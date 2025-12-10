The fifth edition of the "Saudi Jumping" show jumping championship, which kicks off tomorrow, is set to record an exceptional new number with the largest number of riders among the four editions of the championship, exceeding 170 participants from more than 14 countries; solidifying its position as one of the most prominent sporting events in the region.



"Saudi Jumping" - organized by the Saudi Equestrian Federation - has enjoyed strong media presence since its first edition in December 2021, with an increase in audience attendance and followers, in addition to the participation of the best riders and ranked competitors in the world. This was the main reason for the International Equestrian Federation to include "Saudi Jumping" in its global championships, contributing to the growth in the number of participating riders.



The 2021 edition (the first) recorded the participation of 121 riders, the 2022 edition (the second) saw 114 riders, the 2023 edition (the third) had 150 riders, and the 2024 edition (the fourth) included 116 riders.



The first week of the championship will witness the participation of Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano, ranked 47th in the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) rankings updated on December 3rd, alongside his compatriot rider Emanuel Camilli, ranked 49th globally, and German rider David Will, ranked 101st globally.