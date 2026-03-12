أتلفت فرق الطوارئ التابعة لمشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن بالتعاون مع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام فرع المكلا اليوم (الخميس) 926 قطعة من الألغام والمخلفات الحربية.

وأوضح المركز الإعلامي للمشروع السعودي أن المواد التي تم إتلافها شملت قذائف متنوعة، وألغاماً، وصواريخ، وتتضمن 6 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و25 قذيفة هاون (عيار 82)، و75 قذيفة هاون (عيار 81)، و105 قذائف هاون (عيار 60)، و55 قذيفة آر بي جي، و9 قذائف دبابات، و12 قذيفة (بي – 10)، و4 عبوات ناسفة، و83 فيوز ألغام مضادة للدبابات (T 62)، و258 فيوز كاتيوشا، و253 فيوز مدفعية عيار (122)، و38 فيوز هاون.

وقال المركز إن عملية الإتلاف التي تمت اليوم تعد السادسة من نوعها في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت منذ منتصف يناير الماضي، مؤكداً أن «مسام» الذي دأب منذ اليوم الأول لعمله في الأراضي اليمنية على توثيق عمليات الإتلاف عازم على استكمال رسالته في تطهير الأراضي التي يعمل فيها لضمان استمرار الحياة اليومية للمدنيين في بيئة آمنة خالية من الألغام والمخلفات الحربية.

وأضاف: بهذه العملية تصبح كمية المواد التي تم إتلافها من قبل فرق المشروع في المكلا منذ 17 يناير الماضي وحتى اليوم 12,413 قطعة من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة.