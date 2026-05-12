شهدت الهند في أواخر أبريل الماضي، ظاهرة مناخية غير مسبوقة، بعدما احتلت مدنها المراكز الـ50 الأولى ضمن قائمة أكثر مدن العالم حرارة خلال يوم واحد، في واقعة وصفها خبراء بأنها لا تملك سابقة حديثة.

وبحسب بيانات منصة مراقبة جودة الهواء والمناخ AQI، فإن جميع المدن الـ50 الأعلى حرارة على مستوى العالم في 27 أبريل كانت داخل الأراضي الهندية، ما يعكس تصاعداً خطيراً في موجات الحر التي تضرب البلاد بوتيرة غير معتادة.
درجات حرارة مرعبة في الهند.. ومدن كاملة تتحول إلى أفران مفتوحة

وأوضحت المنصة أن تصنيفاتها تستند إلى متوسط درجات الحرارة خلال 24 ساعة، بما يشمل ذروة الحرارة نهاراً وأدنى درجاتها ليلاً، إضافة إلى عوامل أخرى مثل الرطوبة وسرعة الرياح ومعدلات الأمطار.

وسجل متوسط درجات الحرارة القصوى في المدن الهندية المدرجة بالقائمة نحو 112.5 درجة فهرنهايت (44.7 مئوية)، فيما تصدرت مدينة باندا بولاية أوتار براديش شمال البلاد القائمة، بعد أن بلغت الحرارة فيها 115.16 درجة فهرنهايت (46.2 مئوية)، لتكون الأعلى عالمياً في ذلك اليوم.
درجات حرارة مرعبة في الهند.. ومدن كاملة تتحول إلى أفران مفتوحة

ولم تنخفض الحرارة في المدينة ليلاً إلى أقل من 94.5 درجة فهرنهايت (34.7 مئوية)، ما زاد من معاناة السكان في ظل غياب فترات التبريد الطبيعية خلال ساعات الليل.

وبحسب موقع CNN، أشار خبراء مناخ إلى أن موجة الحر الأخيرة تُعد من الأقسى التي شهدتها الهند خلال شهر أبريل، رغم أن هذا الشهر لا يُعتبر عادة ذروة الصيف في البلاد.

وقال عالم المناخ ومؤرخ الظواهر الجوية المتطرفة ماكسيميليانو هيريرا، إن عشرات وربما مئات الأرقام القياسية لدرجات الحرارة خلال أبريل تم تحطيمها هذا العام.

وتتركز أغلب المدن الأشد حرارة فيما يُعرف بـ «حزام الحرارة الداخلي» في الهند، وهي مناطق معروفة بمناخها شبه المداري القاسي وصيفها شديد الجفاف.
درجات حرارة مرعبة في الهند.. ومدن كاملة تتحول إلى أفران مفتوحة

ورغم أن بيانات يوم واحد لا تكفي وحدها لإثبات اتجاه مناخي دائم، فإن الهند تواجه منذ سنوات ارتفاعاً متزايداً في درجات الحرارة نتيجة أزمة التغير المناخي، إذ أصبحت موجات الحر تبدأ مبكراً وتستمر لفترات أطول.

وفي العام الماضي، وصلت الحرارة في بعض المناطق الهندية إلى أكثر من 100 درجة فهرنهايت خلال أبريل، متجاوزة المعدلات الموسمية بنحو خمس درجات.

ويحذر خبراء من أن الحرارة في الهند قد تبلغ بحلول عام 2050 مستويات تتجاوز حدود قدرة الإنسان السليم على التحمّل، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع نسب الرطوبة والكثافة السكانية المرتفعة.

وتُعد موجات الحر من أكثر الظواهر الجوية فتكاً بالبشر، إذ تؤثر بشكل خاص على الأطفال وكبار السن والعمال الذين يعملون في الأماكن المفتوحة، فضلاً عن تأثيرها الكبير على الزراعة وإنتاج الغذاء والاقتصاد والنظام الصحي.

وتأتي هذه الموجة الحارة في وقت تواجه فيه الهند تداعيات اضطرابات إمدادات النفط المرتبطة بالحرب الإيرانية، ما تسبب في نقص الوقود بالتزامن مع ارتفاع الطلب على وسائل التبريد والطاقة.

كما حذرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية من أن أجزاء واسعة من البلاد قد تشهد صيفاً أعلى من المعدلات الطبيعية، في حين يزيد اقتراب ظاهرة «إل نينيو» المناخية من المخاوف بشأن ضعف موسم الأمطار الموسمية خلال العام الحالي.

وتتوقع الهيئة انخفاض معدلات الأمطار الموسمية في 2026، الأمر الذي يهدد القطاع الزراعي واحتياطات المياه الجوفية والخزانات الرئيسية في البلاد، خصوصاً أن مواسم «إل نينيو» السابقة ارتبطت غالباً بالجفاف وتراجع هطول الأمطار.

وحذّر خبراء الأرصاد من أن مؤشر الحرارة الذي يقيس الإحساس الفعلي بالحرارة عبر دمج درجات الحرارة والرطوبة قد يصل في بعض الولايات بوسط وشرق الهند إلى مستويات تراوح بين 122 و140 درجة فهرنهايت، وهي مستويات وُصفت بأنها «خطيرة للغاية» على صحة الإنسان.