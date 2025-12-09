حدث المركز الوطني للأرصاد فترة الإنذار الأحمر على مدينة جدة إلى الساعة السادسة من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) واستمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على مدينة جدة.
وأوضح المركز أن الأمطار ستكون مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وبانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج، وصواعق رعدية.
وشهدت مدينة جدة اليوم (الثلاثاء) هطول أمطار غزيرة شملت أجزاء واسعة من المحافظة.
The National Center of Meteorology has extended the red alert period for the city of Jeddah until six o'clock this evening (Tuesday) due to the continued heavy rainfall in the city.
The center clarified that the rain will be accompanied by strong winds, a complete lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.
Today (Tuesday), the city of Jeddah experienced heavy rainfall that affected large areas of the governorate.