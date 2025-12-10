Lebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji responded to a letter from his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, apologizing for not accepting the invitation to visit Tehran under the current circumstances. He clarified in his message today (Wednesday) that "his apology for not accepting the invitation does not mean a rejection of discussion, but rather that the favorable atmosphere is not available."



Raji reiterated Araghchi's invitation to hold a meeting in a mutually agreed upon neutral third country, expressing "full readiness to establish a new era of constructive relations between Lebanon and Iran, provided that it is based exclusively on mutual respect and absolute independence and sovereignty of each country, and non-interference in its internal affairs in any form and under any pretext."



Raji emphasized in his message the "firm conviction that building any strong state cannot be achieved if the state does not exclusively hold the right to bear arms with its national army, and has the sole decision-making authority in matters of war and peace." He concluded his message: "You will always be welcome to visit Lebanon."



Last week, the Iranian Foreign Minister invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Tehran to discuss bilateral relations.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement via the "X" platform that Araghchi invited his Lebanese counterpart to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and review regional and international developments, expressing confidence that Lebanon, both government and people, will successfully overcome the existing threats and challenges.



Raji had considered the statements of Iranian Supreme Leader's advisor Ali Akbar Velayati as "a blatant interference in Lebanon's internal affairs and unacceptable in any case."



The Iranian news agency "Tasnim" quoted Velayati as saying: "His country opposes efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and that Tehran continues to support the resistance in Lebanon."