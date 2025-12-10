Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in his office at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in regional and international situations and ways to support efforts that enhance global security and stability.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil.

From the United Nations side, the meeting was attended by the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, and the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General Miguel Grasa.