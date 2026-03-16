في أطول منشور له عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً حاداً على خصومه السياسيين وبعض مؤسسات الدولة الأمريكية، مدافعاً عن الإعلامي المحافظ مارك ليفين، ومجدداً تأكيده أن حركة «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً» (ماغا) لن تسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.
كما انتقد ترمب قرارات المحكمة العليا المتعلقة بالرسوم الجمركية، ووجّه انتقادات قاسية لرئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، متهماً القضاء الأمريكي بالتسييس والانحياز.

دفاع عن مارك ليفين

قال ترمب في منشوره إن الإعلامي والمحامي المحافظ مارك ليفين يتعرض لهجوم غير عادل من قبل أشخاص «أقل منه ذكاءً وقدرةً وحباً للولايات المتحدة»، مشيداً بمسيرته المهنية ومكانته في الإعلام المحافظ.

وأضاف أن ليفين يتمتع بقدر كبير من الحكمة والقدرة الفكرية، مؤكداً أن الهجمات عليه تعود في كثير منها إلى «الغيرة والغضب».
وأشار إلى أن ليفين لا يسعى إلى شيء سوى «عظمة ونجاح الولايات المتحدة».

«ماغا» وإيران

جدد ترمب في منشوره موقفه الحازم من إيران، مؤكداً أن حركة «ماغا» تقوم على منع طهران من امتلاك سلاح نووي يمكن أن يهدد الولايات المتحدة أو الشرق الأوسط أو العالم.

وقال إن واشنطن تعمل على «إيقاف إيران بشكل كامل»، مشيداً بالجيش الأمريكي الذي قال إنه أعاد بناءه منذ بداية ولايته الأولى لتحقيق ما وصفه بـ«السلام الدائم عبر القوة».

انتقاد قرار الرسوم الجمركية

وفي محور آخر من منشوره، هاجم ترمب قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية المتعلق بالرسوم الجمركية، معتبراً أنه قد يفتح الباب أمام تحويل تريليونات الدولارات إلى دول وشركات استغلت الولايات المتحدة لعقود.

وأكد أن المحكمة أشارت إلى امتلاكه صلاحية فرض الرسوم الجمركية بصيغ أخرى، مشيراً إلى أنه بدأ بالفعل باتخاذ خطوات في هذا الاتجاه.

كما وجّه الشكر للقضاة صامويل أليتو وكلارنس توماس وبريت كافانو على ما وصفه بـ«الحكمة والشجاعة» في تعاملهم مع القضية.

هجوم على المحكمة العليا

اتهم ترمب المحكمة العليا بأنها أصبحت «منظمة سياسية مسيّسة وغير عادلة»، معتبراً أن بعض قراراتها ألحقت أضراراً بالولايات المتحدة.

كما كرر ادعاءاته السابقة بشأن انتخابات عام 2020، قائلاً إن المحكمة رفضت النظر في الطعون المتعلقة بها، وهو ما وصفه بأنه أسهم في وصول إدارة «غير كفؤة» إلى الحكم.

وأضاف أن من واجبه كرئيس أن ينتقد ما يراه «سلوكاً خاطئاً» من قبل القضاء، حتى لو تسبب ذلك في مشكلات سياسية له مستقبلاً.

انتقادات لرئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي

وفي جزء آخر من المنشور، وجّه ترمب انتقادات حادة لرئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، الذي وصفه بـ«المتأخر دائماً»، متهماً إياه بسوء الإدارة المالية.

وأشار إلى مشروع تجديد مقر الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في واشنطن، قائلاً إن تكلفته تجاوزت الميزانية بمليارات الدولارات وأصبح «فضيحة مالية» يجب التحقيق فيها.

كما انتقد قاضياً اتحادياً يدعى جيمس بواسبرغ، متهماً إياه بالتحيز السياسي ضد الجمهوريين وإدارة ترمب.

«جعل أمريكا أعظم من أي وقت مضى»

واختتم ترمب منشوره بالتأكيد أن الولايات المتحدة «لن تعود إلى مرحلة التراجع»، مشيراً إلى أن سياساته تهدف إلى تعزيز قوة البلاد اقتصادياً وسياسياً.

وقال إن هدفه هو أن تصبح الولايات المتحدة «أعظم من أي وقت مضى»، مكرراً شعاره الشهير: «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً».