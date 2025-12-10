سجّل المركز الوطني للأرصاد كمية مياه الأمطار على محافظة جدة يوم 7 ديسمبر التي بلغت 135 مليمتراً، لتصبح ثاني أعلى كمية تشهدها جدة خلال الأعوام الماضية.


وسبق أن سجلت محافظة جدة في 24 نوفمبر 2022م، أعلى كمية أمطار، وذلك من الساعة 8 صباحاً وحتى 2 ظهراً، في جنوب المحافظة، بكمية بلغت 179 مليمتراً، لتتجاوز بذلك كمية الأمطار المسجلة في عام 2009م، ووصلت آنذاك 90 مليمتراً، فيما بلغت في العام 2011 كمية الأمطار 111 مليمتراً.


وجاء ارتفاع معدل الهطول المطري ليؤكد نجاح مشاريع درء أخطار السيول التي نفذتها إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة في جدة.


وتشمل مشاريع الحلول الدائمة لمعالجة مياه الأمطار وتصريف السيول تنفيذ 8 مشاريع، تشمل: إنشاء 5 سدود وملحقاتها من سدود رادفة ومفيض للسدود وقنوات تصريف وطرق وسد وادي غيا وسد أم حبلين وسد وادي دغبج وسد وادي بريمان وسد وادي غليل، وتوسعة مجاري تصريف مياه الأمطار الحالية وهي الشمالية، والجنوبية، والشرقية، وإنشاء قناة جديدة لتصريف مياه الأمطار بمحاذاة مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي.

سيطرة على المياه المتدفقة

جهود فرق محافظة جدة أثناء شفط المياه من الشوارع.

جهود فرق محافظة جدة أثناء شفط المياه من الشوارع.


ومن المشاريع التي شهدتها المحافظة مجاري سيول وادي الخمرة للسيطرة على مياه الأمطار المتدفقة من وادي فاطمة جنوب جدة والمساعدة على عمليات التوسع العمراني والتنمية المستقبلية في المنطقة، وتتكون مجاري سيول وادي الخمرة من نحو 37 كيلومتراً من القنوات المفتوحة المبطنة بالخرسانة، كما يراوح عرض المجرى المائي لها بين 15 و80 متراً، وعرضها الكلي 55 متراً إلى 120 متراً شاملة 20 متراً من الممرات على كل جانب.


وشهدت مشاريع تصريف مياه الأمطار رفع كفاءة السد الاحترازي، الذي يقع بين سد بحيرة الصرف وسد السامر، وتبلغ مساحة حوض السد 255 كلم2 تقريباً، وتتمثل الأعمال الرئيسة لرفع كفاءة السد في زيادة القدرة التخزينية بحيث يمكنه استيعاب كميات المياه الناتجة عن عاصفة مطرية ذات فترة تكرارية 200 عام.

تنفيذ 12 مشروعاً عاجلاً


وشهدت المحافظة تنفيذ المشاريع العاجلة الـ12 التي شملت: خط تصريف المياه في تقاطع شارع الأمير ماجد مع شارع فلسطين، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الملك عبدالله مع طريق المدينة، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الملك فهد مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في شارع حائل مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في شارع خالد بن الوليد مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع شارع الأندلس مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع شارع الأندلس مع شارع الحمراء، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق تقاطع طريق الملك فهد مع شارع الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع الروضة، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارعي عبدالله السليمان وباخشب، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع زياد بن عمر، ومعالجة تجمع المياه في نفق تقاطع شارع صاري مع طريق المدينة.

تقييم «الاحترازي» و«الترابي»


ومن مشاريع الحلول العاجلة أيضاً دراسة تقييم السدين الاحترازي والترابي الخاص ببحيرة الصرف الصحي، شرقي جدة، إذ شملت الأعمال في السد الاحترازي: رفع حائط قناة التصريف عند المصب، إزالة العوائق وفتح مجرى قناة التصريف عند المصب، بناء الطريق الخاص لصيانة الصمامات في المصب، حفر مجرى قناة التصريف في المصب، تركيب الحاجز المؤقت في قناة تصريف الطوارئ وتنفيذ طريق لأغراض الصيانة.