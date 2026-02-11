قدم الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اعتذاره، اليوم الأربعاء، لجميع المتضررين من الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها البلاد. وانتقد «الدعاية الغربية» غير المحددة التي أحاطت بالاحتجاجات، داعياً إلى ضرورة تقوية العلاقات مع الدول المجاورة.


لا نسعى للمواجهة مع الشعب


وقال بزشكيان في خطاب ألقاه في ساحة آزادي بالعاصمة طهران بمناسبة الذكرى الـ47 للثورة الإسلامية، اليوم (الأربعاء): إنه يدرك «الألم الكبير» الذي شعر به الأشخاص في الاحتجاجات وأعمال القمع، وأنه «مستعد لسماع صوت الشعب»، مشدداً على أهمية الاتحاد لمواجهة التهديدات والمؤامرات.


وأضاف: «نشعر بالخزي أمام الشعب، ونحن ملزمون بمساعدة جميع من تضرروا من هذه الأعمال». وأوضح «نحن لا نسعى للمواجهة مع الشعب، بل واجبنا خدمته».


وهزت إيران الشهر الماضي احتجاجات غير مسبوقة واجهتها السلطات بحملة قمع دامية، أسفرت عن مقتل آلاف برصاص قوات الأمن.


لن نستسلم للمطالب المفرطة


وحول الملف النووي، أكد الرئيس الإيراني، أن طهران لا تسعى إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي، لكنها «لن تستسلم للمطالب المفرطة» بشأن برنامجها النووي، وأنها مستعدة لكل عمليات التحقق من الطبيعة السلمية لبرنامجها النووي.


وأضاف: «مستعدون لأي تحقق، لكن جدار انعدام الثقة العالي الذي أقامته الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا لا يسمح لهذه المحادثات بالنجاح».


وأكد أن إيران لن تخضع لتجاوزاتهم، ولن تتراجع أمام الظلم والعدوان. لكننا نجري محادثات مع الدول المجاورة بكل ما أوتينا من قوة من أجل السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وأعرب بزشكيان عن تقديره لجميع الدول التي أبدت قلقها إزاء إيران وسعت لحل المشاكل عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية، و«منعت إسرائيل وأمريكا من تنفيذ مخططاتهما الخبيثة»، بحسب تعبيره.


محادثات ومواصلة الدبلوماسية


وسهلت سلطنة عُمان المحادثات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، التي قال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إنها سمحت لطهران بتقييم جدية واشنطن، وأظهرت توافقاً كافياً لمواصلة الدبلوماسية.


وجاءت المحادثات بعد أن نشر الرئيس الأمريكي أسطولاً بحرياً في المنطقة، ما أثار مخاوف من شن عمل عسكري جديد. ولم يُعلن بعد عن موعد ومكان الجولة المقبلة من المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية.


وتطالب واشنطن طهران بالتخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب لدرجة نقاء تصل إلى 60%، وهي نسبة قريبة من 90% التي تعتبر درجة صالحة لصنع الأسلحة.