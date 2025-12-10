A full year has passed since the sun of liberation shone over the lands of Syria, a year that has not only witnessed change within Syrian territory but has also reshaped the entire regional landscape. Syria, which rose up to overthrow the repressive apparatus that has long suffocated its people, represented by Bashar al-Assad's regime, did not stop at removing the dictatorship; it began a systematic dismantling of everything that symbolizes it, starting with its oppressive security apparatus and the army, which had turned into a tool of terror. As a result, the barriers that were considered centers of organized crime across the Syrian map disappeared, which had imposed extortion, committed identity-based assassinations, and practiced various forms of violations, marking the beginning of a new phase based on justice and human dignity. The new administration began laying the foundations for building its desired economic system, and although the burden of international sanctions has been and remains a tremendous challenge that has hindered the leadership from launching at the hoped-for speed, signs of tangible improvement have started to seep into the lives of Syrian citizens, instilling a slight feeling of economic awakening in a country exhausted by a long war. Alongside this internal movement, the new administration made strenuous efforts to unify the ranks of armed factions, successfully incorporating most of them within the framework of the state, although some pockets remain outside control, such as the al-Hajr and QSD areas, posing a security challenge that requires careful handling. The overall picture was not idealistic; the construction process was marred by some setbacks, manifested in revolts that occurred in the Syrian coast and others in Sweida, events that the administration faced with strength, yet it did not ignore the accompanying violations. Instead, it demonstrated unprecedented transparency by acknowledging their occurrence and forming high investigative committees to uncover the circumstances and hold the perpetrators accountable. On the external front, Syrian diplomacy witnessed notable activity, with its most important axis being the reintegration of Syria into its warm Arab embrace. In this historical turning point, Syria found in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under its wise leadership, a brother and sibling that did not spare any support for the new administration by all available means. Perhaps the most significant achievements attributed to Saudi diplomacy, specifically to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is his leadership role that effectively contributed to lifting American sanctions on Syria, which served as a lifeline for the Syrian economy. Thus, Damascus regained its important position in the regional and international equation and returned to its Arab surroundings and the international community with confident steps. The historic visit by President Ahmad al-Shara to the United States was the greatest evidence of the world's acceptance of the Syrian transformation. However, the eternal dilemma remains represented by the Israeli entity and its extreme right-wing government, which has not ceased its extensive violations in southern Syria, even occupying parts of the buffer zone, placing the new administration under the responsibility of confronting this aggression by all possible diplomatic means. Despite all these complex internal and external challenges, the joy that spread across large parts of Syria clearly indicates the extent of the profound positive change felt by the Syrians. This is why a cascade of joy erupted in the streets and squares of Damascus and other cities in celebration of the liberation day, with all brothers and loved ones sharing in this joy. However, the Saudi participation left a good and deep impact on the hearts of the Syrians, especially when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s gift to the Syrian people was priceless, being part of the covering of the honored Kaaba, which President Ahmad al-Shara announced on the morning of liberation, linking political liberation with spiritual depth. Despite all the enormous difficulties still looming on the horizon, the Syrians today are engulfed in a tremendous feeling of hope, fueled by the belief that the future is better and that the dawn of freedom and sovereignty will not set.