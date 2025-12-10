In an unprecedented attack, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Europe, describing its leaders as "weak" and its countries as "collapsing."

During an interview reported by Politico yesterday (Tuesday), he downplayed the traditional allies of the United States for their failure to control immigration and end the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to him.

In a move that threatens to deepen the rift with countries like France and Germany, which already have strained relations with Washington, Trump said: "I think they don’t know what they’re doing... Europe doesn’t know what it’s doing!"

He described cities like London and Paris as "overwhelmed" by immigration from the Middle East and Africa, warning that in the absence of changes to border policies, some European countries "will not remain viable states." He hinted at his intention to support political candidates who align with his vision for the continent.

Trump confirmed that Russia is clearly in a stronger position than Ukraine, emphasizing that "the time has come for presidential elections in Ukraine," a demand he has hinted at repeatedly in the past.

Observers believe that Trump was referring to the quadrilateral meeting held in London (on Monday), which included the Ukrainian president and the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain,

and concluded with new peace proposals in response to the American plan to present them to the United States.

The U.S. president did not rule out sending American troops to Venezuelan territory as part of his efforts to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

In response to a question about deploying ground forces in Venezuela, he said: "I don’t want to rule that out... I’m not talking about it." He added that he does not want to discuss military strategy.