رأس أمير منطقة تبوك رئيس لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه بالإمارة اليوم، اجتماع لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية بالمنطقة، بحضور نائبه الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، وأعضاء اللجنة.


واستهل أمير تبوك الاجتماع بحمد المولى عز وجل على ما شهدته مدينة تبوك ومحافظات ومراكز المنطقة خلال الأيام الماضية من أمطار خير وبركة.


واطلع على تقرير الحالة المطرية بالمنطقة، وكذلك التقارير الواردة من الدفاع المدني والجهات المختصة بخصوص الاستعدادات للأمطار، كما اطلع على نسب الإنجاز في المشروعات الجاري تنفيذها لدرء أخطار السيول والسدود وتصريف مياه الأمطار.

تفعيل الخطط


ووجه أمير المنطقة بمضاعفة الجهود وتفعيل الخطط المعدة وأهمية التنسيق والتعاون بين جميع الجهات المشاركة في أعمال اللجنة.


كما ناقش الاجتماع العديد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال.


وفي ختام الاجتماع، دعا أمير منطقة تبوك، الله العلي القدير أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها واستقرارها في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين وولي عهده.