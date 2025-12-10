تستعد النسخة الخامسة من بطولة «قفز السعودية» لقفز الحواجز، التي تنطلق منافساتها غدًا، لتسجيل رقم استثنائي جديد بأكبر عدد فرسان من بين نسخ البطولة الأربع، وذلك بتجاوز عدد المشاركين 170 فارسًا وفارسة، ومن أكثر من 14 دولة؛ مما يرسخ مكانتها واحدةً من أبرز الأحداث الرياضية في المنطقة.


وتحظى «قفز السعودية» -التي ينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للفروسية- منذ انطلاق نسختها الأولى في ديسمبر عام 2021 بحضور قوي على الصعيد الإعلامي، وتزايد في أعداد الحضور من الجماهير والمتابعين، إضافة لمشاركة أفضل الفرسان والمصنفين في العالم، إذ كان ذلك السبب الرئيس في ضم الاتحاد الدولي للفروسية لـ«قفز السعودية» إلى بطولاته على مستوى العالم؛ مما أسهم في نمو عدد الفرسان المشاركين.


وسجلت نسخة 2021 (الأولى) مشاركة 121 فارسًا وفارسة، ونسخة 2022 (الثانية) مشاركة 114 فارسًا وفارسة، ونسخة 2023 (الثالثة): مشاركة 150 فارسًا وفارسة، ونسخة 2024 (الرابعة): مشاركة 116 فارسًا وفارسة.


ويشهد الأسبوع الأول من البطولة لفئتي النجمة الواحدة والأربع نجوم مشاركة الفارس الإيطالي إيمانويلي جاوديانو، المصنف الـ47 في تصنيف الاتحاد الدولي للفروسية (FEI) والمحدث في الثالث من ديسمبر الجاري، بجانب مواطنه الفارس إيمانويل كاميلي المصنف الـ49 عالميًّا، والفارس الألماني ديفيد ويل المصنف الـ101 عالميًّا.