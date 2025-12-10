The Yemeni Parliament announced today (Wednesday) its firm rejection of any unilateral actions or military movements outside the framework of national consensus and the agreements regulating the political process, affirming that what occurred in the eastern provinces of Yemen (Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah) is a blatant violation of constitutional legitimacy and the powers of the Presidential Leadership Council.



The Council confirmed in a statement its steadfast commitment to constitutional and national references, expressing deep regret over the blatant violation of all agreed-upon references, including the Riyadh Agreement and the transfer of power declaration, through the mobilization of military forces to the eastern provinces and the imposition of a new reality via unilateral actions that disregarded constitutional principles and national consensus, exceeding the exclusive powers of the Presidential Leadership Council and the President of the Council, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, while expressing deep regret over what transpired in those provinces.



Demanding the cancellation of unilateral actions



The Council stated: We are closely monitoring the unfortunate developments that have occurred over the past few days, and the resulting unilateral actions and military movements in the eastern provinces, outside the framework of national consensus and the references regulating the political process, which necessitates the urgent cancellation of those actions to avoid slipping into a dangerous situation. It emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding to prevail instead of the language of force and violence, which could lead to bloodshed and cause severe damage to the spirit of brotherhood and national unity, while providing significant services to the Houthi enemy and tearing apart national unity and cohesion.



The Yemeni Parliament called for the necessity of addressing any disagreements through dialogue and peaceful means, within the framework of the agreed-upon references and what was stipulated in the transfer of power statement, stressing the need to unify the efforts of all state institutions, both civil and military, in one direction that achieves security and stability, and preserves the resources of the Yemeni people and their national unity and sovereignty.



Genuine Saudi efforts



The Yemeni House of Representatives praised the significant and sincere efforts made by the Saudi team, headed by Major General Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and the diligent work and genuine concern to spare Yemen from dangers and to maintain its security, stability, and unity, calling on the countries of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to continue supporting constitutional legitimacy, standing by the Yemeni state, and working to cancel any arrangements or unilateral actions taken outside the framework of consensus and the agreements regulating that.



The House of Representatives urged the international community and the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen to reject these unilateral actions, support Yemeni legitimacy, and not allow the country to be exposed to major risks that could devastate it and exacerbate economic and humanitarian tragedies.