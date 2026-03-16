U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that completely preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon is a central goal in the war he is leading.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the absence of a regime change option in Tehran — or reaching an agreement to hand over enriched uranium — may open the door to a more complicated scenario involving the seizure of fissile materials that Iran possesses.

Former U.S. military officers and defense experts believe that carrying out such a mission, given the likelihood of facing resistance from Iranian forces, would be an extremely complex military operation and may require the deployment of hundreds of soldiers to one or several locations for several consecutive days.

The U.S. military has elite units specially trained to handle and remove radioactive materials from conflict zones, but locating hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium that Iran possesses, then securing and controlling it, remains a precise and risky task.

Trump had previously stated that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Iran if necessary, but he clarified on Friday that any operation to seize enriched uranium within the country is not imminent at this time.

Before the series of airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and Israel on Iran in June of last year, estimates indicated that Tehran possessed more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, in addition to about 200 kilograms of fissile materials enriched to 20%, a level that can be relatively easily raised to the enrichment level used in nuclear weapons of 90%.

For his part, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed his belief that the majority of the uranium is located in two of the three sites targeted by the U.S. and Israeli strikes in June, which are an underground tunnel in the nuclear complex in Isfahan and a fortified hideout at the Natanz facility.

Grossi recently added that about half of the quantity of uranium enriched to 60% was stored inside the tunnels located in Isfahan.