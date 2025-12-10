عامٌ كاملٌ انقضى مذ أشرقت شمس التحرير على ربوع سورية، عامٌ لم يشهد تغييراً في الداخل السوري فحسب، بل أعاد تشكيل المشهد الإقليمي برمته، فسورية، التي انتفضت لتُسقط جهاز القمع الذي طالما جثم على أنفاس شعبها متمثلاً بنظام بشار الأسد، لم تكتفِ بإزاحة الديكتاتورية، بل شرعت في تفكيك ممنهج لكل ما يرمز إليها، بدايةً من أجهزته الأمنية الضاربة والجيش الذي تحوّل إلى أداة للترويع، وبذلك اختفت الحواجز التي كانت تُعد مراكز للجريمة المنظمة على امتداد الخارطة السورية، والتي كانت تفرض الإتاوات وتغتال على الهوية وتُمارس شتى أنواع الانتهاكات، لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة أساسها العدل والكرامة الإنسانية. الإدارة الجديدة شرعت في وضع اللبنات الأولى لبناء نظامها الاقتصادي المنشود، ورغم أن وطأة العقوبات الدولية كانت ولا تزال تحدياً هائلاً كبّد القيادة ومنعها من الانطلاق بالسرعة المأمولة، إلا أن بوادر التحسّن الملموس بدأت تتسرّب إلى حياة المواطن السوري، مما بثّ شعوراً طفيفاً بالاستفاقة الاقتصادية في بلد أنهكته الحرب الطويلة، بالتوازي مع هذا الحراك الداخلي، بذلت الإدارة الجديدة جهوداً مضنية لتوحيد صفوف الفصائل المسلحة، وقد نجحت في استيعاب معظمها ضمن إطار الدولة، وإن بقيت بعض الجيوب الخارجة عن السيطرة مثل مناطق الهجري وقسد لتظل تحدياً أمنياً يتطلب معالجة حذرة، ولم تكن الصورة بأكملها وردية مثالية، فمسيرة البناء شابها بعض النكسات، تجلت في تمرّدات وقعت في الساحل السوري وأخرى في السويداء، وهي أحداث واجهتها الإدارة بقوة، لكنها لم تتجاهل ما صاحبها من انتهاكات، بل أظهرت شفافية غير مسبوقة عندما اعترفت بوقوعها، وشكّلت لجان تحقيق عليا لكشف الملابسات ومحاسبة مرتكبيها، وعلى الصعيد الخارجي، شهدت الدبلوماسية السورية نشاطاً لافتاً، كان أهم محاوره إعادة سورية إلى حاضنتها العربية الدافئة، ففي هذا المنعطف التاريخي، وجدت سورية في المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادتها الحكيمة، الأخ والشقيق الذي لم يبخل بالمساندة والدعم للإدارة الجديدة بكل السبل المتاحة، ولعل أهم المنجزات التي تُحسب للدبلوماسية السعودية، وتحديداً للأمير محمد بن سلمان، هو دوره القيادي الذي ساهم بشكل فعّال في رفع العقوبات الأمريكية عن سورية، وهو ما كان بمثابة شريان حياة للاقتصاد السوري، وبذلك استعادت دمشق مكانتها رقماً مهماً في المعادلة الإقليمية والدولية، وعادت إلى محيطها العربي والمجتمع الدولي بخطوات واثقة، ولقد كانت الزيارة التاريخية التي قام بها الرئيس أحمد الشرع إلى الولايات المتحدة أكبر دليل على قبول العالم بالتحوّل السوري، لكن المعضلة الأزلية بقيت متمثلة في الكيان الإسرائيلي وحكومته اليمينية المتطرفة التي لم تكفِ عن انتهاكاتها الواسعة لجنوب سورية، بل احتلت أجزاء من المنطقة العازلة، الأمر الذي يضع على كاهل الإدارة الجديدة مسؤولية مواجهة هذا العدوان بكافة الوسائل الدبلوماسية الممكنة، ورغم كل هذه التحديات الداخلية والخارجية المعقدة، فإن الفرحة التي عمّت أجزاء واسعة من سورية تُشير بوضوح إلى حجم التغيير الإيجابي العميق الذي يشعر به السوريون، ولهذا انفجر شلال الفرح في شوارع وساحات دمشق والمدن الأخرى احتفالاً بعيد التحرير، وقد شاركهم في هذه الفرحة كل الإخوة والمحبين، إلا أن المشاركة السعودية تركت أثراً طيباً وعميقاً في نفوس السوريين، خصوصاً عندما كانت هدية الأمير محمد بن سلمان للشعب السوري لا تقدّر بثمن، وهي جزء من كسوة الكعبة المشرّفة، التي أعلن عنها الرئيس أحمد الشرع صبيحة يوم التحرير، ليربط بذلك بين التحرر السياسي والعمق الروحي، وبالرغم من كل الصعوبات الجسام التي لا تزال ماثلة في الأفق، يغمر السوريين اليوم شعورٌ عارمٌ بالأمل، يغذيه الاعتقاد بأن القادم أفضل، وأن فجر الحرية والسيادة لن تغرب شمسه.