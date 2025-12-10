أكد المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد، أن لقاء الغد أمام المنتخب الفلسطيني يُعد مواجهة مصيرية، مشددًا على أن الهدف واضح ويتمثل في الفوز فقط، وأن تحقيق ذلك يتطلب تفاعلاً جميع اللاعبين وانسجامهم الكامل مع الخطة الفنية التي تم إعدادها بعناية.


وقال رينارد ردًا على سؤال «عكاظ» حول الثبات في التشكيلة: «غداً لقاء مهم أمام منتخب فلسطين والتطلعات كلها للفوز، وهذا يتطلب تفاعلاً جميع اللاعبين وانسجامهم مع الخطة. لم نبدأ بذات التشكيلة في المواجهات الثلاث الأولى، وأردنا القيام بالمداورة ليكون اللاعبون مستعدين للمباريات الثلاث الأخيرة. كان من المهم العناية باللاعبين، خاصة الذين شاركوا في الدوري أو في آسيا، والجميع مستعد لمواجهة الغد».


وأضاف أن كل مباراة لها قيمتها عند تمثيل المنتخب الوطني، مشيرًا إلى أن بعض اللاعبين استغلوا الفرصة لإثبات قدراتهم: «كل مواجهة مهمة عندما نرتدي قميص المنتخب الوطني، مراد هوساوي مثلاً لعب للمرة الأولى وحقق نتيجة إيجابية وأثبت قدرته على تمثيل بلاده في كأس العالم. ما زال أمامنا بضعة أشهر للتحضير، والباب ما زال مفتوحًا أمام اللاعبين لإثبات أنفسهم».


وفي حديثه عن المنتخب الفلسطيني، قال رينارد: «أهنئ المنتخب الفلسطيني على التأهل من الملحق بفضل إيمانهم وقوتهم ودعمهم لرسالة المدرب. الجانب المعنوي مهم جدًا، وفي أي بطولة نحن معتادون على خوض هذه المواجهات، علينا الحفاظ على هذا المستوى من التحفيز، ونعرف أن ارتداء قميص المنتخب الوطني فخر كبير».


وعن خطة إدارة المباراة، أوضح: «سنقدم كل ما في وسعنا لإنهاء المواجهة في 90 دقيقة، وإن لم يحدث فعلينا التأقلم مع الواقع. تجاوزنا بعض المشكلات سابقًا، والآن نستعد بكثير من الحزم لتحقيق هدفنا».


وردًا على سؤال صحفي عربي حول تأثير كثرة الأجانب في الدوري، قال رينارد: «هذا السؤال يتكرر دائمًا. من المهم الوصول إلى نوع من التوازن كي يتمكن اللاعبون السعوديون من اللعب بشكل أوسع. هذا رأيي كمدرب للمنتخب. في الوقت نفسه نحن سعداء بتطور الدوري».


واختتم المدرب حديثه بالتأكيد على الجاهزية التامة للمرحلة القادم: «وصلنا إلى ربع النهائي وبدأت المنافسة الحقيقية، أمامنا خياران فقط، ونحن نركز على الوصول إلى نصف النهائي ونعرف أن المواجهة لن تكون سهلة».