The Alexandria Criminal Court issued a decision to refer the case of the accused, who assaulted several students at one of the famous international schools, to the Grand Mufti of Egypt to provide a legal opinion on the death penalty, with a session scheduled for February 1st to pronounce the verdict.

The events of the case date back to receiving reports at the Montazah Second Police Station from four families accusing the gardener at the school of physically assaulting their children inside the school garden.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused was involved in the assault of three girls and a boy.

After taking the necessary legal measures, the security forces arrested him, a report of the incident was filed, and he was referred to the prosecution, which conducted investigations leading to the court's decision to refer his case to the Grand Mufti.