أصدر الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي قرارًا بتولي الفريق أشرف سالم زاهر مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية منصب وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربي خلفًا للفريق أول عبد المجيد صقر القائد العام للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع والإنتاج الحربى.

الفريق أشرف سالم زاهر هو مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، ويشغل هذا المنصب الرفيع كقائد عسكري بارز، وأشرف على تأهيل وتدريب الكوادر العسكرية في الكليات الحربية، البحرية، الجوية، والدفاع الجوي بمقرها الجديد بالعاصمة الإدارية، ويلعب دورًا رئيسيًا في تطوير المناهج العسكرية وتوقيع بروتوكولات تعاون علمية وبحثية.

وأدت الحكومة المصرية بتشكيلها الجديد اليمن الدستورية، اليوم (الأربعاء) أمام الرئيس السيسي بعد موافقة مجلس النواب في جلسته الطارئة أمس على التعديلات الوزارية التي شملت وزراء جدد ونواب وزراء ودمج وفصل في عدد من الوزارات.

ملامح التعديل النهائي

وتضمن التعديل النهائي للحكومة المصرية برئاسة الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، ما يلي:

الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء (رئيس الحكومة).

- الدكتور حسين محمد أحمد عيسى، نائبًا لرئيس مجلس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية.
- الفريق/ أشرف سالم زاهر علي منصور، وزيراً للدفاع والإنتاج الحربي.
- الدكتور خالد عاطف عبد الغفار محمد، وزيرًا للصحة والسكان.
- المهندس كامل عبد الهادي فرج الوزير، وزيرًا للنقل.
- الدكتورة منال عوض ميخائيل أبو غطاس، وزيراً للتنمية المحلية والبيئة.
- الدكتور بدر أحمد محمد عبد العاطي، وزيرًا للخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج.
- المهندسة راندة علي صالح فؤاد المنشاوي، وزيراً للإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية.
- المهندس رأفت عبد العزيز فهمي محمد أمين هندي، وزيرًا للاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات.
- الدكتور عبد العزيز حسانين محمد سعد قنصوه، وزيرًا للتعليم العالي والبحث العلمي.
- الدكتور محمد فريد محمد صالح، وزيرًا للاستثمار والتجارة الخارجية.
- ضياء يوسف رشوان أحمد، وزيرًا للدولة للإعلام.
- الدكتور صلاح محمد سعيد محمود سليمان، وزيرًا للدولة للإنتاج الحربي.
- المستشار هاني حنا سدره عازر، وزيرًا لشئونالمجالس النيابية.
- المستشار محمود محمد حلمي أحمد الشريف، وزيرًا للعدل.
- حسن رداد إبراهيم السيد، وزيراً للعمل.
- الدكتورة جيهان محمد إبراهيم زكي، وزيرًا للثقافة.
- الدكتور أحمد محمد توفيق رستم، وزيراً للتخطيط والتنمية الاقتصادية.
- جوهر نبيل جوهر محمد، وزيرًا للشباب والرياضة.
- المهندس خالد هاشم علي ماهر، وزيرًا للصناعة.
- السفير محمد أبو بكر صالح فتاح، نائبًا لوزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج للشئون الأفريقية.
- الدكتور وليد عباس عبد القوي عثمان، نائبًا لوزير الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية للمجتمعات العمرانية.
- المهندس أحمد عمران أحمد عمران، نائبًا لوزير الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية للمرافق.
- الدكتورة سمر محمود عبد الواحد إبراهيم الأهدل، نائبًا لوزير الخارجية والتعاونالدولي والمصريين بالخارج للتعاون الدولي.


السفير الشناوي: القرار ذو صلة بالتعديل الوزاري

وصرح السفير محمد الشناوي، المُتحدث الرسمي، بأن قرار رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية رقم (٧٥) لسنة ٢٠٢٦ ذي الصلة بالتعديل الوزاري قد قضى في مادته الرابعة بإلغاء وزارة قطاع الأعمال العام، وأنه يتعين على رئيس مجلس الوزراء إصدار القرارت اللازمة بشأن الآثار المترتبة على ذلك.

وأضاف المتحدث الرسمي، أنه عقب أداء اليمين الدستورية لنائب رئيس الوزراء والوزراء ونواب الوزراء الجدد، تم التقاط صورة تذكارية لهم مع الرئيس، بحضور رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتلى ذلك عقد اجتماع للرئيس معهم،أعرب في مستهله عن تمنياته للرئيس الوزراء ونائبه والسادة الوزراء ونواب الوزراء الجُدد بالتوفيق والنجاح في أداء مهامهم، مشدداً سيادته على ضرورة السعي الحثيث وبمعايير موضوعية على تحقيق الجدارة وضمان كفاءة الأداء في المؤسسات، مع إجراء نقد ومراجعة ذاتية، وتقييم موضوعي مستمر للأداء، والعمل بإصرار على الاهتمام بالعنصر البشري، وتأهيل الكوادر وفقاً لأعلى المستويات والمعايير لضمان ضخ دماء جديدة مؤهلة في أجهزة ومؤسسات الدولة، وكذا بالقطاع الخاص، مع العمل كذلك على مواصلة إجراء التطوير والإصلاح في مؤسسات وأجهزة الدولة والاستعانة تحقيقاً لهذا الغرض بالمتخصصين.

وأكد الرئيس على أهمية دور الإعلام في التوعية ودحض الشائعات والارتقاء بالذوق العام وتشجيع الإبداع، مشدداً على دعم سيادته للحكومة ومسئوليها في كل ما يؤدي إلى تحقيق الصالح العام.

