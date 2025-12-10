رد وزير الخارجية اللبنانية يوسف رجي على رسالة نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، معتذراً عن عدم قبول الدعوة لزيارة طهران في ظل الظروف الحالية. وأوضح في رسالته، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن «اعتذاره عن تلبية الدعوة لا يعني رفضاً للنقاش، إنما الأجواء المواتية غير متوافرة».


وجدد رجي دعوة عراقجي لعقد لقاء في دولة ثالثة محايدة يتم التوافق عليها، معرباً عن «كامل الاستعداد لإرساء عهد جديد من العلاقات البنّاءة بين لبنان وإيران شريطة أن تكون قائمة حصراً على الاحترام المتبادل والمطلق لاستقلال وسيادة كل بلد وعدم التدخل في شؤونه الداخلية بأي شكلٍ من الاشكال وتحت أي ذريعة كانت».


وشدد رجي في رسالته على «قناعة ثابتة بأن بناء أي دولة قوية لا يمكن أن يتم إذا لم تحتكر الدولة وحدها بجيشها الوطني حق حمل السلاح، وتكون صاحبة القرار الحصري في قضايا الحرب والسلم». وختم رسالته: «ستظلون دائماً مرحّباً بكم لزيارة لبنان».


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني دعا نظيره اللبناني، الأسبوع الماضي، إلى زيارة طهران لمناقشة العلاقات الثنائية.


وأفادت الخارجية الإيرانية في بيانها عبر منصة «إكس»، بأن عراقجي دعا نظيره اللبناني لمناقشة سبل تطوير العلاقات الثنائية واستعراض المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، وعبَّر عن ثقته في أن لبنان، حكومة وشعباً، سيتغلب بنجاح على التهديدات والتحديات القائمة.


وكان رجي اعتبر تصريحات مستشار المرشد الإيراني علي أكبر ولايتي «تدخلاً سافراً في شؤون لبنان الداخلية وغير مقبولة بأي حال من الأحوال».


وكانت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء نقلت عن ولايتي قوله: «إن بلاده تعارض مساعي نزع سلاح حزب الله، وإن طهران لا تزال تدعم المقاومة في لبنان».