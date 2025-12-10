أعلن البرلمان اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء) رفضه القاطع لأي إجراءات أحادية أو تحركات عسكرية خارج إطار التوافق الوطني والاتفاقيات المنظمة للعملية السياسية، مؤكداً أن ما جرى في المحافظات الشرقية لليمن (حضرموت والمهرة)، مخالفة صريحة للشرعية الدستورية، وصلاحيات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.


وأكد المجلس في بيان له، الالتزام الثابت بالمرجعيات الدستورية والوطنية..معبراً عن أسفه الشديد لما حدث من مخالفة صريحة لكل المرجعيات المتوافق عليها، بما في ذلك اتفاق الرياض، وإعلان نقل السلطة، من خلال تحريك قوات عسكرية إلى المحافظات الشرقية، وفرض واقع جديد عبر إجراءات أحادية ضربت عرض الحائط بالمبادئ الدستورية وبالتوافق الوطني، وتجاوزت الصلاحيات الحصرية لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ورئيس المجلس القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، معرباً عن أسفه الشديد لما جرى في تلك المحافظات.


مطالبة بإلغاء الإجراءات الأحادية


وقال المجلس: إننا نتابع باهتمام بالغ ما جرى من تطورات مؤسفة خلال الأيام الماضية، وما نتج عنها من إجراءات أحادية وتحركات عسكرية في المحافظات الشرقية، خارج إطار التوافق الوطني والمرجعيات المنظمة للعملية السياسية، وهو ما يستدعي إلغاء تلك الإجراءات بشكل عاجل، تفادياً للانزلاق إلى مربع الخطر، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تسود لغة الحوار والتفاهم بدلاً من لغة القوة والعنف التي قد تُراق بسببها الدماء وتُلحق أضراراً بالغة بروح الأخوة والوحدة الوطنية، وتقدم خدمات جليلة للعدو الحوثي، وتمزق الصف الوطني وتماسكه.


ودعا البرلمان اليمني إلى ضرورة، معالجة أي خلافات بالحوار والوسائل السلمية، وفي إطار المرجعيات المتوافق عليها وما نص عليه بيان نقل السلطة، مشدداً على ضرورة توحيد جهود كافة مؤسسات الدولة المدنية والعسكرية في اتجاه واحد يحقق الأمن والاستقرار، ويحفظ مقدرات الشعب اليمني ووحدته وسيادته الوطنية.


جهود سعودية مخلصة


وثمن مجلس النواب اليمني الجهود الكبيرة والمخلصة التي يبذلها الفريق السعودي، برئاسة اللواء الدكتور محمد القحطاني، وما يقوم به من عمل دؤوب وحرص صادق على تجنيب اليمن المخاطر، والحفاظ على أمنه واستقراره ووحدته، داعياً دول تحالف دعم الشرعية إلى مواصلة دعم الشرعية الدستورية، والوقوف إلى جانب الدولة اليمنية، والعمل على إلغاء أي ترتيبات أو إجراءات أحادية تمت خارج إطار التوافق والاتفاقيات المنظمة لذلك.


وطالب مجلس النواب، المجتمع الدولي، والدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن، إلى رفض هذه الإجراءات الأحادية، ومساندة الشرعية اليمنية، وعدم السماح بتعريض البلاد لمخاطر كبرى قد تعصف بها وتفاقم المآسي الاقتصادية والإنسانية.