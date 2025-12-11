Manchester City achieved a valuable victory over their hosts Real Madrid with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium, as part of the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian Rodrigo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 28th minute, after a pass from Jude Bellingham on the right flank. He received the ball, made his way into the penalty area, and sent a powerful low shot that settled into the net.

City Turns It Around

The lead for the royal club did not last long, as Manchester City equalized in the 35th minute after a corner taken from the left side. Josko Gvardiol rose to head the ball, which was saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but it rebounded to Nico Orellana, who easily put the ball into the net.

In the 43rd minute, City completed the "remontada" through Erling Haaland, who scored the second goal from a penalty kick that he expertly placed to the right of Courtois.

According to media reports, the position of Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is in jeopardy due to the team's recent decline in results.

Team Standings

With this result, Manchester City raised their points to 13, placing them fourth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Real Madrid's points remained at 12, putting them in seventh place.