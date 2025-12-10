The head of the Tabuk region, Chairman of the Main Civil Defense Committee in the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, held a meeting of the Main Civil Defense Committee in his office at the emirate today, with the presence of his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and the committee members.



The Prince of Tabuk began the meeting by praising Allah Almighty for the blessings of rain that the city of Tabuk and the provinces and centers of the region have witnessed in the past few days.



He reviewed the report on the rainfall situation in the region, as well as the reports received from the Civil Defense and the relevant authorities regarding preparations for the rains. He also looked into the progress percentages of the ongoing projects aimed at mitigating the risks of floods, dams, and rainwater drainage.

Activating the Plans



The Prince of the region directed to double efforts and activate the prepared plans, emphasizing the importance of coordination and cooperation among all parties involved in the committee's work.



The meeting also discussed several topics listed on the agenda.



At the end of the meeting, the Prince of Tabuk prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to continue granting our country its security, honor, and stability under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince.