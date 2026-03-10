The pre-marital screening program in the Kingdom has witnessed a wide turnout, as the Ministry of Health revealed that nearly six million young men and women have undergone screening since the program's launch in 2004. This indicates a growing societal awareness of the importance of early medical screening before marriage and its role in preventing genetic and infectious diseases, as well as in building healthier and more stable families.

The ministry indicated that it continues to expand the scope of the service through health centers in various regions of the Kingdom, as part of its plans to enhance the preventive services system and improve accessibility, in addition to developing the quality of service to achieve a better experience for beneficiaries and increase the efficiency of health prevention programs.

The pre-marital screening is considered one of the essential health programs aimed at reducing the spread of certain hereditary blood diseases, in addition to early detection of infectious diseases such as viral hepatitis "B" and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS).

The program also provides those preparing for marriage with specialized medical guidance and consultations, clarifying the possibilities of transmitting certain diseases between spouses or to future children, helping them make informed health decisions that contribute to protecting family health and enhancing community safety.