كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأربعاء) عن عقده وفريقه اجتماعاً «مثمراً» مع الجانب الأمريكي، مؤكداً أن اللقاء انطلاقة أولى لعمل مجموعة مكلّفة بإعداد وثيقة خاصة بإعادة إعمار أوكرانيا وتعافيها الاقتصادي.


وكتب زيلينسكي، عبر منشور في منصة «X»: إن المحادثات تناولت العناصر الرئيسية لعملية التعافي، والآليات المحتملة، والرؤى المطروحة لإعادة الإعمار، موضحاً أنه جرى أيضاً تحديث النقاط العشرين الخاصة بخطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة لإنهاء الحرب.


واشار إلى أن الأمن الشامل يشكل الأساس الذي يقوم عليه الأمن الاقتصادي وبيئة الأعمال الآمنة، موضحاً أنه تم الاتفاق على خطوات التواصل القادمة بين واشنطن وكييف.


وأعلن زيلينسكي استعداد أوكرانيا للتحرك دون أي تأخير، معرباً عن شكره للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وفريقه على عملهم الجاد ودعمهم.


ميدانياً، قال مسؤول أوكراني إن زوارق مسيّرة أوكرانية استهدفت ناقلة نفط تابعة لأسطول الظل الروسي، اليوم، في البحر الأسود، أثناء إبحارها إلى ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي.


وقال المسؤول بجهاز الأمن الأوكراني إن ناقلة النفط داشان، كانت تبحر بأقصى سرعة، وأجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بها مطفأة، وإنها أصيبت بأضرار جسيمة خلال الهجوم، مشيراً إلى وقوع انفجارات في مؤخرة السفينة.


وذكرت تقارير إعلامية أوكرانية أن الاستهداف نتج عن عملية مشتركة بين المديرية الرئيسية الثالثة عشرة للاستخبارات العسكرية التابعة لجهاز الأمن الأوكراني والبحرية الأوكرانية، موضحة أن السفينة تعرضت إلى هجوم من ثلاثة زوارق أوكرانية مسيّرة، انطلقت من منطقة أوديسا ليلاً متجهةً نحو شرق البحر الأسود، متجاوزةً شبه جزيرة القرم.