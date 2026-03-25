All eyes are on the AFC Champions League Finals – Jeddah 2026, which seems set for an exceptional edition, following the completion of the draw for the knockout stages on Wednesday at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.



The finals are scheduled to take place in a gathering format from April 16 to 25, 2026, where the quarter-final stage will witness strong matches between clubs from the east and west, with all seven matches to be played in a single-match format.



Prior to the knockout stages, the Round of 16 matches for the western region will also be held in a single-match format in Jeddah on April 13 and 14.



The winner of the match between Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al Sadd of Qatar will face the Japanese team Vissel Kobe in the quarter-finals. Al Hilal topped the standings in the western region, while Al Sadd finished in eighth place in the same stage, and Vissel Kobe came in second in the eastern region.



The defending champion Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia or Al Duhail of Qatar will meet Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in the quarter-finals. Al Ahli finished the league stage in second place in the western region, while Al Duhail ranked seventh, and Johor Darul Ta'zim placed sixth in the eastern region. If both Al Hilal and Al Ahli win, they will face each other in the semi-finals to determine the first finalist for the current edition.



Japan's Machida Zelvia, who topped the league stage in the eastern region, will face the winner of the match between Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and Al Wahda of the UAE. Al Ittihad finished fourth in the western region, one place ahead of Al Wahda.



In the fourth quarter-final match, Buriram United of Thailand will meet the winner of the match between Tractor of Iran and Al Ahli of the UAE. Buriram finished the league stage in fourth place in the eastern region, while Tractor came third in the western region, three places ahead of Al Ahli.



The first match of the quarter-finals is scheduled for April 16, followed by the second and third matches on April 17, and the fourth match on April 18. The semi-final matches will take place on April 20 and 21.



The most prestigious title in men's club football on the continent will be decided on April 25, when the anticipated final match takes place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where the champion awaits glory alongside a record cash prize of no less than 12 million US dollars.



Quarter-final matches (Western Region):



• The winner of Al Hilal × Al Sadd will face Vissel Kobe of Japan



• The winner of Al Ahli × Al Duhail will face Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia



• The winner of Tractor × Al Ahli will face Buriram United of Thailand



• The winner of Al Ittihad × Al Wahda will face Machida of Japan