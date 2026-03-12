The emergency teams of the "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen, in cooperation with the Executive Center for Mine Action in Mukalla, today (Thursday) destroyed 926 pieces of mines and war remnants.

The media center of the Saudi project clarified that the materials destroyed included various shells, mines, and rockets, and comprised 6 anti-tank mines, 3 anti-personnel mines, 25 mortar shells (82 mm), 75 mortar shells (81 mm), 105 mortar shells (60 mm), 55 RPG shells, 9 tank shells, 12 shells (B-10), 4 explosive devices, 83 anti-tank mine fuses (T 62), 258 Katyusha fuses, 253 artillery fuses (122 mm), and 38 mortar fuses.

The center stated that the destruction operation carried out today is the sixth of its kind in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate since mid-January, affirming that "Masam," which has been documenting destruction operations since its first day of work in Yemeni territories, is determined to continue its mission of clearing the lands it operates in to ensure the daily life of civilians in a safe environment free from mines and war remnants.

He added: With this operation, the total amount of materials destroyed by the project teams in Mukalla since January 17 until today has reached 12,413 pieces of mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance.