض ميخائيل أبو غطاس، وزيراً للتنمية المحلية والبيئة. - الدكتور بدر أحمد محمد عبد العاطي، وزيرًا للخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج. - المهندسة راندة علي صالح فؤاد المنشاوي، وزيراً للإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية. - المهندس رأفت عبد العزيز فهمي محمد أمين هندي، وزيرًا للاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات. - الدكتور عبد العزيز حسانين محمد سعد قنصوه، وزيرًا للتعليم العالي والبحث العلمي. - الدكتور محمد فريد محمد صالح، وزيرًا للاستثمار والتجارة الخارجية. - ضياء يوسف رشوان أحمد، وزيرًا للدولة للإعلام. - الدكتور صلاح محمد سعيد محمود سليمان، وزيرًا للدولة للإنتاج الحربي. - المستشار هاني حنا سدره عازر، وزيرًا لشئونالمجالس النيابية. - المستشار محمود محمد حلمي أحمد الشريف، وزيرًا للعدل. - حسن رداد إبراهيم السيد، وزيراً للعمل. - الدكتورة جيهان محمد إبراهيم زكي، وزيرًا للثقافة. - الدكتور أحمد محمد توفيق رستم، وزيراً للتخطيط والتنمية الاقتصادية. - جوهر نبيل جوهر محمد، وزيرًا للشباب والرياضة. - المهندس خالد هاشم علي ماهر، وزيرًا للصناعة. - السفير محمد أبو بكر صالح فتاح، نائبًا لوزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج للشئون الأفريقية. - الدكتور وليد عباس عبد القوي عثمان، نائبًا لوزير الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية للمجتمعات العمرانية. - المهندس أحمد عمران أحمد عمران، نائبًا لوزير الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية للمرافق. - الدكتورة سمر محمود عبد الواحد إبراهيم الأهدل، نائبًا لوزير الخارجية والتعاونالدولي والمصريين بالخارج للتعاون الدولي.
السفير الشناوي: القرار ذو صلة بالتعديل الوزاري
وصرح السفير محمد الشناوي، المُتحدث الرسمي، بأن قرار رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية رقم (٧٥) لسنة ٢٠٢٦ ذي الصلة بالتعديل الوزاري قد قضى في مادته الرابعة بإلغاء وزارة قطاع الأعمال العام، وأنه يتعين على رئيس مجلس الوزراء إصدار القرارت اللازمة بشأن الآثار المترتبة على ذلك.
وأضاف المتحدث الرسمي، أنه عقب أداء اليمين الدستورية لنائب رئيس الوزراء والوزراء ونواب الوزراء الجدد، تم التقاط صورة تذكارية لهم مع الرئيس، بحضور رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتلى ذلك عقد اجتماع للرئيس معهم،أعرب في مستهله عن تمنياته للرئيس الوزراء ونائبه والسادة الوزراء ونواب الوزراء الجُدد بالتوفيق والنجاح في أداء مهامهم، مشدداً سيادته على ضرورة السعي الحثيث وبمعايير موضوعية على تحقيق الجدارة وضمان كفاءة الأداء في المؤسسات، مع إجراء نقد ومراجعة ذاتية، وتقييم موضوعي مستمر للأداء، والعمل بإصرار على الاهتمام بالعنصر البشري، وتأهيل الكوادر وفقاً لأعلى المستويات والمعايير لضمان ضخ دماء جديدة مؤهلة في أجهزة ومؤسسات الدولة، وكذا بالقطاع الخاص، مع العمل كذلك على مواصلة إجراء التطوير والإصلاح في مؤسسات وأجهزة الدولة والاستعانة تحقيقاً لهذا الغرض بالمتخصصين.
وأكد الرئيس على أهمية دور الإعلام في التوعية ودحض الشائعات والارتقاء بالذوق العام وتشجيع الإبداع، مشدداً على دعم سيادته للحكومة ومسئوليها في كل ما يؤدي إلى تحقيق الصالح العام.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued a decision appointing Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir, the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy, as the Minister of Defense and Military Production, succeeding Field Marshal Abdel Meguid Saker, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production.
Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir is the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy and holds this prestigious position as a prominent military leader. He has overseen the qualification and training of military personnel in the military, naval, air, and air defense colleges at their new headquarters in the administrative capital, playing a key role in developing military curricula and signing scientific and research cooperation protocols.
The new Egyptian government took the constitutional oath today (Wednesday) before President El-Sisi after the House of Representatives approved in an emergency session yesterday the cabinet reshuffle, which included new ministers, deputy ministers, and the merging and separation of several ministries.
Features of the Final Reshuffle
The final reshuffle of the Egyptian government headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly included the following:
Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister (Head of Government).
- Dr. Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Eissa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. - Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir Ali Mansour, Minister of Defense and Military Production. - Dr. Khaled Atef Abdel Ghaffar Mohamed, Minister of Health and Population. - Engineer Kamel Abdel Hadi Farag, Minister of Transport. - Dr. Manal Awad Mikhael Abu Ghatass, Minister of Local Development and Environment. - Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Aati, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad. - Engineer Randa Ali Saleh Fouad El-Menshawy, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities. - Engineer Raafat Abdel Aziz Fahmy Mohamed Amin Hindi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. - Dr. Abdel Aziz Hassanien Mohamed Saad Qansouh, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. - Dr. Mohamed Farid Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade. - Diaa Youssef Rashwan Ahmed, Minister of State for Information. - Dr. Salah Mohamed Said Mahmoud Suleiman, Minister of State for Military Production. - Counselor Hani Hanna Sidra Azar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. - Counselor Mahmoud Mohamed Helmy Ahmed El-Sherif, Minister of Justice. - Hassan Radad Ibrahim El-Sayed, Minister of Labor. - Dr. Jihan Mohamed Ibrahim Zaki, Minister of Culture. - Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Tawfiq Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development. - Jawhar Nabil Jawhar Mohamed, Minister of Youth and Sports. - Engineer Khaled Hashem Ali Maher, Minister of Industry. - Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh Fattah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad for African Affairs. - Dr. Walid Abbas Abdel Qawy Othman, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Urban Communities. - Engineer Ahmed Omran Ahmed Omran, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Utilities. - Dr. Samar Mahmoud Abdel Wahid Ibrahim Al-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad for International Cooperation.
Ambassador El-Shenawy: The Decision is Related to the Cabinet Reshuffle
Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson, stated that the decision of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt No. (75) for the year 2026 related to the cabinet reshuffle stipulated in its fourth article the cancellation of the Ministry of Public Business Sector, and that the Prime Minister must issue the necessary decisions regarding the consequences of this.
The official spokesperson added that after the constitutional oath was taken by the Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, and new deputy ministers, a commemorative photo was taken with the President, in the presence of the Prime Minister, followed by a meeting where the President expressed his wishes for the Prime Minister, his Deputy, and the new ministers and deputy ministers for success in performing their duties. He emphasized the need for diligent efforts and objective standards to achieve merit and ensure performance efficiency in institutions, with self-criticism and continuous objective evaluation of performance, and working persistently to focus on human resources, qualifying personnel according to the highest levels and standards to ensure the infusion of new qualified blood into state agencies and institutions, as well as in the private sector, while also continuing to carry out development and reform in state institutions and agencies, utilizing specialists to achieve this purpose.
The President emphasized the importance of the media's role in raising awareness, countering rumors, enhancing public taste, and encouraging creativity, stressing his support for the government and its officials in all that leads to achieving the public good.