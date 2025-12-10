The "Sudan Doctors Network" accused the "Rapid Support Forces" today (Wednesday) of detaining more than 19,000 people in the Daqreese and Kober prisons and other detention sites in South Darfur, including 73 medical personnel and several civilians and regular forces.



The network clarified in a statement on its "X" account that its team obtained information from inside Nyala city about the conditions inside the "Daqreese" and "Kober" prisons, which are among the largest sites of arbitrary detention in South Darfur, as well as several detention locations under the control of the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur. The information indicates that extensive arrest campaigns have targeted individuals from the regular forces, civilian professionals, and political activists, where the detention operations occur in an environment lacking humanitarian and legal standards, depriving detainees of their basic rights.



Documented Statistics of "Rapid Support Forces" Crimes



The statement noted that the number of detainees, prisoners, and political and professional detainees has reached more than 19,000 people in Daqreese and Kober prisons, and several Rapid Support Forces detention centers in Darfur, including 4,270 prisoners belonging to the unified police, 544 from the security apparatus, in addition to 3,795 from the armed forces and 5,000 from the El Fasher detainees, as well as groups from the army's supporting forces without precise statistics.



The network indicated that 5,434 detainees from various civilian professions, politicians, and journalists have been documented, noting that most of them were arrested from Khartoum and Darfur, including 73 medical personnel.



Spread of Diseases in Prisons



The network revealed the deterioration of the health environment inside the prisons due to the spread of several infectious diseases resulting from overcrowding, poor hygiene, and the absence of medical isolation. It explained that among the diseases is cholera, which has claimed the lives of detainees due to the lack of medical care, along with a severe shortage of medicines, clean drinking water, and adequate food.



The statement pointed out that more than 4 deaths per week have been recorded due to health neglect, with a lack of qualified personnel and the unavailability of first aid or the possibility of transferring critical cases to hospitals.



The Sudan Doctors Network called on the United Nations and international organizations to pressure the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to release civilian detainees and provide them with the necessary care, to publish lists of detainees and enable families to know the conditions of their relatives, and to release those who have not been charged. The network also demanded an end to arbitrary arrests of civilians and to improve the health environment in prisons, urging the international community to take urgent action to protect detainees and ensure their safety according to humanitarian and legal standards.