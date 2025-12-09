كشف مسؤولون غربيون اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن منح مبعوثي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مهلة لا تتعدى أياماً للرد على مقترح السلام الذي يلزم أوكرانيا بقبول التنازل عن أراضٍ، مقابل ضمانات أمنية لم تحددها واشنطن بوضوح حتى الآن.
ونقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» البريطانية، عن المسؤولين قولهم إن زيلينسكي أبلغ نظراءه الأوروبيين بأنه تعرض لضغوط في المكالمة التي استمرت لمدة ساعتين مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر ترمب الأسبوع الماضي.
وأوضح شخص مطلع على الجدول الزمني الذي طرح في المكالمة على كييف، أن ترمب يأمل في إتمام الاتفاق بحلول أعياد الميلاد، قبل نهاية العام.
وذكر المسؤولون أن زيلينسكي أبلغ ويتكوف وكوشنر أنه يحتاج وقتاً للتشاور مع الحلفاء الأوروبيين قبل إبداء أي رد فعل على عرض واشنطن، الذي تخشى كييف أنه قد يفتت الوحدة الغربية، إذا مضت الولايات المتحدة قدماً في خطتها دون وضع وجهة النظر الأوروبية في الاعتبار، مؤكدين أن الجانب الأوكراني عالق بين المطالب بشأن الأراضي، التي لا يمكنه قبولها، وجانب أمريكي لا يمكنه رفضه.
من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم، أنه مستعد لإجراء الانتخابات، داعياً الشركاء الأمريكيين والأوروبيين إلى المساعدة في ضمان الأمن اللازم لإجرائها خلال الحرب، مضيفاً للصحفيين: إذا تم ضمان الأمن، يمكن إجراء الانتخابات خلال 60 إلى 90 يوماً.
ولفت إلى أنه سيطلب من البرلمان إعداد التشريعات اللازمة لإتاحة إجراء الانتخابات خلال فترة الأحكام العرفية.
وأشار زيلينسكي إلى أنه يعمل بنشاط كبير على مكوّنات اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، مشدداً بالقول: لقد جرى العمل على المكوّنين الأوكراني والأوروبي بمزيد من التفصيل، ونحن مستعدون لعرضهما على شركائنا في الولايات المتحدة وبالعمل مع الجانب الأمريكي، نتوقع أن نجعل الخطوات الممكنة فعّالة وبأسرع صورة ممكنة.
وكان زيلينسكي قد قال للصحفيين أمس: «لأكون صريحاً، الأمريكيون يبحثون عن مساومة اليوم».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد انتقد في وقت سابق اليوم نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، داعياً الأوكرانيين لإجراء انتخابات.
Western officials revealed today (Tuesday) that envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump have given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a deadline of just a few days to respond to a peace proposal that requires Ukraine to accept territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees that Washington has not clearly defined yet.
The British newspaper "Financial Times" reported that the officials said Zelensky informed his European counterparts that he faced pressure during a two-hour call with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, last week.
An informed source regarding the timeline presented during the call to Kyiv explained that Trump hopes to finalize the agreement by Christmas, before the end of the year.
The officials mentioned that Zelensky told Witkoff and Kushner that he needs time to consult with European allies before making any response to Washington's offer, which Kyiv fears could undermine Western unity if the United States proceeds with its plan without considering the European perspective, emphasizing that the Ukrainian side is caught between demands regarding territories that it cannot accept and an American side that it cannot refuse.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today that he is ready to hold elections, calling on American and European partners to help ensure the necessary security to conduct them during the war, adding to reporters: If security is guaranteed, elections can be held within 60 to 90 days.
He pointed out that he will ask Parliament to prepare the necessary legislation to allow for elections during the state of martial law.
Zelensky noted that he is actively working on the components of an agreement to end the war, emphasizing: The Ukrainian and European components have been worked on in more detail, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the United States, and by working with the American side, we expect to make the possible steps effective and as quickly as possible.
Zelensky had told reporters yesterday: "To be frank, the Americans are looking for a compromise today."
Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, urging Ukrainians to hold elections.