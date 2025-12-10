في هجوم غير مسبوق، وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتقادات حادة لأوروبا، واصفاً قادتها بـ«الضعفاء»، ودولها بـ«المتداعية».
وقلّل، خلال مقابلة أوردها موقع «بوليتيكو» أمس (الثلاثاء)، من شأن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة التقليديين لفشلهم في ضبط الهجرة وإنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، وفق قوله.
وفي خطوة تهدّد بتعميق الخلاف مع دول مثل فرنسا وألمانيا، التي تشهد أصلاً علاقات متوترة مع واشنطن، قال ترمب: أعتقد أنهم لا يعرفون ماذا يفعلون.. أوروبا لا تعرف ماذا تفعل»!.
ووصف مدناً مثل لندن وباريس بأنها «منهكة» تحت وطأة الهجرة من الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، محذّراً من أنه في غياب تغيير سياسات الحدود، فإن بعض الدول الأوروبية «لن تبقى دولاً قابلة للحياة». وألمح إلى عزمه دعم مرشحين سياسيين يتوافقون مع رؤيته للقارة.
وأكد ترمب أن روسيا في وضع أقوى من أوكرانيا بشكل واضح، مشدّداً على أن «الوقت قد حان من أجل إجراء انتخابات رئاسية في أوكرانيا»، في مطلب ألمح إليه مراراً في السابق.
ويعتقد مراقبون أن ترمب كان يشير إلى الاجتماع الرباعي الذي عقد في لندن، (الإثنين)، بمشاركة الرئيس الأوكراني وقادة فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا،
وانتهى إلى إعداد مقترحات سلام جديدة في مواجهة الخطة الأمريكية لعرضها على الولايات المتحدة.
ولم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي إرسال قوات أمريكية إلى الأراضي الفنزويلية، في إطار مساعيه لإسقاط الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.
ورداً على سؤال بشأن نشر قوات برية في فنزويلا، قال: «لا أريد استبعاد ذلك.. لا أتحدث عنه». وأضاف أنه لا يريد الحديث عن الإستراتيجية العسكرية.
In an unprecedented attack, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Europe, describing its leaders as "weak" and its countries as "collapsing."
During an interview reported by Politico yesterday (Tuesday), he downplayed the traditional allies of the United States for their failure to control immigration and end the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to him.
In a move that threatens to deepen the rift with countries like France and Germany, which already have strained relations with Washington, Trump said: "I think they don’t know what they’re doing... Europe doesn’t know what it’s doing!"
He described cities like London and Paris as "overwhelmed" by immigration from the Middle East and Africa, warning that in the absence of changes to border policies, some European countries "will not remain viable states." He hinted at his intention to support political candidates who align with his vision for the continent.
Trump confirmed that Russia is clearly in a stronger position than Ukraine, emphasizing that "the time has come for presidential elections in Ukraine," a demand he has hinted at repeatedly in the past.
Observers believe that Trump was referring to the quadrilateral meeting held in London (on Monday), which included the Ukrainian president and the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain,
and concluded with new peace proposals in response to the American plan to present them to the United States.
The U.S. president did not rule out sending American troops to Venezuelan territory as part of his efforts to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.
In response to a question about deploying ground forces in Venezuela, he said: "I don’t want to rule that out... I’m not talking about it." He added that he does not want to discuss military strategy.