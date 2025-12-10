The Palestinian national team player Hamdan Hamdi confirmed that facing the Saudi national team is an important milestone in his team's journey in the Arab Cup, emphasizing their great respect for the Green team, which he described as one of the strongest teams in the region, and that the preparations are being conducted with a high level of seriousness and focus.



Hamdi said in the press conference: "The Saudi national team is a great team, and we prepare for all teams with equal respect, but we are well aware of the strength and presence of the Saudi national team. Our focus is always on winning and achieving the three points."



He added that discipline within the camp is a fundamental element in the team's preparations: "After every match, we immediately return to training and close the files. Every player knows their role well and understands the reason for their presence in the tournament."



Regarding the celebratory moments after the last match, Hamdi explained: "Our celebration was not personal or directed at any party, but rather an expression of our happiness for our Palestinian people who deserve every moment of joy."



The player pointed out that every victory achieved by the national team carries a clear message: "After every win, we dedicate it to our people, and we tell them, God willing, we will always be a reason for your happiness, for you deserve all the good."



He concluded his remarks by affirming that the goal is clear for the Palestinian national team: "Our goal is clear... to win and achieve the three points, God willing, while representing Palestine and our cause in the best way possible."