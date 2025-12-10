في سباقٍ محموم بين العلم والمرض، وفي الوقت الذي تواصل الأورام الخبيثة حصد الأرواح حول العالم، يطلّ الأمل هذه المرة من قلب سيبيريا المتجمدة، بعد أن نجح علماء من جامعة نوفوسيبيرسك الروسية في تطوير مركّبات دوائية مبتكرة تعتمد على النحاس، تتمتع بقدرات مضادة للأورام وتعمل بطريقة نوعية على تدمير الحمض النووي للخلايا السرطانية، بحسب ما كشفته نشرة العلوم في سيبيريا التابعة لأكاديمية العلوم الروسية. خطوة قد تعيد رسم ملامح العلاج في السنوات القادمة وتفتح نافذة جديدة في مواجهة أحد أكثر الأمراض فتكاً بالبشرية.

ويُستخدم حالياً علاج مصنوع من البلاتين على نطاق واسع لعلاج السرطان، إلا أن سمّيته العالية تؤثر على الخلايا السليمة، وتلحق أضراراً بالكلى والكبد والجهاز العصبي، ما يحد من فعاليته، رغم محاولات تعديل الدواء للحد من هذه الآثار الجانبية.

واستندت الفرضية الجديدة إلى استبدال البلاتين بمعدن طبيعي موجود في الجسم مثل النحاس أو الزنك أو الحديد لتقليل الأضرار، حيث تمتلك الطبيعة آليات للتخلص من هذه المعادن بفعالية، وبناء على ذلك، ابتكر العلماء مركّبات دوائية نحاسية ثنائية التكافؤ قادرة على تحفيز موت الخلايا السرطانية.