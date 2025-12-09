Britain announced today (Tuesday) a conference to build peace and assist in the establishment of an international peace fund for Palestine and Israel, to be hosted in the capital, London, on March 12.



The British Foreign Office stated in a statement that the conference will bring together civil society leaders from across the region, representing the fulfillment of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to host the conference and create a fund that provides the long-term financing necessary for peace-making efforts, indicating that civil society organizations in Palestine and Israel play a vital role in enhancing the momentum of progress witnessed in recent months.



Enhancing Long-Term Stability



The statement noted that the United Kingdom has been working over the past year with its partners at both the field and international levels to ensure that civil society organizations are ready to lead efforts to enhance long-term stability and drive progress towards a two-state solution, ensuring peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.



British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in the statement: "After two years of horrific suffering, it has been two months since the ceasefire agreement sponsored by the United States came into effect, but it remains extremely fragile, and there is still a long way to go to implement the twenty-point plan approved by the United Nations and achieve a just and lasting peace."



Building Common Ground



She added: "The conference will be a crucial step in this journey, as it brings together representatives of Palestinian and Israeli civil society to build common ground between their communities, challenge entrenched divisions, and work towards a future where the two states can live side by side in peace and security."



A senior official at the U.S. State Department stated that the White House is expected to announce a series of important decisions in the coming weeks related to the implementation of President Donald Trump's plan regarding Gaza.