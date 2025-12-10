أكد لاعب المنتخب الفلسطيني حمدان حمدي أن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي تُعد محطة مهمة في مسار فريقه ببطولة كأس العرب، مشددًا على احترامهم الكبير للأخضر الذي وصفه بأنه أحد أقوى المنتخبات في المنطقة، وأن الاستعدادات تأتي بمستوى عالٍ من الجدية والتركيز.


وقال حمدي في المؤتمر الصحافي: المنتخب السعودي منتخب كبير، ونحن نجهّز لكل المنتخبات على قدر واحد من الاحترام، لكننا ندرك جيدًا قوة المنتخب السعودي وحضوره، تركيزنا دائمًا على الفوز وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث.


وأضاف أن الانضباط داخل المعسكر عنصر أساسي في تحضيرات الفريق: «بعد كل مباراة نعود فورًا للتمارين ونغلق الملفات. كل لاعب يعرف دوره جيدًا ويدرك سبب وجوده في البطولة».


وعن اللقطات الاحتفالية بعد اللقاء الأخير، أوضح حمدي: «احتفالنا لم يكن شخصيًا أو موجّهًا لأي طرف، بل كان تعبيرًا عن سعادتنا لشعبنا الفلسطيني الذي يستحق كل لحظة فرح».


وأشار اللاعب إلى أن كل انتصار يحققه المنتخب يحمل رسالة واضحة: «بعد كل فوز نهديه لشعبنا، ونقول لهم إن شاء الله نكون دائمًا سببًا لفرحتكم، فأنتم تستحقون كل الخير».


وختم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن الهدف واضح أمام المنتخب الفلسطيني: «هدفنا واضح... الفوز وتحقيق النقاط الثلاث بإذن الله، مع تمثيل فلسطين وقضيتنا بأفضل صورة».