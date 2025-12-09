Western officials revealed today (Tuesday) that envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump have given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a deadline of just a few days to respond to a peace proposal that requires Ukraine to accept territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees that Washington has not clearly defined yet.



The British newspaper "Financial Times" reported that the officials said Zelensky informed his European counterparts that he faced pressure during a two-hour call with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, last week.



An informed source regarding the timeline presented during the call to Kyiv explained that Trump hopes to finalize the agreement by Christmas, before the end of the year.



The officials mentioned that Zelensky told Witkoff and Kushner that he needs time to consult with European allies before making any response to Washington's offer, which Kyiv fears could undermine Western unity if the United States proceeds with its plan without considering the European perspective, emphasizing that the Ukrainian side is caught between demands regarding territories that it cannot accept and an American side that it cannot refuse.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today that he is ready to hold elections, calling on American and European partners to help ensure the necessary security to conduct them during the war, adding to reporters: If security is guaranteed, elections can be held within 60 to 90 days.



He pointed out that he will ask Parliament to prepare the necessary legislation to allow for elections during the state of martial law.



Zelensky noted that he is actively working on the components of an agreement to end the war, emphasizing: The Ukrainian and European components have been worked on in more detail, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the United States, and by working with the American side, we expect to make the possible steps effective and as quickly as possible.



Zelensky had told reporters yesterday: "To be frank, the Americans are looking for a compromise today."



Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, urging Ukrainians to hold elections.