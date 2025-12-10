سجّل المركز الوطني للأرصاد كمية مياه الأمطار على محافظة جدة يوم 7 ديسمبر التي بلغت 135 مليمتراً، لتصبح ثاني أعلى كمية تشهدها جدة خلال الأعوام الماضية.
وسبق أن سجلت محافظة جدة في 24 نوفمبر 2022م، أعلى كمية أمطار، وذلك من الساعة 8 صباحاً وحتى 2 ظهراً، في جنوب المحافظة، بكمية بلغت 179 مليمتراً، لتتجاوز بذلك كمية الأمطار المسجلة في عام 2009م، ووصلت آنذاك 90 مليمتراً، فيما بلغت في العام 2011 كمية الأمطار 111 مليمتراً.
وجاء ارتفاع معدل الهطول المطري ليؤكد نجاح مشاريع درء أخطار السيول التي نفذتها إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة في جدة.
وتشمل مشاريع الحلول الدائمة لمعالجة مياه الأمطار وتصريف السيول تنفيذ 8 مشاريع، تشمل: إنشاء 5 سدود وملحقاتها من سدود رادفة ومفيض للسدود وقنوات تصريف وطرق وسد وادي غيا وسد أم حبلين وسد وادي دغبج وسد وادي بريمان وسد وادي غليل، وتوسعة مجاري تصريف مياه الأمطار الحالية وهي الشمالية، والجنوبية، والشرقية، وإنشاء قناة جديدة لتصريف مياه الأمطار بمحاذاة مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي.
سيطرة على المياه المتدفقة
جهود فرق محافظة جدة أثناء شفط المياه من الشوارع.
ومن المشاريع التي شهدتها المحافظة مجاري سيول وادي الخمرة للسيطرة على مياه الأمطار المتدفقة من وادي فاطمة جنوب جدة والمساعدة على عمليات التوسع العمراني والتنمية المستقبلية في المنطقة، وتتكون مجاري سيول وادي الخمرة من نحو 37 كيلومتراً من القنوات المفتوحة المبطنة بالخرسانة، كما يراوح عرض المجرى المائي لها بين 15 و80 متراً، وعرضها الكلي 55 متراً إلى 120 متراً شاملة 20 متراً من الممرات على كل جانب.
وشهدت مشاريع تصريف مياه الأمطار رفع كفاءة السد الاحترازي، الذي يقع بين سد بحيرة الصرف وسد السامر، وتبلغ مساحة حوض السد 255 كلم2 تقريباً، وتتمثل الأعمال الرئيسة لرفع كفاءة السد في زيادة القدرة التخزينية بحيث يمكنه استيعاب كميات المياه الناتجة عن عاصفة مطرية ذات فترة تكرارية 200 عام.
تنفيذ 12 مشروعاً عاجلاً
وشهدت المحافظة تنفيذ المشاريع العاجلة الـ12 التي شملت: خط تصريف المياه في تقاطع شارع الأمير ماجد مع شارع فلسطين، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الملك عبدالله مع طريق المدينة، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الملك فهد مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في شارع حائل مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في شارع خالد بن الوليد مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع شارع الأندلس مع طريق الملك عبدالله، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع شارع الأندلس مع شارع الحمراء، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق تقاطع طريق الملك فهد مع شارع الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، معالجة تجمع المياه في نفق طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع الروضة، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارعي عبدالله السليمان وباخشب، معالجة تجمع المياه في تقاطع طريق الأمير ماجد مع شارع زياد بن عمر، ومعالجة تجمع المياه في نفق تقاطع شارع صاري مع طريق المدينة.
تقييم «الاحترازي» و«الترابي»
ومن مشاريع الحلول العاجلة أيضاً دراسة تقييم السدين الاحترازي والترابي الخاص ببحيرة الصرف الصحي، شرقي جدة، إذ شملت الأعمال في السد الاحترازي: رفع حائط قناة التصريف عند المصب، إزالة العوائق وفتح مجرى قناة التصريف عند المصب، بناء الطريق الخاص لصيانة الصمامات في المصب، حفر مجرى قناة التصريف في المصب، تركيب الحاجز المؤقت في قناة تصريف الطوارئ وتنفيذ طريق لأغراض الصيانة.
The National Center of Meteorology recorded the amount of rainfall in Jeddah on December 7, which reached 135 millimeters, making it the second highest amount recorded in Jeddah in recent years.
Previously, Jeddah recorded the highest amount of rainfall on November 24, 2022, from 8 AM to 2 PM, in the southern part of the province, with a total of 179 millimeters, surpassing the amount recorded in 2009, which was 90 millimeters, while in 2011, the rainfall amounted to 111 millimeters.
The increase in rainfall rates confirms the success of the flood risk mitigation projects implemented by the Emirate of Makkah Region in Jeddah.
The permanent solutions for rainwater management and flood drainage projects include the implementation of 8 projects, which involve: the construction of 5 dams and their associated structures, including auxiliary dams, spillways, drainage channels, roads, and the Wadi Ghaya Dam, Um Hablayn Dam, Wadi Daghbaj Dam, Wadi Briman Dam, and Wadi Ghalil Dam, as well as the expansion of the existing rainwater drainage channels, which are northern, southern, and eastern, and the construction of a new drainage channel for rainwater alongside King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Control of Flowing Water
Among the projects witnessed in the province are the flood channels of Wadi Khumra to control the rainwater flowing from Wadi Fatima south of Jeddah and to assist in urban expansion and future development in the area. The flood channels of Wadi Khumra consist of approximately 37 kilometers of open channels lined with concrete, with a waterway width ranging between 15 and 80 meters, and a total width of 55 to 120 meters, including 20 meters of pathways on each side.
The rainwater drainage projects have enhanced the efficiency of the precautionary dam, which is located between the drainage lake dam and the Samir Dam, with a basin area of approximately 255 km². The main works to enhance the dam's efficiency involve increasing its storage capacity to accommodate the water quantities resulting from a rainstorm with a recurrence interval of 200 years.
Implementation of 12 Urgent Projects
The province has witnessed the implementation of 12 urgent projects, which included: the water drainage line at the intersection of Prince Majid Street with Palestine Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of King Abdullah Road with Medina Road, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of King Fahd Road with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation on Hail Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation on Khalid bin Al-Walid Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Andalus Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Andalus Street with Al-Hamra Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of Prince Majid Road with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel at the intersection of King Fahd Road with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of Prince Majid Road with Al-Rawda Street, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Prince Majid Road with Abdullah Al-Sulaiman and Bakhsheh Streets, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Prince Majid Road with Ziad bin Omar Street, and addressing water accumulation in the tunnel at the intersection of Sari Street with Medina Road.
Evaluation of the "Precautionary" and "Earthen" Dams
Among the urgent solution projects is also the evaluation study of the precautionary and earthen dams related to the sewage lake, east of Jeddah, which included works in the precautionary dam: raising the channel wall at the outlet, removing obstacles and opening the drainage channel at the outlet, building a maintenance road for the valves at the outlet, excavating the drainage channel at the outlet, installing a temporary barrier in the emergency drainage channel, and implementing a road for maintenance purposes.