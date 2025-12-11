حقق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

افتتح البرازيلي رودريغو التسجيل لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 28، بعد تمريرة من جود بيلينغهام في الجبهة اليمنى، تسلّمها وتوغّل داخل منطقة الجزاء قبل أن يرسل تسديدة أرضية قوية استقرت داخل الشباك.

السيتي يقلبها

ولم يدم تقدم النادي الملكي طويلاً، إذ أدرك مانشستر سيتي التعادل في الدقيقة 35 بعد ركلة ركنية نُفذت من الجهة اليسرى، ارتقى لها يوشكو جفارديول برأسية تصدى لها الحارس تيبو كورتوا، لترتد إلى نيكو أوريلي الذي أودع الكرة الشباك بسهولة.

وفي الدقيقة 43، أكمل السيتي «الريمونتادا» عبر إيرلينغ هالاند الذي سجل الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء سددها بإتقان على يمين كورتوا.

وبحسب تقارير صحفية، فإن منصب مدرب ريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو، في خطر في ظل تراجع نتائج الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة.

تشابي ألونسو.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 13 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما تجمد رصيد ريال مدريد عند 12 نقطة في المركز السابع.