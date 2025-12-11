The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to lift the Caesar sanctions on Syria, as part of its discussion on the defense budget for the year 2026.

Both the Senate and the House had included the repeal of the so-called "Caesar sanctions," a step seen as essential for revitalizing the Syrian economy, in a bipartisan version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a comprehensive annual defense policy bill that was previously revealed.

This provision in the 3,000-page defense bill repeals the 2019 Caesar Act, provided that regular reports from the White House demonstrate that the Syrian government is fighting ISIS militants, maintaining the rights of religious and ethnic minorities within the country, and not taking any unilateral and unjustified military actions against its neighbors.

The National Defense Authorization Act is expected to be approved by the end of this year and to be signed by President Donald Trump.