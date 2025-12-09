أجلت جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة الاختبارات لطلبة دبلومات التعليم عن بعد في مقر الجامعة الرئيسي بجدة، اليوم الثلاثاء؛ وذلك بسبب الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها مدينة جدة.

وأوضحت في حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x» أنه سيتم عقدها في نفس الأوقات المجدولة مسبقًا يوم الجمعة الموافق 21 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ.