دعا المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ستيفان دوجاريك اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الحوثيين في اليمن إلى إلغاء قرار إحالة الموظفين الأمميين المحتجزين لديهم إلى المحاكمة، موضحاً أن الأمين العام يدين إحالة الموظفين الأمميين المحتجزين إلى المحاكمة.
وطالب دوجاريك بإلغاء قرار الإحالة فوراً، موضحاً أن الجماعة لا تزال تحتجز تعسفياً 59 من موظفي الأمم المتحدة، إلى جانب عشرات العاملين في المنظمات غير الحكومية والمجتمع المدني والبعثات الدبلوماسية، بعضهم محتجز منذ 2021 و2023، بمعزل عن العالم الخارجي، ودون أي إجراءات قانونية واجبة، في انتهاك واضح للقانون الدولي.
انتهاك القانون الدولي
ولفت إلى أن موظفي الأمم المتحدة، بمن فيهم اليمنيون، يتمتعون بالحصانة من الإجراءات القانونية في ما يتعلق بجميع الأعمال التي يقومون بها بصفتهم الرسمية، مشيراً إلى أن محاكمتهم تشكل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي الذي يكفل لهم هذه الحصانة.
ودعا المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للامم المتحدة، الحوثيين إلى العمل بحسن نية من أجل الإفراج الفوري عن جميع المحتجزين من موظفي الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات غير الحكومية والمجتمع الدبلوماسي، مبيناً أن الأمم المتحدة ستواصل التزامها بدعم الشعب اليمني وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية الملحّة في البلاد.
إحالة موظفين أمميين للمحاكمة
وأحال الحوثيون، الأحد، 13 مختطفاً في صنعاء، بمزاعم التجسس مع المخابرات الأمريكية إلى محاكمة مستعجلة، فيما أُصدرت بحق 17 آخرين أحكام بالإعدام.
وذكرت مصادر حقوقية أن من بين من تجري محاكمتهم ثلاثة موظفين سابقين في السفارة الأمريكية لدى اليمن، إضافة إلى ستة موظفين كانوا يعملون ضمن وكالات ومنظمات الأمم المتحدة ولا يزالون رهن الاحتجاز منذ سنوات، دون أي مسوغ قانوني أو وصول لحقوقهم الأساسية.
