In his longest post on his official account on the "Truth Social" platform, former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on his political opponents and some U.S. state institutions, defending conservative commentator Mark Levin, and reiterating his assertion that the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons.

Trump also criticized the Supreme Court's decisions regarding tariffs and directed harsh criticism at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing the U.S. judiciary of politicization and bias.

Defense of Mark Levin

In his post, Trump stated that conservative commentator and lawyer Mark Levin is facing an unfair attack from people "less intelligent, capable, and loving of the United States than he is," praising his professional career and status in conservative media.

He added that Levin possesses a great deal of wisdom and intellectual capacity, affirming that the attacks against him are largely due to "jealousy and anger."

He noted that Levin seeks nothing but "the greatness and success of the United States."

"MAGA" and Iran

Trump renewed his firm stance on Iran in his post, asserting that the MAGA movement is focused on preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons that could threaten the United States, the Middle East, or the world.

He stated that Washington is working to "completely stop Iran," praising the U.S. military, which he said he rebuilt since the beginning of his first term to achieve what he described as "peace through strength."

Criticism of the Tariff Decision

In another part of his post, Trump attacked the U.S. Supreme Court's decision regarding tariffs, considering it could open the door to transferring trillions of dollars to countries and companies that have exploited the United States for decades.

He confirmed that the court indicated he had the authority to impose tariffs in other forms, noting that he has already begun taking steps in that direction.

He also thanked Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh for what he described as "wisdom and courage" in their handling of the case.

Attack on the Supreme Court

Trump accused the Supreme Court of becoming a "political organization that is politicized and unfair," considering that some of its decisions have harmed the United States.

He also repeated his previous claims about the 2020 elections, stating that the court refused to consider challenges related to them, which he described as contributing to the rise of an "inept" administration.

He added that it is his duty as president to criticize what he sees as "wrong behavior" by the judiciary, even if it causes him political problems in the future.

Criticism of the Federal Reserve Chairman

In another part of the post, Trump directed sharp criticism at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he described as "always late," accusing him of financial mismanagement.

He referred to the renovation project of the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, stating that its cost has exceeded the budget by billions of dollars and has become a "financial scandal" that needs investigation.

He also criticized a federal judge named James Boasberg, accusing him of political bias against Republicans and the Trump administration.

"Making America Greater Than Ever"

Trump concluded his post by affirming that the United States "will not return to a state of decline," indicating that his policies aim to enhance the country's power economically and politically.

He stated that his goal is for the United States to become "greater than ever," repeating his famous slogan: "Make America Great Again."