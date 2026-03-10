اعتادت دول الخليج على التعامل مع جوارها الإقليمي، تعاملاً يحفظ حقوق الجوار والمصالح، ويؤمّن حياة واستقرار شعوبها، ويتفادى الأزمات. فيما تتعامى بعض الأنظمة، بما فيها النظام الإيراني، عن كل أدبيات وأخلاق الجوار بين المسلم وأخيه المسلم، وتتبنّى الأذى العلني بنفسها، عوضاً عن أدواتها التي كانت تقوم بالعدوان وكالةً.

ورغم دعاوى وشعارات نظام طهران، الصائحة بالنص الديني، وقداسة شهر رمضان، إلا أنها لم تَرْعَ حُرمة الشهر الكريم، ولم تدع المسلمين يؤدون فريضة الصيام في أمن وإيمان، بل روّعتهم وأقضّت مضاجع أطفالهم وشيوخهم ونسائهم، وكأنها بذلك تقف ضد ركن من أركان الإسلام، فيما يتأهب أكثر من مليونَي مسلم لأداء فريضة الحج.

ولعل صفاقة بعض المسؤولين الإيرانيين أعمتهم عن إدراك مكانة المملكة في العالم الإسلامي، ما يزيد تشويه صورة نظام ولاية الفقيه، الذي يختلق أكاذيب ويفتعل مواقف، مدّعياً احتضان دول الخليج وبلاد الحرمين قواعد عسكرية أمريكية، ما يبرر لإيران ضرب واستهداف مرافق مدنية، ومطارات، ومجمعات تجارية، وفنادق، ومنشآت اقتصادية، لا علاقة لها بالعمل العسكري، ما يؤكد تناقض السردية الإيرانية، وإغفالها الحقائق، وتقصّدها الأذية بذريعة الانتقام من العدو.

وربما تتوهم إيران أن بإمكانها استدراج دول الخليج للدخول في الحرب؛ لترفع صوت المظلومية المعتاد، وتقلب الحقيقة على وجهها، وتزعم أن الجيران العرب تكالبوا عليها مع أمريكا وإسرائيل، إلا أنّ المملكة ودول الخليج لن تتورط في الصراع الحالي، بل هي مع التهدئة ووقف كل أسباب ودوافع العنف.

ولعل الحقد والحسد أعميا بصيرة نظام طهران، كي لا تتراكم النجاحات التي تحققت في دول الخليج، وتضعف أو تتراجع التنمية النوعيّة التي تعيشها، وأغاظها صرف أموال الخليج على شعوبه؛ تعليماً، وتمديناً، وصحةً، وتحسين مستوى معيشة، فشنّت هجمات عبثية على دول تحترم نفسها، ولا تسيء لجوارها، إلا أنها لن تغفر لمحاولي المساس بأمنها والعبث بمقدّراتها.