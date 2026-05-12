درجات حرارة مرعبة في الهند.. ومدن كاملة تتحول إلى أفران مفتوحة

In late April, India experienced an unprecedented climatic phenomenon, as its cities occupied the top 50 positions in the list of the hottest cities in the world in a single day, an event that experts described as having no recent precedent.

According to data from the air quality and climate monitoring platform AQI, all 50 of the hottest cities in the world on April 27 were located within Indian territory, reflecting a serious escalation in the heatwaves hitting the country at an unusual rate.



The platform clarified that its rankings are based on the average temperatures over a 24-hour period, which includes peak daytime temperatures and their lowest at night, in addition to other factors such as humidity, wind speed, and rainfall rates.

The average maximum temperatures in the Indian cities listed were around 112.5 degrees Fahrenheit (44.7 degrees Celsius), with the city of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, topping the list after reaching a temperature of 115.16 degrees Fahrenheit (46.2 degrees Celsius), making it the hottest globally on that day.



The temperature in the city did not drop below 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit (34.7 degrees Celsius) at night, exacerbating the suffering of residents amid the absence of natural cooling periods during nighttime.

According to CNN, climate experts indicated that the recent heatwave is one of the harshest that India has experienced in April, even though this month is not typically considered the peak of summer in the country.

Climatologist and extreme weather phenomenon historian Maximiliano Herrera stated that dozens, if not hundreds, of temperature records for April were broken this year.

Most of the hottest cities are concentrated in what is known as the "inner heat belt" in India, areas known for their harsh subtropical climate and extremely dry summers.



Although data from a single day is not sufficient to prove a permanent climatic trend, India has been facing a rising trend in temperatures for years due to the climate change crisis, with heatwaves starting earlier and lasting longer.

Last year, temperatures in some Indian regions exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in April, surpassing seasonal averages by about five degrees.

Experts warn that temperatures in India could reach levels beyond the capacity of a healthy human to endure by 2050, especially with rising humidity levels and high population density.

Heatwaves are among the deadliest weather phenomena for humans, particularly affecting children, the elderly, and workers in open spaces, in addition to their significant impact on agriculture, food production, the economy, and the healthcare system.

This heatwave comes at a time when India is facing the repercussions of oil supply disruptions linked to the Iranian war, causing fuel shortages alongside rising demand for cooling and energy.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned that large parts of the country may experience a summer higher than normal averages, while the approaching climate phenomenon "El Niño" raises concerns about a weak monsoon season this year.

The department predicts a decrease in monsoon rainfall in 2026, threatening the agricultural sector, groundwater reserves, and major reservoirs in the country, especially since previous "El Niño" seasons have often been associated with drought and reduced rainfall.

Weather experts have warned that the heat index, which measures the actual sensation of heat by combining temperature and humidity, could reach levels ranging from 122 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit in some states in central and eastern India, levels described as "extremely dangerous" to human health.