قررت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية في مصر إحالة أوراق متهم يعمل بستانياً في مدرسة دولية إلى المفتي، لأخذ الرأي الشرعي في إعدامه، بعد إدانته بالاعتداء جنسياً على 4 أطفال داخل مقر المدرسة.

وأصدرت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية قراراً بإحالة أوراق المتهم بالاعتداء على عدد من طلاب إحدى المدارس الدولية الشهيرة إلى مفتي الديار المصرية لإبداء الرأي الشرعي في عقوبة الإعدام، مع تحديد جلسة أول فبراير القادم للنطق بالحكم.

وتعود وقائع القضية إلى تلقي قسم شرطة المنتزه ثان بلاغات من أربع أسر تتهم بستانياً بالمدرسة بالتعدي الجسدي على أبنائهم داخل حديقة المدرسة.

وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن المتهم تورط في الاعتداء على ثلاث فتيات وولد.

وبعد اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض عليه، وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وإحالته للنيابة التي باشرت التحقيقات وصولاً إلى قرار المحكمة بإحالة أوراقه للمفتي.