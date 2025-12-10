اتهمت قوة الأمم المتحدة لحفظ السلام (اليونيفيل )، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إسرائيل بإطلاق النار على إحدى دورياتها في المناطق الحدودية جنوب لبنان، مطالبة جيش الاحتلال بالتوقف عن العدوانية.


وأكدت اليونيفيل تعرض دورياتها لإطلاق نار من جنود إسرائيليين في دبابة بالمنطقة الحدودية في جنوب لبنان، مبينة أن الجنود اطلقوا النيران أثناء وجودهم على طول الخط الأزرق (الثلاثاء)، في دبابة من طراز ميركافا، مشددة بالقول: «أُطلقت دفعة واحدة من 10 رشقات من أسلحة رشاشة فوق الدورية، تلتها 4 دفعات أخرى من 10 رشقات بالقرب منها».


وأشارت إلى أن كلاً من قواتها والدبابة الإسرائيلية «كانت داخل الأراضي اللبنانية في ذلك الوقت، موضحة أنه سبق أن أبلغت (اليونيفيل) الجيش الإسرئيلي بموقع وتوقيت دوريتها.


وذكرت أن جنودها طلبوا عبر قنوات اتصال تابعة لليونيفيل من الجيش الإسرائيلي وقف إطلاق النار، معتبرة أن هذا الهجوم يعد انتهاكاً خطيراً لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701».


ودعت القوات الدولية الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى التوقف عن السلوك العدواني والهجمات على قوات حفظ السلام أو بالقرب منها.