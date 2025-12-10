Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Wednesday) that he and his team held a "productive" meeting with the American side, confirming that the meeting is the first step towards the work of a group tasked with preparing a special document for the reconstruction of Ukraine and its economic recovery.



Zelensky wrote in a post on the "X" platform that the discussions addressed the main elements of the recovery process, potential mechanisms, and proposed visions for reconstruction, explaining that the twenty points related to the proposed American peace plan to end the war were also updated.



He pointed out that comprehensive security forms the foundation for economic security and a safe business environment, clarifying that steps for future communication between Washington and Kyiv were agreed upon.



Zelensky announced Ukraine's readiness to move without any delay, expressing his gratitude to American President Donald Trump and his team for their hard work and support.



On the ground, a Ukrainian official stated that Ukrainian drone boats targeted an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet today in the Black Sea while it was sailing to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.



The official from the Ukrainian security service indicated that the oil tanker Dashan was sailing at full speed, with its communication devices turned off, and that it sustained significant damage during the attack, noting that explosions occurred at the rear of the ship.



Ukrainian media reports mentioned that the targeting resulted from a joint operation between the 13th Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Ukrainian security service and the Ukrainian navy, explaining that the ship was attacked by three Ukrainian drone boats that launched from the Odesa region at night heading towards the eastern Black Sea, bypassing the Crimean Peninsula.