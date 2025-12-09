كشف مسؤولون غربيون اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن منح مبعوثي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مهلة لا تتعدى أياماً للرد على مقترح السلام الذي يلزم أوكرانيا بقبول التنازل عن أراضٍ، مقابل ضمانات أمنية لم تحددها واشنطن بوضوح حتى الآن.


ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» البريطانية، عن المسؤولين قولهم إن زيلينسكي أبلغ نظراءه الأوروبيين بأنه تعرض لضغوط في المكالمة التي استمرت لمدة ساعتين مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر ترمب الأسبوع الماضي.


وأوضح شخص مطلع على الجدول الزمني الذي طرح في المكالمة على كييف، أن ترمب يأمل في إتمام الاتفاق بحلول أعياد الميلاد، قبل نهاية العام.


وذكر المسؤولون أن زيلينسكي أبلغ ويتكوف وكوشنر أنه يحتاج وقتاً للتشاور مع الحلفاء الأوروبيين قبل إبداء أي رد فعل على عرض واشنطن، الذي تخشى كييف أنه قد يفتت الوحدة الغربية، إذا مضت الولايات المتحدة قدماً في خطتها دون وضع وجهة النظر الأوروبية في الاعتبار، مؤكدين أن الجانب الأوكراني عالق بين المطالب بشأن الأراضي، التي لا يمكنه قبولها، وجانب أمريكي لا يمكنه رفضه.


من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم، أنه مستعد لإجراء الانتخابات، داعياً الشركاء الأمريكيين والأوروبيين إلى المساعدة في ضمان الأمن اللازم لإجرائها خلال الحرب، مضيفاً للصحفيين: إذا تم ضمان الأمن، يمكن إجراء الانتخابات خلال 60 إلى 90 يوماً.


ولفت إلى أنه سيطلب من البرلمان إعداد التشريعات اللازمة لإتاحة إجراء الانتخابات خلال فترة الأحكام العرفية.


وأشار زيلينسكي إلى أنه يعمل بنشاط كبير على مكوّنات اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، مشدداً بالقول: لقد جرى العمل على المكوّنين الأوكراني والأوروبي بمزيد من التفصيل، ونحن مستعدون لعرضهما على شركائنا في الولايات المتحدة وبالعمل مع الجانب الأمريكي، نتوقع أن نجعل الخطوات الممكنة فعّالة وبأسرع صورة ممكنة.


وكان زيلينسكي قد قال للصحفيين أمس: «لأكون صريحاً، الأمريكيون يبحثون عن مساومة اليوم».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد انتقد في وقت سابق اليوم نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، داعياً الأوكرانيين لإجراء انتخابات.