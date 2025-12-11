أقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي مشروع قانون إلغاء عقوبات قيصر على سورية، ضمن مناقشته مشروع موازنة الدفاع للعام 2026.

وكان مجلسا الشيوخ والنواب قد أدرجا إلغاء ما يُسمى «عقوبات قيصر»، وهي خطوة يُنظر إليها على أنها أساسية لإنعاش الاقتصاد السوري، في نسخة توافقية من قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني، وهو مشروع قانون سنوي شامل لسياسة الدفاع كُشف عنه سابقاً.

ويلغي هذا البند في مشروع قانون الدفاع، المكون من 3000 صفحة، «قانون قيصر» لعام 2019، بشرط تقديم تقارير منتظمة من البيت الأبيض تُثبت أن الحكومة السورية تُحارب مُسلحي تنظيم «داعش»، وتُحافظ على حقوق الأقليات الدينية والعرقية داخل البلاد، ولا تتخذ أي إجراءات عسكرية أحادية الجانب وغير مُبررة ضد جيرانها.

ويُتوقع إقرار قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني بنهاية هذا العام، وأن يُوقّع عليه الرئيس دونالد ترمب.