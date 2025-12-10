أعلن البرلمان اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء) رفضه القاطع لأي إجراءات أحادية أو تحركات عسكرية خارج إطار التوافق الوطني والاتفاقيات المنظمة للعملية السياسية، مؤكداً أن ما جرى في المحافظات الشرقية لليمن (حضرموت والمهرة)، مخالفة صريحة للشرعية الدستورية، وصلاحيات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.
وأكد المجلس في بيان له، الالتزام الثابت بالمرجعيات الدستورية والوطنية..معبراً عن أسفه الشديد لما حدث من مخالفة صريحة لكل المرجعيات المتوافق عليها، بما في ذلك اتفاق الرياض، وإعلان نقل السلطة، من خلال تحريك قوات عسكرية إلى المحافظات الشرقية، وفرض واقع جديد عبر إجراءات أحادية ضربت عرض الحائط بالمبادئ الدستورية وبالتوافق الوطني، وتجاوزت الصلاحيات الحصرية لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ورئيس المجلس القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، معرباً عن أسفه الشديد لما جرى في تلك المحافظات.
مطالبة بإلغاء الإجراءات الأحادية
وقال المجلس: إننا نتابع باهتمام بالغ ما جرى من تطورات مؤسفة خلال الأيام الماضية، وما نتج عنها من إجراءات أحادية وتحركات عسكرية في المحافظات الشرقية، خارج إطار التوافق الوطني والمرجعيات المنظمة للعملية السياسية، وهو ما يستدعي إلغاء تلك الإجراءات بشكل عاجل، تفادياً للانزلاق إلى مربع الخطر، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تسود لغة الحوار والتفاهم بدلاً من لغة القوة والعنف التي قد تُراق بسببها الدماء وتُلحق أضراراً بالغة بروح الأخوة والوحدة الوطنية، وتقدم خدمات جليلة للعدو الحوثي، وتمزق الصف الوطني وتماسكه.
ودعا البرلمان اليمني إلى ضرورة، معالجة أي خلافات بالحوار والوسائل السلمية، وفي إطار المرجعيات المتوافق عليها وما نص عليه بيان نقل السلطة، مشدداً على ضرورة توحيد جهود كافة مؤسسات الدولة المدنية والعسكرية في اتجاه واحد يحقق الأمن والاستقرار، ويحفظ مقدرات الشعب اليمني ووحدته وسيادته الوطنية.
جهود سعودية مخلصة
وثمن مجلس النواب اليمني الجهود الكبيرة والمخلصة التي يبذلها الفريق السعودي، برئاسة اللواء الدكتور محمد القحطاني، وما يقوم به من عمل دؤوب وحرص صادق على تجنيب اليمن المخاطر، والحفاظ على أمنه واستقراره ووحدته، داعياً دول تحالف دعم الشرعية إلى مواصلة دعم الشرعية الدستورية، والوقوف إلى جانب الدولة اليمنية، والعمل على إلغاء أي ترتيبات أو إجراءات أحادية تمت خارج إطار التوافق والاتفاقيات المنظمة لذلك.
وطالب مجلس النواب، المجتمع الدولي، والدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن، إلى رفض هذه الإجراءات الأحادية، ومساندة الشرعية اليمنية، وعدم السماح بتعريض البلاد لمخاطر كبرى قد تعصف بها وتفاقم المآسي الاقتصادية والإنسانية.
The Yemeni Parliament announced today (Wednesday) its firm rejection of any unilateral actions or military movements outside the framework of national consensus and the agreements regulating the political process, affirming that what occurred in the eastern provinces of Yemen (Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah) is a blatant violation of constitutional legitimacy and the powers of the Presidential Leadership Council.
The Council confirmed in a statement its steadfast commitment to constitutional and national references, expressing deep regret over the blatant violation of all agreed-upon references, including the Riyadh Agreement and the transfer of power declaration, through the mobilization of military forces to the eastern provinces and the imposition of a new reality via unilateral actions that disregarded constitutional principles and national consensus, exceeding the exclusive powers of the Presidential Leadership Council and the President of the Council, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, while expressing deep regret over what transpired in those provinces.
Demanding the cancellation of unilateral actions
The Council stated: We are closely monitoring the unfortunate developments that have occurred over the past few days, and the resulting unilateral actions and military movements in the eastern provinces, outside the framework of national consensus and the references regulating the political process, which necessitates the urgent cancellation of those actions to avoid slipping into a dangerous situation. It emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding to prevail instead of the language of force and violence, which could lead to bloodshed and cause severe damage to the spirit of brotherhood and national unity, while providing significant services to the Houthi enemy and tearing apart national unity and cohesion.
The Yemeni Parliament called for the necessity of addressing any disagreements through dialogue and peaceful means, within the framework of the agreed-upon references and what was stipulated in the transfer of power statement, stressing the need to unify the efforts of all state institutions, both civil and military, in one direction that achieves security and stability, and preserves the resources of the Yemeni people and their national unity and sovereignty.
Genuine Saudi efforts
The Yemeni House of Representatives praised the significant and sincere efforts made by the Saudi team, headed by Major General Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and the diligent work and genuine concern to spare Yemen from dangers and to maintain its security, stability, and unity, calling on the countries of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to continue supporting constitutional legitimacy, standing by the Yemeni state, and working to cancel any arrangements or unilateral actions taken outside the framework of consensus and the agreements regulating that.
The House of Representatives urged the international community and the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen to reject these unilateral actions, support Yemeni legitimacy, and not allow the country to be exposed to major risks that could devastate it and exacerbate economic and humanitarian tragedies.