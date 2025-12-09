King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah has postponed the exams for distance education diploma students at the main campus in Jeddah today, Tuesday; due to the rainy weather being experienced in the city of Jeddah.

It clarified on its account on the social media platform "x" that they will be held at the same times previously scheduled on Friday, corresponding to the 21st of Jumada al-Thani, 1447 AH.