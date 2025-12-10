The head coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, confirmed that tomorrow's match against the Palestinian national team is a decisive encounter, emphasizing that the goal is clear and consists solely of winning. He stated that achieving this requires the full engagement of all players and their complete harmony with the carefully prepared tactical plan.



Renard said in response to a question from "Okaz" regarding stability in the lineup: "Tomorrow is an important match against the Palestinian team, and all aspirations are for victory. This requires the engagement of all players and their harmony with the plan. We did not start with the same lineup in the first three matches, and we wanted to rotate so that the players would be ready for the last three matches. It was important to take care of the players, especially those who participated in the league or in Asia, and everyone is ready for tomorrow's match."



He added that every match has its value when representing the national team, noting that some players took the opportunity to prove their abilities: "Every encounter is important when we wear the national team jersey. For example, Murad Hawsawi played for the first time and achieved a positive result, proving his ability to represent his country in the World Cup. We still have a few months to prepare, and the door is still open for players to prove themselves."



Speaking about the Palestinian national team, Renard said: "I congratulate the Palestinian team on qualifying from the playoffs thanks to their belief, strength, and support for the coach's message. The moral aspect is very important, and in any tournament, we are accustomed to facing these encounters. We must maintain this level of motivation, and we know that wearing the national team jersey is a great honor."



Regarding the game management plan, he clarified: "We will do everything we can to finish the match in 90 minutes, and if that doesn't happen, we must adapt to the reality. We have overcome some problems in the past, and now we are preparing with a lot of determination to achieve our goal."



In response to a question from an Arab journalist about the impact of the large number of foreigners in the league, Renard said: "This question is always repeated. It is important to reach a kind of balance so that Saudi players can play more widely. This is my opinion as the national team coach. At the same time, we are happy with the development of the league."



The coach concluded his remarks by confirming complete readiness for the upcoming stage: "We have reached the quarter-finals, and the real competition has begun. We have only two options ahead of us, and we are focused on reaching the semi-finals, knowing that the encounter will not be easy."