حدث المركز الوطني للأرصاد فترة الإنذار الأحمر على مدينة جدة إلى الساعة السادسة من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) واستمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على مدينة جدة.

وأوضح المركز أن الأمطار ستكون مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وبانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج، وصواعق رعدية.

وشهدت مدينة جدة اليوم (الثلاثاء) هطول أمطار غزيرة شملت أجزاء واسعة من المحافظة.