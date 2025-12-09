The National Center of Meteorology has extended the red alert period for the city of Jeddah until six o'clock this evening (Tuesday) due to the continued heavy rainfall in the city.

The center clarified that the rain will be accompanied by strong winds, a complete lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.

Today (Tuesday), the city of Jeddah experienced heavy rainfall that affected large areas of the governorate.