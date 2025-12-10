قررت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية في مصر إحالة أوراق متهم يعمل بستانياً في مدرسة دولية إلى المفتي، لأخذ الرأي الشرعي في إعدامه، بعد إدانته بالاعتداء جنسياً على 4 أطفال داخل مقر المدرسة.
وأصدرت محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية قراراً بإحالة أوراق المتهم بالاعتداء على عدد من طلاب إحدى المدارس الدولية الشهيرة إلى مفتي الديار المصرية لإبداء الرأي الشرعي في عقوبة الإعدام، مع تحديد جلسة أول فبراير القادم للنطق بالحكم.
وتعود وقائع القضية إلى تلقي قسم شرطة المنتزه ثان بلاغات من أربع أسر تتهم بستانياً بالمدرسة بالتعدي الجسدي على أبنائهم داخل حديقة المدرسة.
وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن المتهم تورط في الاعتداء على ثلاث فتيات وولد.
وبعد اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض عليه، وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وإحالته للنيابة التي باشرت التحقيقات وصولاً إلى قرار المحكمة بإحالة أوراقه للمفتي.
The Alexandria Criminal Court in Egypt has decided to refer the case of a gardener working at an international school to the Grand Mufti, to seek a legal opinion on his execution, after he was convicted of sexually assaulting four children within the school premises.
The Alexandria Criminal Court issued a decision to refer the case of the accused, who assaulted several students at one of the famous international schools, to the Grand Mufti of Egypt to provide a legal opinion on the death penalty, with a session scheduled for February 1st to pronounce the verdict.
The events of the case date back to receiving reports at the Montazah Second Police Station from four families accusing the gardener at the school of physically assaulting their children inside the school garden.
Initial investigations revealed that the accused was involved in the assault of three girls and a boy.
After taking the necessary legal measures, the security forces arrested him, a report of the incident was filed, and he was referred to the prosecution, which conducted investigations leading to the court's decision to refer his case to the Grand Mufti.