The Gulf countries have become accustomed to dealing with their regional neighbors in a manner that preserves the rights of neighbors and interests, ensures the lives and stability of their peoples, and avoids crises. Meanwhile, some regimes, including the Iranian regime, turn a blind eye to all the literature and ethics of neighborliness between a Muslim and his Muslim brother, and adopt public harm themselves, instead of using their tools that used to carry out aggression on their behalf.

Despite the claims and slogans of the Tehran regime, which loudly proclaim religious texts and the sanctity of the month of Ramadan, it has not respected the sanctity of this holy month, nor allowed Muslims to perform the fasting obligation in safety and faith. Instead, it has terrorized them and disturbed the sleep of their children, elders, and women, as if it stands against one of the pillars of Islam, while more than two million Muslims prepare to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Perhaps the audacity of some Iranian officials has blinded them to the status of the Kingdom in the Islamic world, which further distorts the image of the Velayat-e Faqih regime, which fabricates lies and concocts positions, claiming that the Gulf countries and the land of the Two Holy Mosques host American military bases. This justifies Iran's attacks on and targeting of civilian facilities, airports, commercial complexes, hotels, and economic establishments that have nothing to do with military action, confirming the contradictions in the Iranian narrative, its neglect of facts, and its deliberate harm under the pretext of revenge against the enemy.

Iran may delude itself into thinking it can lure the Gulf countries into war; to raise its usual voice of victimhood, turn the truth upside down, and claim that the Arab neighbors have conspired against it with America and Israel. However, the Kingdom and the Gulf countries will not get involved in the current conflict; rather, they are in favor of de-escalation and stopping all causes and motivations for violence.

Perhaps hatred and envy have blinded the vision of the Tehran regime, so that the successes achieved in the Gulf countries do not accumulate and weaken or diminish the qualitative development they are experiencing. It has angered them to see Gulf funds spent on their peoples for education, urbanization, health, and improving living standards, prompting them to launch senseless attacks on countries that respect themselves and do not harm their neighbors. However, they will not forgive those who attempt to undermine their security and tamper with their resources.