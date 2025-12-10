اتهمت «شبكة أطباء السودان» اليوم (الأربعاء)، «قوات الدعم السريع باحتجاز أكثر من 19 ألف شخص في سجن دقريس وكوبر ومواقع احتجاز أخرى بولاية جنوب دارفور، بينهم 73 كادراً طبياً وعدد من المدنيين والنظاميين.


وأوضحت الشبكة في بيان على حسابها في"X": أن فريقها حصل على معلومات من داخل مدينة نيالا عن الأوضاع داخل سجن "دقريس" و "كوبر" أحد أكبر مواقع الاحتجاز القسري بولاية جنوب دارفور وعدد من أماكن الاحتجاز الواقعة تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع بولاية دارفور، مبينة أن المعلومات تشير إلى تنفيذ حملات اعتقال واسعة طالت أفراداً من القوات النظامية ومهنيين مدنيين ونشطاء سياسيين حيث تتم عمليات الاحتجاز في بيئة تفتقر إلى الشروط الإنسانية والقانونية، وحرمان المحتجزين من حقوقهم الأساسية.


إحصاءات موثقة لجرائم "الدعم السريع"


وأشار البيان إلى أن أعداد المحتجزين والأسرى والمعتقلين السياسيين والمهنيين وصل إلى أكثر من 19 ألف شخص في سجن دقريس وكوبر، وعدد من معتقلات الدعم السريع بدارفور، منهم 4270 من الأسرى الذين يتبعون للشرطة الموحدة، و 544 من جهاز الأمن، إضافة إلى 3795 من القوات المسلحة و5,000 من معتقلي الفاشر، بالإضافة إلى مجموعات من القوات المساندة للجيش دون إحصاءات دقيقة.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أنه تم توثيق 5434 معتقلاً من مختلف المهن المدنية والسياسيين والإعلاميين، مبينة أنه جرى اعتقال معظمهم من الخرطوم ودارفور من بينهم 73 كادراً طبياً.


انتشار الأمراض في السجون


وكشفت الشبكة عن تدهور البيئة الصحية داخل السجون، جراء انتشار عدد من الأمراض المعدية نتيجة الازدحام وسوء النظافة وغياب العزل الطبي، موضحة أن من بين الأمراض الكوليرا التي حصدت أرواح المحتجزين نتيجة لغياب الرعاية الطبية، إلى جانب النقص حاد في الأدوية والمياه الصالحة للشرب والغذاء الكافي.


ولفت البيان إلى أنه تم رصد أكثر من 4 وفيات أسبوعياً بسبب الإهمال الصحي، مع غياب الكوادر المؤهلة، وعدم توفر الإسعافات أو إمكانية نقل الحالات الحرجة للمستشفيات.


وطالبت شبكة أطباء السودان الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية للضغط على قيادات الدعم السريع لإطلاق سراح المحتجزين المدنيين وتقديم الرعاية اللازمة لهم، ونشر قوائم المحتجزين وتمكين الأسر من معرفة أوضاع ذويهم، وإطلاق سراح من لم تُوجه إليهم تهمة، كما طالبت الشبكة بوقف الاعتقالات التعسفية للمدنيين وتحسين البيئة الصحية للسجون، داعية المجتمع الدولي للتحرك العاجل لحماية المحتجزين وضمان سلامتهم وفقاً للمعايير الإنسانية والقانونية.