أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن منع إيران بشكل كامل من تطوير سلاح نووي يمثل هدفًا محوريًا في الحرب التي يقودها.

وبحسب تقرير لصحيفة وول ستريت جورنال، فإن غياب خيار تغيير النظام في طهران — أو التوصل إلى اتفاق يقضي بتسليم اليورانيوم المخصب — قد يفتح الباب أمام سيناريو أكثر تعقيدًا يتمثل في مصادرة المواد الانشطارية التي تمتلكها إيران.

ويرى ضباط عسكريون أمريكيون سابقون وخبراء في الشؤون الدفاعية أن تنفيذ مثل هذه المهمة، في ظل احتمال مواجهة مقاومة من القوات الإيرانية، سيكون عملية عسكرية معقدة للغاية، وقد يتطلب نشر مئات الجنود في موقع واحد أو عدة مواقع لعدة أيام متواصلة.

ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي وحدات نخبوية مدربة تدريبًا خاصًا على التعامل مع المواد المشعة وإزالتها من مناطق النزاعات، إلا أن تحديد مواقع مئات الكيلوغرامات من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب التي تمتلكها إيران، ثم السيطرة عليها وتأمينها، يظل مهمة دقيقة ومحفوفة بالمخاطر.

وكان ترمب قد صرح سابقًا بأنه لا يستبعد إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران إذا دعت الحاجة، غير أنه أوضح يوم الجمعة أن أي عملية لمصادرة اليورانيوم المخصب داخل البلاد ليست وشيكة في الوقت الراهن.

وقبل سلسلة الغارات الجوية التي نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران في يونيو من العام الماضي، كانت التقديرات تشير إلى امتلاك طهران أكثر من 400 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بنسبة 60%، إضافة إلى نحو 200 كيلوغرام من مواد انشطارية مخصبة بنسبة 20%، وهي نسبة يمكن رفعها بسهولة نسبيًا إلى مستوى التخصيب المستخدم في الأسلحة النووية البالغ 90%.

من جانبه، أعرب المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، رافائيل غروسي، عن اعتقاده بأن الجزء الأكبر من اليورانيوم موجود في موقعين من بين ثلاثة مواقع استهدفتها الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في يونيو، وهما نفق تحت الأرض في المجمع النووي بمدينة أصفهان، ومخبأ محصن في منشأة نطنز.

وأضاف غروسي مؤخرًا أن نحو نصف كمية اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60% كانت مخزنة داخل الأنفاق الواقعة في أصفهان.