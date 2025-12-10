تعادل فريق سول الكوري الجنوبي مع ضيفه ملبورن سيتي الأسترالي بنتيجة (1-1) اليوم، على استاد كأس العالم في العاصمة الكورية الجنوبية سول، ضمن الجولة السادسة من منافسات منطقة الشرق ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لكرة القدم.


وبدأ فريق سول التسجيل عن طريق لاعبه جيسي لينجارد في الدقيقة الـ(31)، ثم أدرك فريق ملبورن سيتي التعادل عن طريق تاكيشي كاناموري في الدقيقة الـ(74).


وبهذه النتيجة، ارتفع رصيد ملبورن إلى 10 نقاط في المركز الرابع، متفوقاً بفارق نقطة على سول، صاحب المركز الخامس.