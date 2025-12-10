In an unprecedented escalation reflecting the increasing tensions between the United States and international institutions, a U.S. official in President Donald Trump's administration revealed today (Wednesday) that Washington is demanding the International Criminal Court (ICC) amend the Rome Statute to ensure that the Republican president and his senior officials are not prosecuted, threatening new U.S. sanctions if the requests are not met, in a move that could completely paralyze the court's operations.

3 Main Requests from Washington

According to Reuters, the official explained that the three requests include, in addition to ensuring that the Republican president and his senior officials are not prosecuted, also dropping investigations issued against Israeli leaders regarding the Gaza war, and formally ending a previous investigation into potential crimes committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

He added, "If the court does not implement these demands, we may sanction additional officials at the International Criminal Court, and we might impose sanctions on the court as an entity, which would significantly disrupt its daily operations."

U.S. Campaign Against the ICC

This threat comes in the context of an ongoing U.S. campaign against the International Criminal Court, which was established in 2002 under the Rome Statute to prosecute heads of state as a last resort for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The United States is not a member of the statute and has always opposed it due to concerns about violations of national sovereignty, a position shared by both Republicans and Democrats.

The Trump administration previously issued an executive order in February 2025 imposing sanctions on the court for "illegitimate acts" targeting the U.S. and its ally Israel, leading to sanctions on 9 officials, including judges and prosecutors.

Growing Concern

The official expressed "growing concern" that the ICC may turn its attention after Trump's term ends in 2029 to the president, vice president, and ministers, noting "open discussions" in the international legal community about potential investigations into U.S. military operations, such as raids on drug ships in the Caribbean and Latin America that killed more than 80 people since September.

The official declined to comment on whether the concerns relate to Venezuela, where Congress is investigating the killing of survivors from a U.S. raid, but the ICC has denied receiving any request to investigate U.S. actions there.

Previous Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. As for the investigation in Afghanistan, which began in March 2020, the court has scaled it back since 2021, but has not officially closed it, which has angered Washington.

Amendment Conditions for the Rome Statute

The ICC's Public Affairs Unit responded, on behalf of the court and its presidency, that "amendments to the Rome Statute are determined by member states," without commenting on Washington's communications or requests for immunity for Trump.

Any amendment requires the approval of two-thirds of the 125 member states (including the entire European Union, excluding China and Russia), and more for radical changes in jurisdiction, making the process slow and complicated. Additionally, sanctions on the court as an entity could disrupt staff salaries, bank accounts, and daily operations.

In a meeting of the General Assembly of member states in December, member states rejected U.S. pressures, considering that any amendment to appease Washington "would destroy the court more than the sanctions themselves."