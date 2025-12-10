التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة بالرياض اليوم، الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرس.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية وسبل دعم الجهود بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار العالمي.

حضر اللقاء، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ومندوب المملكة الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل.

فيما حضر من جانب الأمم المتحدة، وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة المفوض السامي لتحالف الحضارات ميغيل موراتينوس، ومساعد الأمين العام مدير المكتب التنفيذي للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ميغيل غراسا.