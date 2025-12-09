The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, called on the Houthis in Yemen today (Tuesday) to cancel the decision to refer the detained UN staff members to trial, clarifying that the Secretary-General condemns the referral of the detained UN staff members to trial.



Dujarric demanded the immediate cancellation of the referral decision, explaining that the group continues to arbitrarily detain 59 UN staff members, along with dozens of workers from non-governmental organizations, civil society, and diplomatic missions, some of whom have been held since 2021 and 2023, isolated from the outside world, and without any due legal process, in clear violation of international law.



Violation of International Law



He pointed out that UN staff members, including Yemenis, enjoy immunity from legal proceedings concerning all acts they perform in their official capacity, noting that their trial constitutes a violation of international law that guarantees them this immunity.



The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General called on the Houthis to act in good faith to immediately release all detained UN staff members and those from non-governmental organizations and the diplomatic community, indicating that the UN will continue its commitment to support the Yemeni people and provide urgent humanitarian assistance in the country.



Referral of UN Staff Members to Trial



The Houthis referred 13 abductees in Sana'a to an expedited trial on Sunday, alleging espionage with American intelligence, while death sentences were issued against 17 others.



Human rights sources reported that among those being tried are three former employees of the American embassy in Yemen, in addition to six staff members who were working with UN agencies and organizations and have been detained for years, without any legal justification or access to their basic rights.