كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأربعاء) عن عقده وفريقه اجتماعاً «مثمراً» مع الجانب الأمريكي، مؤكداً أن اللقاء انطلاقة أولى لعمل مجموعة مكلّفة بإعداد وثيقة خاصة بإعادة إعمار أوكرانيا وتعافيها الاقتصادي.
وكتب زيلينسكي، عبر منشور في منصة «X»: إن المحادثات تناولت العناصر الرئيسية لعملية التعافي، والآليات المحتملة، والرؤى المطروحة لإعادة الإعمار، موضحاً أنه جرى أيضاً تحديث النقاط العشرين الخاصة بخطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة لإنهاء الحرب.
واشار إلى أن الأمن الشامل يشكل الأساس الذي يقوم عليه الأمن الاقتصادي وبيئة الأعمال الآمنة، موضحاً أنه تم الاتفاق على خطوات التواصل القادمة بين واشنطن وكييف.
وأعلن زيلينسكي استعداد أوكرانيا للتحرك دون أي تأخير، معرباً عن شكره للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وفريقه على عملهم الجاد ودعمهم.
ميدانياً، قال مسؤول أوكراني إن زوارق مسيّرة أوكرانية استهدفت ناقلة نفط تابعة لأسطول الظل الروسي، اليوم، في البحر الأسود، أثناء إبحارها إلى ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي.
وقال المسؤول بجهاز الأمن الأوكراني إن ناقلة النفط داشان، كانت تبحر بأقصى سرعة، وأجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بها مطفأة، وإنها أصيبت بأضرار جسيمة خلال الهجوم، مشيراً إلى وقوع انفجارات في مؤخرة السفينة.
وذكرت تقارير إعلامية أوكرانية أن الاستهداف نتج عن عملية مشتركة بين المديرية الرئيسية الثالثة عشرة للاستخبارات العسكرية التابعة لجهاز الأمن الأوكراني والبحرية الأوكرانية، موضحة أن السفينة تعرضت إلى هجوم من ثلاثة زوارق أوكرانية مسيّرة، انطلقت من منطقة أوديسا ليلاً متجهةً نحو شرق البحر الأسود، متجاوزةً شبه جزيرة القرم.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Wednesday) that he and his team held a "productive" meeting with the American side, confirming that the meeting is the first step towards the work of a group tasked with preparing a special document for the reconstruction of Ukraine and its economic recovery.
Zelensky wrote in a post on the "X" platform that the discussions addressed the main elements of the recovery process, potential mechanisms, and proposed visions for reconstruction, explaining that the twenty points related to the proposed American peace plan to end the war were also updated.
He pointed out that comprehensive security forms the foundation for economic security and a safe business environment, clarifying that steps for future communication between Washington and Kyiv were agreed upon.
Zelensky announced Ukraine's readiness to move without any delay, expressing his gratitude to American President Donald Trump and his team for their hard work and support.
On the ground, a Ukrainian official stated that Ukrainian drone boats targeted an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet today in the Black Sea while it was sailing to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
The official from the Ukrainian security service indicated that the oil tanker Dashan was sailing at full speed, with its communication devices turned off, and that it sustained significant damage during the attack, noting that explosions occurred at the rear of the ship.
Ukrainian media reports mentioned that the targeting resulted from a joint operation between the 13th Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Ukrainian security service and the Ukrainian navy, explaining that the ship was attacked by three Ukrainian drone boats that launched from the Odesa region at night heading towards the eastern Black Sea, bypassing the Crimean Peninsula.