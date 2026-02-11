The Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian apologized today, Wednesday, to all those affected by the protests that swept the country. He criticized the unspecified "Western propaganda" surrounding the protests, calling for the strengthening of relations with neighboring countries.



We do not seek confrontation with the people



Bezhakian said in a speech delivered at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution today (Wednesday) that he understands the "great pain" felt by those in the protests and acts of repression, and that he is "ready to hear the voice of the people," emphasizing the importance of unity to confront threats and conspiracies.



He added: "We feel ashamed before the people, and we are obligated to assist all those harmed by these actions." He clarified, "We do not seek confrontation with the people; rather, it is our duty to serve them."



Iran was shaken last month by unprecedented protests that the authorities faced with a bloody crackdown, resulting in the deaths of thousands at the hands of security forces.



We will not yield to excessive demands



Regarding the nuclear file, the Iranian president confirmed that Tehran does not seek to possess nuclear weapons, but it "will not yield to excessive demands" regarding its nuclear program, and that it is ready for all verification operations regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.



He added: "We are ready for any verification, but the high wall of distrust erected by the United States and Europe does not allow these talks to succeed."



He affirmed that Iran will not submit to their transgressions and will not back down in the face of injustice and aggression. However, we are engaging in discussions with neighboring countries with all our strength for peace and stability in the region.



Bezhakian expressed his appreciation to all countries that have shown concern for Iran and sought to resolve issues through diplomatic channels, and "prevented Israel and America from carrying out their malicious plans," as he put it.



Talks and continuing diplomacy



The Sultanate of Oman facilitated talks between Iran and the United States last week, which a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said allowed Tehran to assess Washington's seriousness and showed sufficient consensus to continue diplomacy.



The talks came after the U.S. president deployed a naval fleet in the region, raising fears of a new military action. The date and location of the next round of U.S.-Iranian talks have not yet been announced.



Washington demands that Tehran abandon its stockpile of uranium enriched to a purity level of 60%, which is close to the 90% threshold considered suitable for weapon production.