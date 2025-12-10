The National Center of Meteorology recorded the amount of rainfall in Jeddah on December 7, which reached 135 millimeters, making it the second highest amount recorded in Jeddah in recent years.



Previously, Jeddah recorded the highest amount of rainfall on November 24, 2022, from 8 AM to 2 PM, in the southern part of the province, with a total of 179 millimeters, surpassing the amount recorded in 2009, which was 90 millimeters, while in 2011, the rainfall amounted to 111 millimeters.



The increase in rainfall rates confirms the success of the flood risk mitigation projects implemented by the Emirate of Makkah Region in Jeddah.



The permanent solutions for rainwater management and flood drainage projects include the implementation of 8 projects, which involve: the construction of 5 dams and their associated structures, including auxiliary dams, spillways, drainage channels, roads, and the Wadi Ghaya Dam, Um Hablayn Dam, Wadi Daghbaj Dam, Wadi Briman Dam, and Wadi Ghalil Dam, as well as the expansion of the existing rainwater drainage channels, which are northern, southern, and eastern, and the construction of a new drainage channel for rainwater alongside King Abdulaziz International Airport.



Control of Flowing Water



Among the projects witnessed in the province are the flood channels of Wadi Khumra to control the rainwater flowing from Wadi Fatima south of Jeddah and to assist in urban expansion and future development in the area. The flood channels of Wadi Khumra consist of approximately 37 kilometers of open channels lined with concrete, with a waterway width ranging between 15 and 80 meters, and a total width of 55 to 120 meters, including 20 meters of pathways on each side.



The rainwater drainage projects have enhanced the efficiency of the precautionary dam, which is located between the drainage lake dam and the Samir Dam, with a basin area of approximately 255 km². The main works to enhance the dam's efficiency involve increasing its storage capacity to accommodate the water quantities resulting from a rainstorm with a recurrence interval of 200 years.



Implementation of 12 Urgent Projects



The province has witnessed the implementation of 12 urgent projects, which included: the water drainage line at the intersection of Prince Majid Street with Palestine Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of King Abdullah Road with Medina Road, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of King Fahd Road with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation on Hail Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation on Khalid bin Al-Walid Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Andalus Street with King Abdullah Road, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Andalus Street with Al-Hamra Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of Prince Majid Road with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel at the intersection of King Fahd Road with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street, addressing water accumulation in the tunnel of Prince Majid Road with Al-Rawda Street, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Prince Majid Road with Abdullah Al-Sulaiman and Bakhsheh Streets, addressing water accumulation at the intersection of Prince Majid Road with Ziad bin Omar Street, and addressing water accumulation in the tunnel at the intersection of Sari Street with Medina Road.



Evaluation of the "Precautionary" and "Earthen" Dams



Among the urgent solution projects is also the evaluation study of the precautionary and earthen dams related to the sewage lake, east of Jeddah, which included works in the precautionary dam: raising the channel wall at the outlet, removing obstacles and opening the drainage channel at the outlet, building a maintenance road for the valves at the outlet, excavating the drainage channel at the outlet, installing a temporary barrier in the emergency drainage channel, and implementing a road for maintenance purposes.