The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) accused Israel today (Wednesday) of firing at one of its patrols in the border areas of southern Lebanon, demanding that the occupying army cease its aggression.



UNIFIL confirmed that its patrols were fired upon by Israeli soldiers in a tank in the border area of southern Lebanon, stating that the soldiers opened fire while they were along the Blue Line (Tuesday), from a Merkava tank, emphasizing: “A single burst of 10 rounds from machine guns was fired over the patrol, followed by 4 additional bursts of 10 rounds near it.”



It noted that both its forces and the Israeli tank “were inside Lebanese territory at that time,” explaining that UNIFIL had previously informed the Israeli army of the location and timing of its patrol.



It mentioned that its soldiers requested through UNIFIL communication channels for the Israeli army to cease fire, considering this attack a serious violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.



The international forces called on the Israeli army to stop its aggressive behavior and attacks on peacekeeping forces or near them.