حقق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه ريال مدريد الإسباني بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
افتتح البرازيلي رودريغو التسجيل لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 28، بعد تمريرة من جود بيلينغهام في الجبهة اليمنى، تسلّمها وتوغّل داخل منطقة الجزاء قبل أن يرسل تسديدة أرضية قوية استقرت داخل الشباك.
السيتي يقلبها
ولم يدم تقدم النادي الملكي طويلاً، إذ أدرك مانشستر سيتي التعادل في الدقيقة 35 بعد ركلة ركنية نُفذت من الجهة اليسرى، ارتقى لها يوشكو جفارديول برأسية تصدى لها الحارس تيبو كورتوا، لترتد إلى نيكو أوريلي الذي أودع الكرة الشباك بسهولة.
وفي الدقيقة 43، أكمل السيتي «الريمونتادا» عبر إيرلينغ هالاند الذي سجل الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء سددها بإتقان على يمين كورتوا.
وبحسب تقارير صحفية، فإن منصب مدرب ريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو، في خطر في ظل تراجع نتائج الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 13 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما تجمد رصيد ريال مدريد عند 12 نقطة في المركز السابع.
Manchester City achieved a valuable victory over their hosts Real Madrid with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium, as part of the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League.
The Brazilian Rodrigo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 28th minute, after a pass from Jude Bellingham on the right flank. He received the ball, made his way into the penalty area, and sent a powerful low shot that settled into the net.
City Turns It Around
The lead for the royal club did not last long, as Manchester City equalized in the 35th minute after a corner taken from the left side. Josko Gvardiol rose to head the ball, which was saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but it rebounded to Nico Orellana, who easily put the ball into the net.
In the 43rd minute, City completed the "remontada" through Erling Haaland, who scored the second goal from a penalty kick that he expertly placed to the right of Courtois.
According to media reports, the position of Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is in jeopardy due to the team's recent decline in results.
Team Standings
With this result, Manchester City raised their points to 13, placing them fourth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Real Madrid's points remained at 12, putting them in seventh place.