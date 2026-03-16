أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن منع إيران بشكل كامل من تطوير سلاح نووي يمثل هدفًا محوريًا في الحرب التي يقودها.
وبحسب تقرير لصحيفة وول ستريت جورنال، فإن غياب خيار تغيير النظام في طهران — أو التوصل إلى اتفاق يقضي بتسليم اليورانيوم المخصب — قد يفتح الباب أمام سيناريو أكثر تعقيدًا يتمثل في مصادرة المواد الانشطارية التي تمتلكها إيران.
ويرى ضباط عسكريون أمريكيون سابقون وخبراء في الشؤون الدفاعية أن تنفيذ مثل هذه المهمة، في ظل احتمال مواجهة مقاومة من القوات الإيرانية، سيكون عملية عسكرية معقدة للغاية، وقد يتطلب نشر مئات الجنود في موقع واحد أو عدة مواقع لعدة أيام متواصلة.
ويمتلك الجيش الأمريكي وحدات نخبوية مدربة تدريبًا خاصًا على التعامل مع المواد المشعة وإزالتها من مناطق النزاعات، إلا أن تحديد مواقع مئات الكيلوغرامات من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب التي تمتلكها إيران، ثم السيطرة عليها وتأمينها، يظل مهمة دقيقة ومحفوفة بالمخاطر.
وكان ترمب قد صرح سابقًا بأنه لا يستبعد إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران إذا دعت الحاجة، غير أنه أوضح يوم الجمعة أن أي عملية لمصادرة اليورانيوم المخصب داخل البلاد ليست وشيكة في الوقت الراهن.
وقبل سلسلة الغارات الجوية التي نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران في يونيو من العام الماضي، كانت التقديرات تشير إلى امتلاك طهران أكثر من 400 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بنسبة 60%، إضافة إلى نحو 200 كيلوغرام من مواد انشطارية مخصبة بنسبة 20%، وهي نسبة يمكن رفعها بسهولة نسبيًا إلى مستوى التخصيب المستخدم في الأسلحة النووية البالغ 90%.
من جانبه، أعرب المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، رافائيل غروسي، عن اعتقاده بأن الجزء الأكبر من اليورانيوم موجود في موقعين من بين ثلاثة مواقع استهدفتها الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في يونيو، وهما نفق تحت الأرض في المجمع النووي بمدينة أصفهان، ومخبأ محصن في منشأة نطنز.
وأضاف غروسي مؤخرًا أن نحو نصف كمية اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60% كانت مخزنة داخل الأنفاق الواقعة في أصفهان.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that completely preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon is a central goal in the war he is leading.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the absence of a regime change option in Tehran — or reaching an agreement to hand over enriched uranium — may open the door to a more complicated scenario involving the seizure of fissile materials that Iran possesses.
Former U.S. military officers and defense experts believe that carrying out such a mission, given the likelihood of facing resistance from Iranian forces, would be an extremely complex military operation and may require the deployment of hundreds of soldiers to one or several locations for several consecutive days.
The U.S. military has elite units specially trained to handle and remove radioactive materials from conflict zones, but locating hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium that Iran possesses, then securing and controlling it, remains a precise and risky task.
Trump had previously stated that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Iran if necessary, but he clarified on Friday that any operation to seize enriched uranium within the country is not imminent at this time.
Before the series of airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and Israel on Iran in June of last year, estimates indicated that Tehran possessed more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, in addition to about 200 kilograms of fissile materials enriched to 20%, a level that can be relatively easily raised to the enrichment level used in nuclear weapons of 90%.
For his part, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed his belief that the majority of the uranium is located in two of the three sites targeted by the U.S. and Israeli strikes in June, which are an underground tunnel in the nuclear complex in Isfahan and a fortified hideout at the Natanz facility.
Grossi recently added that about half of the quantity of uranium enriched to 60% was stored inside the tunnels located in Isfahan.