In a frantic race between science and disease, as malignant tumors continue to claim lives around the world, hope this time emerges from the heart of frozen Siberia. Scientists from Novosibirsk State University in Russia have succeeded in developing innovative pharmaceutical compounds based on copper, which possess anti-tumor capabilities and work specifically to destroy the DNA of cancer cells, according to a report by the Siberian Science Bulletin of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This step could reshape the landscape of treatment in the coming years and open a new window in the fight against one of humanity's deadliest diseases.

Currently, a platinum-based treatment is widely used for cancer; however, its high toxicity affects healthy cells and causes damage to the kidneys, liver, and nervous system, limiting its effectiveness, despite attempts to modify the drug to reduce these side effects.

The new hypothesis is based on replacing platinum with a natural metal found in the body, such as copper, zinc, or iron, to minimize damage, as nature has mechanisms to effectively eliminate these metals. Accordingly, scientists have developed bivalent copper pharmaceutical compounds capable of inducing cancer cell death.