The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued a decision appointing Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir, the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy, as the Minister of Defense and Military Production, succeeding Field Marshal Abdel Meguid Saker, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production.

Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir is the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy and holds this prestigious position as a prominent military leader. He has overseen the qualification and training of military personnel in the military, naval, air, and air defense colleges at their new headquarters in the administrative capital, playing a key role in developing military curricula and signing scientific and research cooperation protocols.

The new Egyptian government took the constitutional oath today (Wednesday) before President El-Sisi after the House of Representatives approved in an emergency session yesterday the cabinet reshuffle, which included new ministers, deputy ministers, and the merging and separation of several ministries.

The final reshuffle of the Egyptian government headed by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly included the following:

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister (Head of Government).

- Dr. Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Eissa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

- Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zahir Ali Mansour, Minister of Defense and Military Production.

- Dr. Khaled Atef Abdel Ghaffar Mohamed, Minister of Health and Population.

- Engineer Kamel Abdel Hadi Farag, Minister of Transport.

- Dr. Manal Awad Mikhael Abu Ghatass, Minister of Local Development and Environment.

- Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Aati, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad.

- Engineer Randa Ali Saleh Fouad El-Menshawy, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

- Engineer Raafat Abdel Aziz Fahmy Mohamed Amin Hindi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

- Dr. Abdel Aziz Hassanien Mohamed Saad Qansouh, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

- Dr. Mohamed Farid Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

- Diaa Youssef Rashwan Ahmed, Minister of State for Information.

- Dr. Salah Mohamed Said Mahmoud Suleiman, Minister of State for Military Production.

- Counselor Hani Hanna Sidra Azar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

- Counselor Mahmoud Mohamed Helmy Ahmed El-Sherif, Minister of Justice.

- Hassan Radad Ibrahim El-Sayed, Minister of Labor.

- Dr. Jihan Mohamed Ibrahim Zaki, Minister of Culture.

- Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Tawfiq Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development.

- Jawhar Nabil Jawhar Mohamed, Minister of Youth and Sports.

- Engineer Khaled Hashem Ali Maher, Minister of Industry.

- Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh Fattah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad for African Affairs.

- Dr. Walid Abbas Abdel Qawy Othman, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Urban Communities.

- Engineer Ahmed Omran Ahmed Omran, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Utilities.

- Dr. Samar Mahmoud Abdel Wahid Ibrahim Al-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad for International Cooperation.



Ambassador El-Shenawy: The Decision is Related to the Cabinet Reshuffle

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson, stated that the decision of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt No. (75) for the year 2026 related to the cabinet reshuffle stipulated in its fourth article the cancellation of the Ministry of Public Business Sector, and that the Prime Minister must issue the necessary decisions regarding the consequences of this.

The official spokesperson added that after the constitutional oath was taken by the Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, and new deputy ministers, a commemorative photo was taken with the President, in the presence of the Prime Minister, followed by a meeting where the President expressed his wishes for the Prime Minister, his Deputy, and the new ministers and deputy ministers for success in performing their duties. He emphasized the need for diligent efforts and objective standards to achieve merit and ensure performance efficiency in institutions, with self-criticism and continuous objective evaluation of performance, and working persistently to focus on human resources, qualifying personnel according to the highest levels and standards to ensure the infusion of new qualified blood into state agencies and institutions, as well as in the private sector, while also continuing to carry out development and reform in state institutions and agencies, utilizing specialists to achieve this purpose.

The President emphasized the importance of the media's role in raising awareness, countering rumors, enhancing public taste, and encouraging creativity, stressing his support for the government and its officials in all that leads to achieving the public good.

