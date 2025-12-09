أعلنت بريطانيا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن مؤتمر لبناء السلام والمساعدة في إنشاء صندوق دولي للسلام من أجل فلسطين وإسرائيل تستضيفه في العاصمة لندن في 12 مارس القادم.


وذكرت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية في بيان، أن المؤتمر سيجمع قادة المجتمع المدني من شتى أنحاء المنطقة، ويمثل تنفيذاً لتعهد رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر باستضافة المؤتمر وإنشاء صندوق يوفر التمويل الطويل الأجل اللازم لجهود صنع السلام، مبيناً أن منظمات المجتمع المدني في فلسطين وإسرائيل لها دور حيوي في تعزيز زخم التقدم الذي شهدته الأشهر الأخيرة.


تعزيز الاستقرار على المدى الطويل


وأشار البيان إلى أن المملكة المتحدة دأبت على مدار العام الماضي على العمل مع شركائها على الصعيدين الميداني والدولي لضمان جاهزية منظمات المجتمع المدني لقيادة جهود تعزيز الاستقرار على المدى الطويل، ودفع عجلة التقدم نحو حل الدولتين، بما يضمن السلام والأمن للإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين على حد سواء.


وقالت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر في البيان: «بعد عامين من المعاناة المروعة، مر شهران على سريان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم برعاية الولايات المتحدة، لكنه لا يزال هشاً للغاية، ولا يزال الطريق طويلاً لتنفيذ خطة العشرين نقطة التي أقرتها الأمم المتحدة وتحقيق سلام عادل ودائم».


بناء أرضية مشتركة


وأضافت: المؤتمر سيكون خطوة حاسمة في هذه المسيرة، إذ يجمع بين ممثلي المجتمع المدني الفلسطيني والإسرائيلي لبناء أرضية مشتركة بين مجتمعاتهم، وتحدي الانقسامات الراسخة، والعمل نحو مستقبل يمكن فيه للدولتين أن تعيشا جنباً إلى جنب في سلام وأمن.


وكان مسؤول رفيع في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قد قال إن من المتوقع أن يعلن البيت الأبيض سلسلة من القرارات المهمة في الأسابيع القادمة، تتعلق بتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن غزة.