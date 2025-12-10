في تصعيد غير مسبوق يُعكس التوترات المتزايدة بين الولايات المتحدة والمؤسسات الدولية، كشف مسؤول في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء) أن واشنطن تطالب المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بتعديل ميثاق روما الأساسي؛ لضمان عدم محاكمة الرئيس الجمهوري ومسؤوليه الكبار، مهدِّداً بعقوبات أمريكية جديدة إذا لم تُلبَ الطلبات، في خطوة قد تُشلُّ عمل المحكمة تماماً.

3 طلبات رئيسية لواشنطن

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، أوضح المسؤول، أن الطلبات الثلاثة تشمل إلى جانب ضمان عدم محاكمة الرئيس الجمهوري ومسؤوليه الكبار، أيضاً إسقاط التحقيقات المُصدرة ضد قادة إسرائيليين بشأن حرب غزة، وإنهاء رسمي لتحقيق سابق في جرائم محتملة ارتكبتها قوات أمريكية في أفغانستان.

وأضاف: «إذا لم تُنْفذ المحكمة هذه المطالب، قد نُعاقب مسؤولين إضافيين في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، وربما نُصدر عقوبات على المحكمة ككيان، مما يُعطل عملها اليومي بشكل كبير».

حملة أمريكية ضد الجنائية الدولية

يأتي هذا التهديد في سياق حملة أمريكية مستمرة ضد المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، التي أنشئت عام 2002 بموجب ميثاق روما لمحاكمة رؤساء الدول كخيار أخير في جرائم الحرب والإبادة الجماعية والجرائم ضد الإنسانية.

الولايات المتحدة ليست عضواً في الميثاق، وتُناقضه دائماً بسبب مخاوف من انتهاك السيادة الوطنية، وهو موقف يُشَارِكُهُ الجمهوريون والديمقراطيون على حدٍّ سواء.

وسبق لإدارة ترمب في فبراير 2025 أن أصدرت أمراً تنفيذياً بفرض عقوبات على المحكمة؛ بسبب «أفعال غير مشروعة» تستهدف أمريكا وحليفتها إسرائيل، مما أدَّى إلى عقوبات على 9 مسؤولين، بما في ذلك قضاة ومدَّعون عامون.

قلق متزايد

وأعرَبَ المسؤول عن «قلق متزايد» من أن المحكمة الجنائية الدولية قد توجه انتباهها بعد انتهاء فترة ترمب في 2029 إلى الرئيس والنائب والوزراء، مُشِيراً إلى «حديث مفتوح» في المجتمع القانوني الدولي حول تحقيقات محتملة في عمليات عسكرية أمريكية، مثل الغارات على سفن مخدرات في الكاريبي وأمريكا اللاتينية التي قتلت أكثر من 80 شخصاً منذ سبتمبر.

ورفض المسؤول التعليق على ما إذا كانت المخاوف تتعلق بفنزويلا، إذ يُحقق الكونغرس في مقتل ناجين من غارة أمريكية، لكن المحكمة الجنائية الدولية نفت تلقي أي طلب تحقيق في أفعال أمريكية هناك.

مذكرات توقيف سابقة ضد نتنياهو وغالانت

وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أصدرت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مذكرات توقيف ضد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، ووزير الدفاع السابق يوآف غالانت، بتهم جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية في غزة. أما التحقيق في أفغانستان، الذي بدأ في مارس 2020، فقد خفَّضته المحكمة منذ 2021، لكنها لم تُنهِهُ رسمياً، مما يُثِيرُ غضب واشنطن.

شروط التعديل على ميثاق روما

وردَّتْ وحدة الشؤون العامة في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، نيابة عن المحكمة ورئاستها، بأن «التعديلات على ميثاق روما تُقرر من قبل الدول الأعضاء»، دون التعليق على اتصالات واشنطن أو طلب حصانة لترمب.

وأي تعديل يتطلب موافقة ثلثي الـ125 دولة الأعضاء (بما في ذلك الاتحاد الأوروبي كاملاً، باستثناء الصين وروسيا)، وأكثر لتغييرات جذرية في الاختصاص، مما يجعل العملية بطيئة ومعقَّدة، كما أن عقوبات على المحكمة ككيان قد تُعْطِلُ رواتب الموظَّفين، الحسابات البنكية، والبرمجيات اليومية.

وفي اجتماع الجمعية العامة للدول الأعضاء في ديسمبر، رفضَت الدول الأعضاء الضغوط الأمريكية، معتبرةً أن أي تعديل لإرضاء واشنطن «سيُدمر المحكمة أكثر من العقوبات نفسها».