في هجوم غير مسبوق، وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتقادات حادة لأوروبا، واصفاً قادتها بـ«الضعفاء»، ودولها بـ«المتداعية».

وقلّل، خلال مقابلة أوردها موقع «بوليتيكو» أمس (الثلاثاء)، من شأن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة التقليديين لفشلهم في ضبط الهجرة وإنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، وفق قوله.

وفي خطوة تهدّد بتعميق الخلاف مع دول مثل فرنسا وألمانيا، التي تشهد أصلاً علاقات متوترة مع واشنطن، قال ترمب: أعتقد أنهم لا يعرفون ماذا يفعلون.. أوروبا لا تعرف ماذا تفعل»!.

ووصف مدناً مثل لندن وباريس بأنها «منهكة» تحت وطأة الهجرة من الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، محذّراً من أنه في غياب تغيير سياسات الحدود، فإن بعض الدول الأوروبية «لن تبقى دولاً قابلة للحياة». وألمح إلى عزمه دعم مرشحين سياسيين يتوافقون مع رؤيته للقارة.

وأكد ترمب أن روسيا في وضع أقوى من أوكرانيا بشكل واضح، مشدّداً على أن «الوقت قد حان من أجل إجراء انتخابات رئاسية في أوكرانيا»، في مطلب ألمح إليه مراراً في السابق.

ويعتقد مراقبون أن ترمب كان يشير إلى الاجتماع الرباعي الذي عقد في لندن، (الإثنين)، بمشاركة الرئيس الأوكراني وقادة فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا،

وانتهى إلى إعداد مقترحات سلام جديدة في مواجهة الخطة الأمريكية لعرضها على الولايات المتحدة.

ولم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي إرسال قوات أمريكية إلى الأراضي الفنزويلية، في إطار مساعيه لإسقاط الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.

ورداً على سؤال بشأن نشر قوات برية في فنزويلا، قال: «لا أريد استبعاد ذلك.. لا أتحدث عنه». وأضاف أنه لا يريد الحديث عن الإستراتيجية العسكرية.