The South Korean team Seoul drew with its guest Melbourne City from Australia with a score of (1-1) today, at the World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital, Seoul, in the sixth round of the Eastern Zone competitions in the AFC Champions League for elite football.



Seoul started the scoring through its player Jesse Lingard in the (31st) minute, then Melbourne City equalized through Takeshi Kanamori in the (74th) minute.



With this result, Melbourne's points increased to 10, placing them in fourth position, one point ahead of Seoul, who is in fifth place.