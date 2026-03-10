سجّل برنامج فحص ما قبل الزواج في المملكة إقبالاً واسعاً، إذ كشفت وزارة الصحة أن نحو ستة ملايين شاب وفتاة خضعوا للفحص منذ انطلاق البرنامج في 2004، في دلالة على تنامي الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية الكشف الطبي المبكر قبل الزواج، ودوره في الوقاية من الأمراض الوراثية والمعدية وبناء أسر أكثر صحة واستقراراً.

وبيّنت الوزارة أنها مستمرة في توسيع نطاق الخدمة عبر المراكز الصحية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ضمن خططها لتعزيز منظومة الخدمات الوقائية وتحسين سهولة الوصول إليها، إلى جانب تطوير جودة الخدمة بما يحقق تجربة أفضل للمستفيدين ويرفع كفاءة برامج الوقاية الصحية.

ويُعد فحص ما قبل الزواج أحد البرامج الصحية الأساسية، التي تستهدف تقليل انتشار بعض أمراض الدم الوراثية، إضافة إلى الكشف المبكر عن أمراض معدية مثل التهاب الكبد الفايروسي «B» وفايروس نقص المناعة المكتسب (الإيدز).

كما يوفر البرنامج للمقبلين على الزواج إرشادات واستشارات طبية متخصصة، توضح احتمالات انتقال بعض الأمراض بين الزوجين أو إلى الأبناء مستقبلاً، بما يساعدهم على اتخاذ قرارات صحية واعية تسهم في حماية صحة الأسرة وتعزيز سلامة المجتمع.